U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.63 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.04 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.59 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,932.44
    -1,974.18 (-5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

How to turn your smartphone into a flatbed scanner to sign forms or digitize text

Marc Saltzman
·6 min read
Kid forget to hand your their field trip permission slip? Have them take a photo of it and send it to you. Then use your iPhone&#39;s Notes app to scan and sign it without having to download any third-party apps.
Kid forget to hand your their field trip permission slip? Have them take a photo of it and send it to you. Then use your iPhone's Notes app to scan and sign it without having to download any third-party apps.

You may have a flatbed scanner at home or perhaps one of those “all in one” printer/scanner/copier machines, but did you know your smartphone’s camera can also double as a flatbed scanner?

It’s not only fast and convenient to scan something when away from your computert, but the quality is surprisingly good, thanks to much better camera sensors and smarter software.

Your iPhone or Android device is also ideal for digitizing old photos (in photo frames, albums or hanging on the wall), documents (menus, contracts, vaccination proof), notes, business cards, whiteboards and receipts (ideal for expense tracking or reimbursement) – and then storing those images for when you need them or sending them to someone else, if desired, via email or text.

Obviously, a “scan” really means taking a “photo” of what you’re pointing the camera at, but the technology can go beyond that.

TALKING TECH NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

Along with adding color and lighting correction to photos, today’s phones also boast “OCR” technology, which stands for “optical character recognition,” which can translate typewritten (and even handwritten) words into editable and searchable text.

Without OCR, when you scan, say, a newspaper article, it saves it as an image file on your phone, but you won’t be able to search for a keyword or text a friend specific sentences from within the article.

To digitally import text using your iPhone&#x002019;s Notes app, simply hover your camera lens over the desired text and it will magically appear as a Notes document.
To digitally import text using your iPhone’s Notes app, simply hover your camera lens over the desired text and it will magically appear as a Notes document.

Here’s how to get going.

For iPhone users

Here’s how to use the Notes app to scan documents, photos and even add a handwritten signature using your fingertip.

  1. Open the Notes app and create a new note (or select an existing one)

  2. Tap the Camera button at the bottom of the screen and select Scan Documents (yes, even if it’s a photo).

  3. Place whatever you’re scanning your document in view of the camera. If your device is in Auto mode, your document will automatically scan. If you need to manually capture a scan, tap the Shutter button to scan (or one of the Volume buttons).

  4. Drag the corners to adjust the scan to fit the page, then tap Keep Scan.

If you scanned a photo, you’ll also see some editing options at the bottom of your iPhone screen, such as cropping, tweaking the color and lighting, adding a filter (such as black & white) and more. Tap Done, followed by Save.

OVER INSTAGRAM? Here's how to delete or deactivate your account

(But be aware this will stay in your Notes folder. If you’re digitizing a paper photo, it’s probably better to open the Camera and snap the photo and you will have many more editing and sharing options.)

How to sign a form using your iPhone

If the document you scanned needs to be signed, such as a waiver to swim in a public pool, follow these additional steps:

  1. Open the Notes app and then tap the document in the note.

  2. Tap the Share button, which is in the top right of your screen and looks like a square with an arrow pointing up. Tap Markup icon.

  3. Use your fingertip (or a stylus) to sign wherever you need to. You can use your fingers to zoom in and out the document, before you sign. There are different pen and marker options to select at the bottom of the screen, if you like.

  4. When you’ve finished, tap Done.

If you want to see this in action, I created a short Twitter video demonstrating how to do this.

Use iPhone to digitize text

One of my favorite iPhone tricks is using the camera to immediately (and accurately) import text, as I demonstrate here.

For example, say you’re flipping through a cookbook and see something you want to make for dinner. Rather than manually typing out the ingredients you need to buy at the supermarket, hovering your iPhone camera above the recipe will immediately import the text into your Notes app.

Here’s how:

  1. Open the Notes app, tap to start a new note.

  2. Tap the Camera icon above the virtual keyboard and select Scan Text.

  3. Hover your iPhone camera above the text you want to capture (see the actual cookbook on the bottom third off the screen) and watch the words pop up in the Notes app (the top two-thirds of the screen).

  4. When you’ve finished, tap Done.

How to digitize text with an Android phone

it&#x002019;s easy for Android users to digitally scan text, which also includes OCR (optical character recognition) to digitize the captured words and numbers, too (ideal for importing business cards into your Contacts, as an example).
it’s easy for Android users to digitally scan text, which also includes OCR (optical character recognition) to digitize the captured words and numbers, too (ideal for importing business cards into your Contacts, as an example).

Android users, on the other hand, can use the Google Drive app built into the phone to scan documents, but use the Camera app to digitize text with OCR (see below).

If you don’t see the Google Drive icon on your home screen, which looks like a colorful triangle, simply search for the word “drive” and it’ll pop up.

How to use Android for regular documents:

  1. Open the Google Drive app and at the bottom right, tap Add (the large plus sign).

  2. Tap the Scan icon.

  3. Now take a photo of the document that you'd like to scan.

  4. To adjust the scan area, tap Crop (bottom right icon) and move the blue dots wherever you like (such as cropping out the top of a desk behind the document you’re scanning).

  5. If it’s a multi-page document you’re scanning and want them all to be part of one PDF document, tap the Add (“+”) symbol again to scan more pages or tap the Checkmark to upload the document to Google Drive. (Every Google Account starts with 15 gigabytes of free storage – shared across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos – but you can always pay for more or choose to download and save your scans to your phone’s memory, if you prefer.)

  6. To save the finished document, tap Done.

How to digitize text using an Android phone

  1. Open your Camera app and point the phone at a document.

  2. As you do this, the phone will recognize it’s a document – like a contract or a business card – and add highlighted borders in yellow, along with a “Scan” icon on the right side of the screen.

  3. Select the words Tap to Scan and you’ll be prompted to draw the corners of the image to crop it. Tap the Save option.

If you don’t see this option, open the Camera app’s Settings and choose Scene optimizer, to ensure the “Scan documents” option is enabled.

COUNTERSURVEILLANCE: How to know if someone is snooping on your PC or Mac

Follow Marc on Twitter @marc_saltzman for his “Tech Tip of the Day” posts Email him or subscribe to his Tech It Out" podcast. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s, and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: iPhone, Android tricks: How to your smartphone to digitize text

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Many investors are worried about the near-term direction of the stock market. As Buffett has often reminded us, you want to be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Bear markets have always been followed by periods of rising stock prices.

  • Could offshore wind turbines blow away Long Beach Island tourism?

    Activists say wind turbines will create eyesore that drives away tourism.

  • How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

    In the course of a single year, University of Maine climate scientist Jacquelyn Gill lost both her mother and her stepfather. Gill said she has accepted the idea that she is “everybody’s climate midwife” and coaches them to hope through action. How climate scientists like Gill or emergency room doctors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic cope with their depressing day-to-day work, yet remain hopeful, can offer help to ordinary people dealing with a world going off the rails, psychologists said.

  • Stressed Out Cells Could Help Cure Dementia and Alzheimer's

    Andrew BrookesWhile proteins help build and repair muscle, keep us safe from disease, and dispose of chemical waste, they can also sometimes go haywire. When that happens, they end up causing disease rather than preventing it. One common way this occurs is when proteins aren’t folded into their correct shapes due to a genetic fluke or aging. For the millions of Americans living with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, and dementia, these misfolded proteins clump together an

  • Metaverse is ‘going to be a very big opportunity,' Qualcomm CEO says

    In Q1 2022, Meta’s metaverse business operated at a loss of nearly $3 billion, causing skepticism in the market about whether metaverse truly has a place in the digital future. In spite of the skepticism, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon agrees that the best has yet to come for metaverse adoption and investment.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks to Buy in May

    The 5G smartphone market has been growing at a terrific pace as more consumers adopt the latest wireless standard, which is why it wasn't surprising to see a greater number of 5G devices being shipped in January 2022 compared to 4G smartphones. Market research firm Counterpoint Research estimates that the penetration of 5G smartphones hit 51% in January, surpassing the penetration rate of their 4G counterparts for the first time. This also means that there is still a lot of room for growth in the adoption of 5G smartphones.

  • Robinhood Goes All Out to Stop Bleeding

    The past few months have looked like an endless ordeal for Robinhood shareholders. Shares of the brokerage app that wanted to democratize finance are in free fall. Robinhood stock made its IPO at $38 last July.

  • Google Jumps The Crypto Bandwagon To Win Cloud Market From Alibaba, Amazon, Microsoft

    Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google cloud unit formed a team to build services for developers running blockchain applications to tap the budding crypto market, CNBC reports. Former Citi executive James Tromans, who arrived at Google in 2019, will lead the product and engineering group. Google wants to offer back-end services to developers interested in composing their Web3 software to win market share in cloud infrastructure from Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Amazo

  • Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai COVID lockdown

    Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City would seem like an ideal site to implement China's "closed-loop" management system to prevent the spread of COVID that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. But as COVID-19 breeched Quanta's defences, the system broke down into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than a hundred Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to escape being trapped inside the factory amid rumours that workers on the floor that day tested positive for COVID.

  • Apple TV 4K with 32 GB storage falls to an all-time low of $150

    You can now get the 2021 Apple TV 4K for $29 less.

  • Alienware's QD-OLED gaming monitor is an ultrawide marvel

    Alienware’s QD-OLED monitor packs in everything we’d want in a gaming screen: A gorgeous and colorful next-generation OLED display, HDR, fast response times and just about every feature you’d want.

  • This Week in Apps: Fortnite's back on iOS, TikTok's new ad product, apps hit NewFronts

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. App Annie says global spending across iOS and Google Play is up to $135 billion in 2021, and that figure will likely be higher when its annual report, including third-party app stores in China, is released next year.

  • Shiba Inu: Is $0.0001 a Realistic Year-End Target?

    While Bitcoin and Ethereum, which account for approximately 62% of total crypto market value, are responsible for a significant portion of this nominal value increase, it's lesser-known coins like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that have been courting droves of new investors into the crypto realm. When the bells tolled at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, a single SHIB token could be purchased for a microscopic $0.000000000073.

  • Amazon's holiday weekend sale is here — here are the highlights, starting at just $6

    Save upwards of 70 percent off great brands like Insignia, Amazon, Ninja and more!

  • Starbucks to Launch NFT-Based Membership Community in Big Web 3 Play

    Starbucks customers will now have the opportunity to engage in a coffee community offering unique experiences and a shared ownership model of loyalty.

  • Elon Musk wants to quadruple Twitter users by 2028

    Among the biggest questions on people's mind since Elon Musk made his bid to buy Twitter is how the service might change under his ownership. We're still a long way off from the deal becoming official, but Musk nonetheless has had to pitch investors on his vision for the company to get the funding he needs. As it so happens, the New York Times has obtained a copy of a pitch deck for investors, which gives us an idea of the preposterously grand vision that Musk has for the company. Here are a few highlights.

  • Xbox’s game streaming device and TV app could arrive soon

    Microsoft confirmed last summer that it's working on both.

  • Spotify's Pandora-esque Stations app will shut down on May 16th

    It's already gone from the App Store and Google Play Store.

  • Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse secret deals — from Apple to Samsung — are about to sell out

    Some products are open-box, others are pre-owned, but all are guaranteed.