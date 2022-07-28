Turning your travel woes into travel goes: CheapOair.ca shares advice on how Canadians can minimize disruptions

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global airline and airport issues continue to plague the industry - from flight cancellations to lengthy delays to misplaced luggage - Canadian travellers are becoming increasingly stressed at the idea of taking a vacation in the face of growing travel interruptions. With this in mind, leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca is educating Canadians on ways they can avoid disruptions in order to better ease them into their vacations.

Key tips for travellers to be aware of include:

Arrive Early and Fly Early. With increasing surges in air travel, get to the airport well before your scheduled departure time to get ahead of crowded lines. Flying at 8 am or earlier decreases your chances of being affected by delays that start building up with the rush of travellers catching mid-day flights.

Check-in Online Versus at the Airport. Most airlines allow you to check-in 24 hours before departure. Take advantage of this time-saving feature and download your boarding pass before arriving at the airport!

Book Weekday Flights. Flights during the week are often cheaper compared to the weekend, and the airport may also be less crowded since there are typically more flights on weekends.

Double-Check Your Travel Documents. Did you know that certain destinations will not allow you to travel if your passport is 6 months or less from expiring? Make sure it is active for at least a year.

“Working our way through the pandemic, Canadians just want to get back to enjoying their vacation and this, unfortunately, adds another roadblock to their plans,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca. “Not only have we instituted programs to help travellers get the support and coverage they need, but we are planning to launch exciting new programs in the coming months that we look forward to sharing with everyone.”

For those customers that are nervous about their travel plans being affected, fear not. CheapOair.ca offers a number of features for travellers to have added protection and support, including:

Travel Protection Plan. Consumers can have coverage for everything else, so why not consider it for your travels? Avoid worrying about cancellations, delays or even baggage issues with a protection plan. CheapOair.ca also offers an upgraded plan which provides coverage for medical expenses, emergency evacuation, personal effects and flight guard.

Customer Phone Support. What makes CheapOair.ca unique is that while we are an online travel agency, we also provide call center support and emergency assistance to help with any issues that might arise during trips.

The mission of CheapOair.ca is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Canadians can find up-to-date travel-related guidelines to destinations worldwide via the “Ready for your next trip” section on CheapOair.ca.

About CheapOair.ca

CheapOair.ca is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travellers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone or by live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair.ca bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair.ca on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

