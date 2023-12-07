Turning Point Brands' (NYSE:TPB) Dividend Will Be $0.065

The board of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.065 per share on the 5th of January. This means the annual payment will be 1.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Turning Point Brands' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Turning Point Brands' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 73.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 25%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Turning Point Brands Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Turning Point Brands has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.16 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.26. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.4% per annum over that time. Turning Point Brands has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Earnings per share has been sinking by 11% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Turning Point Brands has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

