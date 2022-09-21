Turning Tools Market to Accrue $12.1 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

A prominent increase in the utilization of turning tools in various industrial applications drives the growth of the global turning tools market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Turning Tools Market by Type (Rough turning tools, Finish turning tools), by Application (Conventional lathe machine, CNC lathe machine), by End-user industry (Automotive, Electronics and electrical, Aerospace, Construction and mining, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global turning tools industry was estimated at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $12.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

A prominent increase in the utilization of turning tools in various industrial applications drives the growth of the global turning tools market. Furthermore, the rising need for automation in myriad end-user industries and the use of turning tools in aerospace, automotive, railway, healthcare equipment, energy & power, and furniture & carpentry will boost the growth of the global market. The surge in advancements in industrial design and growing requirements for enhancing production efficiency are likely to encourage manufacturers to find enhanced machine tools, thereby creating new growth avenues for the global market.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17442



Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the growth of the global turning tools market as a large number of manufacturing firms in countries such as India, China, and the U.S. halted their production.

Lack of workforce and constricted supply of raw materials and equipment for manufacturing turning tools negatively impacted the growth of the global market.

Reopening of the production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to the re-opening of turning tools companies.

Story continues

The rough turning tools segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on the type, the rough turning tools segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global turning tools market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in technology and increasing demand to develop superior-quality products. However, the finish turning tools segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be attributed to the rise in the use of turning tools in industrial applications.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Turning Tools Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17442

The CNC lathe machine segment to dominate the global market by 2031

In terms of the application, the CNC lathe machine segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than 90%of the global turning tools market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. Furthermore, the same segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth can be attributed to the advancements in the production of lathes that can be easily assembled and dismantled, compact design, and longitudinally movable cutting tools. The report also includes other segments such as the conventional lathe machine segment.

The automotive segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the end-user industry, the automotive segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global turning tools market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The segmental surge over the forecast timespan can be credited to the rise in demand for turning tools that are anticipated to increase in the automotive industry attributed to advancements in technology and economic growth. However, the aerospace segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in the manufacturing of aeronautical-related machinery requires high-quality tools that offer precision.

Asia-Pacific to retain global market domination over 2022-2031

By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than half of the global turning tools market in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to an increase in manufacturers of automobiles and construction machines, which is expected to boost the demand for turning tools in the region. However, the LAMEA region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in the construction and mining industries. The report also analyzes other regions such as Europe and North America.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17442

Major market players

ALESA AG

Aloris Tools Technology Co., Inc.

Applitec Moutier SA

Beijing Worldia Diamond Tools Co., Ltd.

Ceratizit

Danobat Group

Dorian Tool International Incorporated

Dorner Pramet

Hanjiang Tool Co., Ltd.

Ingersoll Shanghai Tool Works Co., Ltd.

Walter Tools

WNT Tools India Pvt Ltd.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Power Tools Market - Global power tools market is projected to reach $48,677.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Tooling Market - Global tooling market is projected to reach $439,994.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market - Global CNC metal cutting machine market is projected to reach $83,364.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Metal Cutting Tool Market - Global metal cutting tool market is projected to reach $97.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Lathe Machines Market - Global lathe machines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% and is forecast to reach $12,012 million by 2022.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

CNC Plano Milling Machine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029



CNC Machine Tools Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Cutting Discs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turning-tools-market-to-accrue-12-1-bn-globally-by-2031-at-8-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301629280.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research