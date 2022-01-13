U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.50
    -9.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,088.00
    -72.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,850.75
    -36.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,169.00
    -4.10 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.19
    -0.45 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1469
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5110
    -0.1550 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,685.21
    +1,094.74 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.08
    +30.75 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Turnip raises $12.5 million for its mobile-first gaming community platform

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Turnip, an Indian startup that is building a mobile-first gaming community platform, has raised $12.5 million in a new financing round to deepen its footprints in India and dozens of other countries and dabble with web3 as it looks to broaden its product offerings.

Greenoaks and Elevation Capital co-led the one-and-a-half-year-old startup’s Series A round. SEA Capital, Vibe Capital and scores of entrepreneurs including Andrew Chen of Andreessen Horowitz, Sujeet Kumar of Udaan, Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar of Razorpay, Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini of Unacademy, Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain and Ishan Bansal of Groww, and Akshay Kothari of Notion also participated in the round.

Several platforms such as Twitch and YouTube exist for gamers to help them distribute to an infinitely large user base. “But nobody is solving the deeper engagement and monetization,” said Pooja Dubey, founder of Turnip, in an interview with TechCrunch. “We have seen these challenges being addressed in other categories, but gaming right now has a whitespace.”

Turnip is attempting to solve this by allowing gamers to build a community on its app, where they can stream live gameplay from their mobile devices, engage with their fans and monetize.

Fans watch the gameplays within the app and can interact with the person playing the game in real-time through text chats, audio and video. Gamers can continue to stream on any platform and integrate the gameplay into Turnip to engage with their top fans. They can also host esports tournaments and masterclasses on the app to deeply engage with the audience.

The platform, which offers a wide-range of tools and integrations, is designed to extend support to low-specced devices as well as slower internet connections, she said.

Fans can tip gamers in many ways including buying items such as badges and stickers, make one-time payment to access certain events and also set up a recurring payout. The payments are orchestrated in “a more granular and step-by-step level rather than asking upfront to pay something,” she said. (Apple and Google take their 30%, while Turnip currently pockets about 10% as commission. Dubey said based on the usage and gamer’s income, the startup may change its fee.)

Gaming has become a social experience in recent years thanks to the rise of interactive games such as Fortnite and PUBG and availability of fast data speeds that allow friends to talk to one another in real-time as they go about completing missions and, typically, kill lots of virtual characters.

"From a design and development perspective, multiplayer games have lent themselves well to social features like voice chat," said Rishi Alwani, long-time industry analyst and communications manager at SuperGaming. "Our game Silly Royale, for instance, scaled to 13 million downloads. With voice chat, we hit 3 million voice minutes in a day," he said.

“Today’s streamers and other creators want to cultivate deep, personalized, and persistent relationships with their fans, with a richness that’s impossible to achieve on Twitch or YouTube alone. Turnip is building a platform that transforms passive viewers into an actively engaged community, delighting fans while enabling new options for creators, from subscriptions, to events, to sponsorships, and more,” said Neil Shah, Partner at Greenoaks, in a statement.

Turnip has amassed over 5 million users, 45% of whom are from outside of India. In 2021, users collectively spent more than a billion minutes on the platform, the startup said.

“We started with India, mostly because it was the home ground. But we always had in our mind that gaming is something that transcends beyond geographies. Today we have users in 58 countries,” said Dubey. (Some of the major international markets for Turnip, by user base, are Latin America, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.)

The startup plans to deploy the fresh funds to deepen its footprints in Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia among other markets this year. It’s also looking to expand its team in several roles including product.

One of the products that Turnip is currently working on is a token that could allow community operators to reward their members and accept payments. The startup is also exploring use cases for NFTs on the platform, she said.

“We deeply believe in the future of mobile gaming communities that Pooja and Aditya are building,” said Mayank Khanduja, Partner at Elevation Capital, in a statement. “When we met them for the first time, we saw that they had the unique combination of skill and ambition to build a product that’s truly global,” he said, adding that the venture fund signed its first term sheet with the founders within three days of meeting when there was no product in sight.

“The product puts gamers, a large proportion of digital creators today, at the centre and lets them imagine completely new experiences for their community. Turnip’s spectacular growth and global reach in the past year further cements our belief in their vision and we are thrilled to reaffirm our partnership in this latest funding round.”

Recommended Stories

  • Here Are All The Best Moments In Episode 2 Of "Single's Inferno"

    Like Ji-a predicted, it's only getting hotter.View Entire Post ›

  • A peek into Web3 power player Animoca Brands

    If you haven't heard of Animoca Brands over the last year or so, you haven't been paying close attention. With a long and growing list of digital entertainment, blockchain, and gaming properties, the eight-year-old, 600-person Hong Kong-based outfit has quietly become one of the most active participants in a world that more and more stakeholders believe is the next iteration of the web. Just today, an L.A. outfit called Fan Controlled Football League -- a sports league where fans vote on real-time decisions for their team -- announced $40 million in Series A funding co-led led by Animoca.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 to patch iPhones and iPads against HomeKit flaw

    Apple has fixed a security vulnerability in iOS and iPadOS that could be exploited via HomeKit to launch persistent denial of service (DoS) attacks. The technology giant released iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 on Wednesday to patch the so-called "doorLock" flaw, which was disclosed earlier this month by security researcher Trevor Spiniolas. The bug affects iPhones and iPads running iOS 14.7 through iOS 15.2 and is triggered via HomeKit, Apple's smart home platform that lets Apple users configure, communicate with and control their smart home devices.

  • Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer to Work on Custom Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. lured away a veteran semiconductor designer from Apple Inc. as it looks to expand its own server-chips efforts, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Auto Technology Stocks to Watch in 2022

    Dozens of electric vehicle maker start-ups have appeared to capitalize on this coming sea change. Two small auto tech companies that investors should keep an eye on are Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). In addition, tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been quietly building its presence in the automotive space, and looks like a great buy right now.

  • Take-Two’s $12.7 billion purchase of Zynga will combat Apple’s privacy changes

    Take-Two spent 12.7 billion on Zynga to grow its mobile division and fight Apple's privacy changes.

  • British Pound Continues to Skyrocket

    The British pound continues to skyrocket against the US dollar during the trading session as Wednesday has seen more bullish pressure.

  • What Is 5G? An Electrical Engineer Breaks It Down

    Josep Lago/Getty5G stands for fifth-generation cellular network technology.It’s the technology that enables wireless communication—for example, from your cellular phone to a cell tower, which channels it to the internet. 5G is a network service provided by telecommunications carriers and is not the same thing as the 5 GHz band on your WiFi router.5G offers an order of magnitude—10 times—more bandwidth than its predecessor, 4G. The greater bandwidth is possible because over and above low and medi

  • Microsoft hires key Apple engineer to design server chips - Bloomberg News

    The software giant hired chip industry veteran Mike Filippo, who worked for Apple for over two years, the report said. Microsoft is working on in-house processors for the servers running its cloud-computing services and Surface line of personal computers, a source told Reuters in December 2020. The cloud computing heavy-weight relies heavily on Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc to supply chips for its Azure cloud computing services as well as Surface PCs.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2032

    The new year is a great time for a fresh start, but don't lose sight of the long-term potential of these technology stocks.

  • Huawei Ranks No. 5 in U.S. Patents in Sign of Chinese Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is continuing to move up the list of companies getting the most U.S. patents, according to a new study of patenting activity that shows Chinese firms are increasingly responsible for a greater share of the world’s innovation.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating

  • Buy This Overlooked Stock Now to Benefit From The 2022 Streaming Video Disruption

    Now that the subscription-based piece of the market has matured, look for this young sliver of the business to provide most of its growth.

  • China’s Startups Are Awash With Money as Beijing Shifts Focus to ‘Hard Tech’

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • Why I'll Be Selling My Zynga Stock Ahead of the Merger With Take-Two Interactive

    Shares of mobile game publisher Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) are soaring on news of a buyout offer from fellow video game company Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO). Games formatted for a mobile device have emerged as the biggest revenue generator for the massive and still-growing video game market, which is homing in on $200 billion a year globally. As a result, other publishers have scooped up leading mobile game developers (like Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) takeover of Glu Mobile last summer), and now it's Take-Two's turn.

  • Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

    “Ty for your service kind sir,” the athelete writes in the caption.

  • T-Mobile Stock Is Goldman’s Top Wireless Pick for 2022. Here’s Why.

    Goldman Sachs added T-Mobile US stock to its list of best ideas in telecom for 2022. That spot on the roster came at the expense of Verizon.

  • Bitcoin Is Stabilizing. Get Ready for Its Next Big Price Move.

    Bitcoin's decline on Monday stopped exactly on trendline support in the $40,000 area. That was the last barrier before prices reached their April 2021 high.

  • ‘A Menace to Public Health’: Doctors Demand Spotify Puts an End to Covid Lies on ‘Joe Rogan Experience’

    Unlike many platforms, Spotify doesn't have a clear policy prohibiting misinformation. 270 physicians and scientists are hoping to change that

  • The best laptops of CES 2022

    The Engadget editorial team explores the new laptops that were announced during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year.&nbsp;

  • Bitcoin and Ether Rally, Here’s Why AVAX Could Surge

    Bitcoin price gained 5% and cleared the $43,000 resistance, ether price rallied over 8%, and AVAX seems to be forming a strong bullish pattern.