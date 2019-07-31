Turkey Lowers Price Forecast in Sign of More Rate Cuts to Come

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank lowered its projection for inflation as it gears up for what may be the biggest easing push in emerging markets led by new Governor Murat Uysal.

Under the central bank’s base-case scenario released on Wednesday, inflation will end this year at 13.9%, down from its previous forecast for 14.6%. It left next year’s estimate unchanged at 8.2%. Price growth slowed in June to an annual 15.7% thanks to a stronger lira and a moderation in food and energy costs.

With barely a comment since getting the job this month, Uysal is unveiling a more favorable outlook that could mean last week’s record cut in interest rates was just the start. In April, policy makers left their projections unchanged for this year and next.

A dovish turn by global central banks in a world plagued by $13 trillion of negative-yielding debt has left little in the way of deeper easing in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who fired Uysal’s predecessor for not lowering rates, said last week that the 425-basis-point cut “is not enough” and that borrowing costs may continue to fall gradually this year.

The Turkish president has reiterated that he believes inflation will soon slow to single digits, with rate cuts allowing the economy to reach its potential growth. The central bank on Wednesday lowered its 2019 forecast for average oil prices to $65 a barrel from $67 and cut its prediction for food inflation at the end of the year to 15% from 16%, according to Uysal.

For his part, Uysal vowed to preserve “a reasonable rate of real return” for investors in comments ahead of the last policy decision. Adjusted for prices, Turkey’s benchmark is now near 4%, down from over 8% before the rate cut.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. sees price growth below 10% by October before rebounding to 14% by year-end.

“Weak domestic demand, a stable currency, falling inflation expectations, and the downward adjustment in unprocessed food prices have contributed to the rapid fall in yearly inflation,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Yarkin Cebeci said in a report. “We expect these factors to support disinflation ahead.”

