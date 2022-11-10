Turning Likes into Donations: SupplyHouse.com's Annual Giving Campaign Returns

"Trade Tuesday" will support the skilled trades with major donations and giveaways

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, a leading e-commerce supplier for the heating, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical trades, is planning a major giving campaign that aims to provide generational support to tradespeople.

"We're passionate about our shared commitment to helping people grow and succeed in the plumbing and HVAC industries."

On November 25th, SupplyHouse.com will kick off their 13th annual Trade Tuesday initiative. This year's Trade Tuesday will feature social media giveaways and an engagement-based donation to both the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) and the PHCC Educational Foundation – organizations dedicated to trade-based training and development.

For every like, comment, or share on their Trade Tuesday social media post, SupplyHouse.com will donate $2 to support PHCC. Last year, the initiative resulted in a donation of $60,000.

"This initiative directly supports PHCC's strategic plan and our collective goal to train the workforce of tomorrow and provide contractors with the qualified tradespeople they need," said PHCC President Dave Frame. "We're thrilled SupplyHouse.com is dedicated to giving back to the trades, and we're passionate about the shared commitment we have to help people grow and succeed in the plumbing and HVAC industries."

"Contributing to the PHCC Educational Fund through Trade Tuesday is definitely a highlight of the year for us," said SupplyHouse.com CMO, Mitch Harris. "PHCC breaks down barriers so students can get connected with the trades, develop career skills, and explore opportunities in the industry. We're huge fans of their work in this area, and we're very excited to be partnering with them again on this initiative."

In addition to their donation to PHCC, SupplyHouse.com will also be celebrating Trade Tuesday with a social media giveaway featuring thousands of dollars in prizes – including $600 gift cards.

Story continues

Trade Tuesday will run from November 25th through December 8th.

About SupplyHouse.com:

SupplyHouse.com is a leading e-commerce supplier within the skilled trades. Their free TradeMaster Program supports trade pros with perks that help save time and money. Learn more at supplyhouse.com/trademaster.

About PHCC

The PHCC National Association provides advocacy, education, and training to thousands of plumbing and HVACR businesses and technicians. Members have access to a variety of services designed to grow their business and increase profitability. The PHCC Educational Foundation is a partnership that serves the plumbing-heating-cooling industry by preparing members to meet the challenges of an ever-changing marketplace. For more information, visit phccfoundation.org.

SupplyHouse.com Real People, Real Service

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turning-likes-into-donations-supplyhousecoms-annual-giving-campaign-returns-301673664.html

SOURCE SupplyHouse.com