Turning Point Brands' (NYSE:TPB) Dividend Will Be $0.065

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.065 per share on the 6th of October. The dividend yield is 1.1% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Turning Point Brands' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Turning Point Brands was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 62.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Turning Point Brands Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Turning Point Brands has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $0.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.26. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.4% over that duration. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, Turning Point Brands' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 9.8% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Turning Point Brands' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Turning Point Brands (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Turning Point Brands not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

