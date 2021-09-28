U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.75
    -34.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,608.00
    -135.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,969.75
    -225.00 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.00
    -7.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.88
    +0.43 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.60
    -16.40 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    -0.43 (-1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0570 (+3.84%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    +2.95 (+16.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0158 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6150
    +0.6370 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,978.34
    -1,499.34 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.63
    -57.89 (-5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.85
    -0.55 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Turkish Textiles Industry Set Sights on US Market

Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association
·3 min read

Organized by the Istanbul Textiles and Raw Materials Exporters Association, the second ‘i of the World’ exhibition is set to take place at New York’s InterContinental Hotel on Sept. 28 and 29.

New York, United States, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Turkish textile manufacturers will have a chance to showcase their products at the second ‘i of the World’ exhibition, set to open this week in New York City. Organized by the Istanbul Tex-tiles and Raw Materials Exporters Association (İTHİB), the event is expected to draw a number of leading US apparel producers, designers and distributors.

In hopes of raising their share of the US textiles market, the representatives of 28 Turkish tex-tiles firms are expected to attend the event.

“Every year, the US imports $43 billion worth of textiles, making it the world’s largest textiles market,” İTHİB President Ahmet Öksüz says. “Turkey, meanwhile, represents the world’s fifth largest exporter of textiles, and the second largest exporter to the EU.”

We will diversify the ‘i of the World’ to strengthen our cooperation with the USA

According to Öksüz, Turkey’s share of the global textiles market stood at 3 percent last year, but accounted for only 1.6 percent of the total US market. “Turkey's formidable production ca-pacity has the potential to realize a much larger share of textile imports to the US,” he says. “Textiles represent the main component of the $100-billion trade target between the two countries,” Öksüz adds. “The Turkish and US economies don’t compete with each other; rather, they complement one another, providing an excellent example of a win-win model.”

Last year, İTHİB organized the first ‘i of the World’ exhibition in New York, in cooperation with the Turkish Trade Ministry and the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

“Last year’s event was extremely productive for Turkish textiles,” Öksüz recalls. “Despite the pandemic, Turkish textiles exports to the US rose by 8 percent in 2020 to reach an all-time high of $628 million.” And during the first eight months of 2021, according to Öksüz, Turkish textiles exports to the US rose by 51 percent to reach $547 million – accounting for 2.7 percent of the total US textiles market.

“Next week’s exhibition will help us sustain these notable increases and achieve our ambitious bilateral trade targets,” Öksüz says. “We’re planning to carry out several more promotional activities and B2B projects in the US,” he adds. “We hope to eventually hold the exhibition in other parts of the US as well, with the aim of achieving $1 billion in exports by the end of this year.”

Safe harbor of textile industry Turkey, targets top 3

Hoping to realize $12 billion in global exports in 2021, Öksüz is quick to point out that Turkey’s textiles and apparel industry represents the county’s leading industry in terms of exports.

“Our textiles industry is a global leader in terms of integrated production capacity, qualified human resources, logistics, R&D investment and sustainability,” he says. “It has remained a safe harbor – despite the pandemic – for the supply chains of several internationally-recognized garment brands.”

Turkey, Öksüz concludes, “is rapidly approaching its medium-term goal of becoming one of the world’s top-three exporters of textiles.”


Website: http://www.ithib.org.tr/en/default.html

CONTACT: Name: Göksun Kuburlu Email: goksun@5n1pr.com.tr Organization: Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association


Recommended Stories

  • Linamar Announces Exclusive Manufacturing, Licensing Agreement, and Investment in Battery Pack Module Leader eMatrix

    Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today announced that it has entered into an exclusive Manufacturing and Licensing Agreement with Michigan-based eMatrix Energy Systems, Inc. to gain access to leading modular battery pack technology. The agreement positions Linamar as the exclusive manufacturing partner of eMatrix's modular battery packs and grants Linamar exclusive licensing privileges in key markets. With the new partnership and investment, Linamar has taken a meaningful minority equity position

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • Brent Oil Soars Above $80 as Global Energy Crunch Shakes Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil roared above $80 a barrel, the latest milestone in a global energy crisis, on signs that demand is running ahead of supply and depleting inventories.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe international crude benchmark extended

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • European Energy Prices Surge to Records as Supply Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardEuropean energy markets from natural gas to carbon permits jumped to records, signaling the supply shortage will get worse just as the winter season starts. Stockpiles of everything from gas to coal an

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of

  • Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New Factories in Tennessee and Kentucky

    The auto giant plans to spend $7 billion to build two battery factories in Kentucky and a third in western Tennessee—part of a collaboration with SK Innovation—as well as a factory for producing electric trucks.

  • Oil Briefly Spikes at More Than $80 a Barrel

    Oil prices were up for the sixth consecutive day Tuesday on supply constraints and rising demand. Brent crude oil briefly spiked above $80 a barrel, reaching its highest since October 2018, before settling at $79.4 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose 1% to $76.23 a barrel. Analysts noted that supply disruptions in the U.S. were continuing as a consequence of Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas recently.

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • Top Stocks for October 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case) the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Oil Hits Three-Year High as Natural-Gas Crunch Spills Into Crude Market

    A shortfall in global energy supplies have pushed oil to its highest in three years, with record gas prices exacerbating the oil market’s already tight supply-and-demand balance

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtG

  • Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it's just the beginning

    Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).