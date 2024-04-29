Turkish Airlines in talks with Airbus, Boeing to buy 235 planes

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat addresses the audience during an event in Istanbul·Reuters
Ceyda Caglayan and Can Sezer
1 min read
0
In this article:

By Ceyda Caglayan and Can Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines is negotiating with both Airbus and Boeing about buying 235 aircraft as part of its expansion plans, Chairman Ahmet Bolat said on Monday.

The airline's 10-year fleet plan, unveiled last year, shows it aims to expand by almost 600 planes. In December it announced a deal with Airbus for 355 firm and optional orders for A321 narrow body and A350 wide body aircraft.

"We are negotiating with both Airbus and Boeing for the remaining 235 planes," Bolat said at an event held with Airbus and Rolls-Royce in Istanbul.

Turkish Airlines "has always followed a balanced policy between Airbus and Boeing", he said, adding it was waiting for problems faced by Boeing to end, so was not in a hurry to reach a decision.

A January mid-air blowout of a cabin panel led Boeing to slow production of its best-selling jet.

Bolat also said Rolls-Royce was exploring potentially establishing maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities in Turkey, as well as further supply-chain sourcing.

The event was held to unveil a strategic programme that Turkish Airlines created along with Airbus and aerospace companies in Turkey to develop the Turkish aerospace industry.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-What is Tesla's Full Self-Driving and why its China rollout matters

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived in Beijing on Sunday on an unannounced visit, where he was expected to discuss the rollout of Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and permission to transfer data overseas, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Chinese state media reported that he met Premier Li Qiang in Beijing but did not say what they discussed. Musk posted a photo of himself with Li on his social media platform X, saying "Honored to meet with Premier Li Qiang."

  • Musk Wins China’s Backing for Tesla’s Driver-Assistance Service

    Tentative approval for the software feature follows Musk’s surprise visit to Beijing and marks a crucial victory in his push to reignite Tesla’s growth.

  • Boeing’s CEO search hits a roadblock—now an ‘insider/outsider’ who runs the planemaker’s biggest supplier is on the short list and near the top

    Frontrunner David Gitlin said he didn't want to lead Boeing, and board members are said to have doubts about the leading inside candidate.

  • Tesla founder Musk visits China as competitors show off new electric vehicles at Beijing auto show

    Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk met with a top government leader in the Chinese capital Sunday, just as the nation's carmakers are showing off their latest electric vehicle models at the Beijing auto show. Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Musk that he hopes the U.S. will work more with China on “win-win” cooperation, citing Tesla's operations in China as a successful example of economic cooperation, China's state broadcaster CCTV said on its main evening news program.

  • Baidu, Tesla have agreed on a mapping deal for FSD in China, sources say

    The deal clears a final regulatory hurdle for Tesla's driver assistance system, which Tesla calls Full Self Driving (FSD), to be offered in China, the sources said.

  • China offers new incentives to drive sales

    Domestic vehicle market estimated to have expanded 6% to 5.4m units in the first three months of 2024

  • Elon Musk Called Tesla an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robotics Company. Does That Make It a Buy?

    Why investing in Tesla is more about investing in the future.

  • Deciphering Tesla’s Plans for a Cheaper Car

    Making sense of Tesla manufacturing plans increasingly requires a close study and a grain of salt when listening to Elon Musk describe what’s ahead. What was less clear this past week, as profit plunged 55% and the company burned through more than $2 billion in cash in the first quarter, was the company’s near-term product plans—“product” being the boring part of the business where metal is bashed together to make cars sold to people who drive themselves. Investors had grown increasingly concerned that Musk was losing interest in a cheaper, next-generation EV for the masses.

  • Musk Courts Chinese Officials to Seek Approval for Tesla’s Self-Driving Technology

    Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk visited Beijing on Sunday and hoped to convince senior Chinese officials to greenlight the electric-vehicle’s Full Self-Driving feature in China. Elon Musk met with senior Chinese officials in Beijing on Sunday as he pushes for approval to introduce Tesla advanced driver-assistance technology in its biggest overseas market, where it has been losing ground to homegrown electric-vehicle makers. Musk is stepping up efforts globally for wider adoption of Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving,” or FSD, software feature after a dismal start to the year for the world’s most valuable automaker, which saw its first-quarter profit drop to its lowest level since 2021.

  • United Auto Workers reaches deal with Daimler Truck, averting potential strike in North Carolina

    The United Auto Workers union announced it reached a last-minute tentative agreement with truck and bus manufacturer Daimler Truck, averting a potential strike of more than 7,000 workers. It covers workers at various plants in North Carolina — where Daimler makes Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner and Western Star trucks — as well as distribution centers in Atlanta and Memphis, Tennessee. In an online speech, UAW President Shawn Fain said the new contract includes wage increases of more than 25% over the next four years, including a 10% raise after the deal is ratified.