U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.00
    +22.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,408.00
    +117.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,888.75
    +129.75 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,217.50
    +5.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    -2.24 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.65
    -0.65 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3290
    -0.0850 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,495.63
    +3,512.89 (+6.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,322.14
    +59.05 (+4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.03
    +57.16 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Turkish tech publisher Webrazzi acquires Tech.eu, consolidating tech news across Europe

Mike Butcher
·4 min read

Webrazzi, the main tech startup media title in Turkey, has acquired Tech.eu, the long-time tech startup site in Europe. The pooled entity of Webrazzi and Tech.eu will now offer combined editorial, data, and research platforms offering news and market intelligence. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Launched in 2006 by Arda Kutsal, Webrazzi reaches 1.25 million readers a month (15 million a year) and will now expand its European and English language reach with the Tech.eu acquisition.

Tech.eu was launched in 2013 by former TechCrunch writer Robin Wauters, and has since become one of, now several, destinations for European tech startup and innovation news. It has, however, has faced increasing competition from a number of other European-oriented outlets such as EU Startups, Silicon Canals, and the Financial Times-backed Sifted.eu. (TechCrunch's European bureau started its coverage in 2006).

Tech.eu's investors included 500 Startups, Adeo Ressi (The Founder Institute), Roxanne Varza (Station F), Daniel Waterhouse (Balderton) and Carlos Eduardo Espinal (Seedcamp).

Wauters explained that part of the motivation for the sale came from a desire to have its own tech stack, custom CMS, bespoke software for managing native advertising campaigns, and an events platform, which Webrazzi has.

Arda Kutsal, founder and CEO of Webrazzi, said: “We are excited to expand further into Europe by acquiring Tech.eu, which we have considered the best source of technology news and market data for many years. We are impressed with the team’s accomplishments to date, as well as its solid plans for the future, and can’t wait to work together with them to turn those into reality.”

Robin Wauters, founding editor and managing director of Tech.eu, said: “I have long admired what Arda and his team have built, and I’m excited to bring the knowledge and experience we’ve gained from building Tech.eu as a team to the Webrazzi family and see how far and wide we can take our combined editorial platforms next. The European technology ecosystems are evolving at an incredible pace, and we can’t wait to continue covering and analysing their future ins and outs under the Webrazzi umbrella. I fully expect it to be more hard work and good fun!"

On a call with me, he added: “We weren't really looking for anyone to sell to, but Arda was in touch with us from 2014 when he wanted to invest in our Seed round. That didn’t happen, but we stayed in touch, chatting about each other's business, and one thing led to another, as they say.”

“We didn't have a big sales team so it's always very difficult for us to compete. What they bring to the table is, of course, a team of 25 people that we can immediately tap into, so that was music to my ears because it's very, very heavy competition not just on the media side but also on data and events side. This acquisition means more ability to accelerate what we want to do,” he added.

Had he found the European media landscape increasingly competitive?

“I think the competition is just normal. If you look at the way that the European tech ecosystem itself has grown and matured, then there are going to be multiple publications. I think we were early, maybe even a bit too early. But we did make it in the first few years when it was still relatively small. But it’s matured to a point now where a single publication I think cannot do it justice anymore, so it's normal that there are multiple ones,” he said.

I asked if his investors pushed for an exit: “We raised around seven years ago, right, so it's not like we're in constant touch with our investors in the same way that a VC would be with their portfolio companies. It was more like a group of angels that supported us in the beginning. Nobody was really pushing for a sale because it's not like we were looking to sell. Not even myself."

On a call, Kutsal told me: “It’s exciting. We've been working on this for the last eight or nine months and the pandemic made this hard, but we managed to sign everything. I always wanted to expand to different regions into Europe and at the end of 2020 I called Robin.”

He said Webrazzi's technology stack was a major factor in the deal: “We have so many technologies. We have our own CMS content management system, online event platform, our own native advertising solutions, and everything. At one point I realized Robin had a great team but no technology of his own, so this was a major factor in the deal.”

He said the merged entity now plans to expand further in Europe, possibly Russia, and the MENA region.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Smith & Wesson's Move Is a Win for Investors

    As Massachusetts lawmakers mull a law banning the manufacture of "assault weapons" within the state, Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) recently announced it's preparing a move to greener pastures. Smith & Wesson has been headquartered in the Bay State for 156 years, but the company now hopes to move its base of operations to Tennessee. The change is likely to benefit the company and its shareholders, not only because Smith & Wesson's product range will remain intact, but for at least a trio of other reasons too.

  • Shell warns of hit from rocketing gas prices

    Royal Dutch Shell warned on Thursday that soaring natural gas and electricity prices will eat into its revenue for the third quarter.

  • Emerson Electric Is in Talks About Deal With Aspen Technology

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerson Electric Co. is in talks over a combination with Aspen Technology Inc. to create an industrial software giant, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagi

  • Abbott says at-home COVID tests will be widely available again by end of October

    Abbott anticipates its popular at-home COVID-19 test will be back on shelves by the end of October.

  • Fortescue buys 60% stake in Dutch-based renewable energy firm

    Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) is part of Fortescue Metals' plan to become the world's first major supplier of green iron ore, and aims to supply 15 million tonnes of green hydrogen globally by 2030. Fortescue Metals, the world's No.4 iron ore producer, is pursuing some of the most ambitious green plans in the industry with its efforts to diversify into renewable energy and green hydrogen through FFI.

  • ESS, after hitting SPAC bump, says deal leaves it well funded to pursue key initiatives

    ESS is heading into life as a publicly traded company in "strong financial condition" despite investors yanking $208 million out of its SPAC merger, the company said Wednesday. The Wilsonville grid-scale battery maker cited the $250 million it raised last spring in a private placement as part of the SPAC deal.

  • Exclusive-Northvolt plots EV battery grab with $750 million Swedish lab plan

    Northvolt plans to invest $750 million expanding its laboratory facility in Sweden, a top executive said, to meet soaring demand for lithium-ion batteries as carmakers go electric. As it aims to take on major Asian players such as CATL and LG Chem, Northvolt said it would set up the "first R&D campus covering the entire battery ecosystem". Northvolt, which plans to start production this year at its gigafactory in Sweden's Skelleftea, plans to build a new office in Vasteras, increase headcount there to at least 1,000 from 400, and create a centre for customers to experiment with battery technologies and electrification.

  • ESS says SPAC merger, public listing on course despite $200M shareholder pullout

    ESS Inc. said closing of its SPAC merger later this week — and a subsequent public listing — remained on course, despite a big pullout from the deal by the special-purpose acquisition company’s shareholders. In a filing late Tuesday, ACON S2, the SPAC that aligned with ESS in May, said holders of nearly 20.8 million shares — out of 25 million — had redeemed their shares at $10. Holding the deal together is a $250 million “PIPE” (private investment in public equity) that ACON S2 had raised from investors as part of the merger deal with ESS.

  • Trulieve Is the World’s Largest Legal Marijuana Seller. Here’s What the CEO Sees.

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers says the company is now "uniquely equipped to define the future of cannabis" after a merger with Harvest Health.

  • Nvidia offers EU concessions on $54 bln Arm deal

    Its chip designs power most of the world's smartphones, and millions of other gadgets. Now Arm could be edging closer to a takeover. U.S. firm Nvidia has offered concessions to the EU in a bid to win over competition watchdogs. It's aiming to seal a $54 billion acquisition of the UK-based firm, currently owned by Japanese investment giant SoftBank. But the deal has raised concerns over whether Arm could remain a neutral player, licensing its intellectual property to customers and rivals. Qualcomm, Samsung and Apple are among firms to have raised concerns. Brussels wouldn't say what concessions have been offered. Watchdogs will now consult with affected firms before deciding whether to give the green light. Nvidia is the world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips. It has pledged to maintain Arm as a neutral supplier.

  • Greater Cincinnati company continues hot streak, closes fifth acquisition since July

    A Greater Cincinnati company that made its Nasdaq debut earlier this year has inked another acquisition as it continues to grow its footprint nationwide.

  • Top 5 Companies Owned by Facebook

    Facebook Inc. (FB), the world's largest social networking website, was founded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and several Harvard College roommates in 2004. The company's name initially was FaceMash, which was changed to TheFacebook, eventually dropping "The" from its name to become, simply, Facebook. Facebook has expanded far beyond its original social networking platform since its founding 16 years ago.

  • Dream Finders Homes Buys Assets of MHI for $471M

    Homebuilding company Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) announced that it has completed the acquisition of homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance assets of Texas-based homebuilder McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. (MHI) for $471 million in cash. The purchase and sale agreement was inked in September. The acquisition is expected to enhance DFH’s geographic operations in the Austin metro area, along with aiding expansion into Texas markets of Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. The acquired assets

  • American Pacific Mining M&A Drive set to Make Company Major Player in Mining Industry

    Image: Tuscarora Gold Project American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQB: USGDF) (FWB: 1QC), a gold exploration company focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States, is on a steady trajectory to become a significant player in the mining industry. As a junior mining company, American Pacific has gone all out over the past few years from its humble beginnings to become a noticeable player — one whose future looks like it could be very bright. High-Grade Samples “Our s

  • Carlyle Weighing Sale of Japan’s Sunsho Pharmaceutical

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is considering a sale of Sunsho Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese contract manufacturer of health and nutrition products, amid interest from potential investors, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Intersta

  • Analyst Report: Constellation Brands, Inc.

    Constellation Brands is the largest multi-category alcohol supplier in the U.S. The business is anchored by a portfolio of Mexican beer trademarks, including Corona and Modelo, for which it acquired exclusive and perpetual U.S. ownership from AB InBev. The latter had to divest these rights due to antitrust mandates as it consummated its 2013 acquisition of dominant Mexican brewer, Grupo Modelo. Constellation’s wine/spirits business is in transition, and it has divested several lower-margin assets, including myriad wine brands and its Ballast Point craft beer brand. The firm imports most products after manufacturing them abroad, going to market through independent wholesalers. It owns 38% of Canopy Growth, a leading provider of medicinal and recreational cannabis products.

  • Boston Scientific to acquire Baylis Medical Co. for $1.75 billion

    Boston Scientific Corp. said Wednesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Baylis Medical Co. Inc. for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion. The deal will "expand the Boston Scientific electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolios to include the radiofrequency (RF) NRG(R) and VersaCross(R) Transseptal Platforms as well as a family of guidewires, sheaths and dilators used to support left heart access," Boston Scientific said in a statement. Baylis is expected to generate net sales o

  • Starry Internet in Advanced Merger Talks With FirstMark SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadband internet service provider Starry Inc. is in advanced talks to go public through a merger with blank-check company FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseRes

  • How Will Billion-Dollar Break-Up Affect Five9?

    Call center software firm Five9 (FIVN) is trending in the Wall Street universe, having become known for blowing Zoom’s (ZM) chance of stepping into the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market. Last week, Five9 investors unanimously rejected Zoom’s $14.7 billion bid to acquire Five9, sending Zoom to the hot seat with concerns over its slowing growth prospects. Management at Five9 noted that they are as excited to continue as a standalone company as they were at the prospect of being acquired b

  • Twitter to Sell MoPub In-App Advertising Division for $1.05 Billion

    Twitter, looking to focus development dollars on its core business, said it reached a deal to sell MoPub, which sells monetization solutions to mobile app publishers and developers, to marketing software company AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash. Twitter had acquired MoPub in September 2013 for about $350 million. In 2020, MoPub generated approximately $188 […]