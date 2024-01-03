Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZSE:TRA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 5.0% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZSE:TRA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Turners Automotive Group's shares on or after the 8th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is NZ$0.071 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.23 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Turners Automotive Group has a trailing yield of approximately 5.0% on its current stock price of NZ$4.59. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Turners Automotive Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Turners Automotive Group is paying out an acceptable 61% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 63% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Turners Automotive Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Turners Automotive Group, with earnings per share up 5.8% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Turners Automotive Group has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Turners Automotive Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Turners Automotive Group, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Turners Automotive Group that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

