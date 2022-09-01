Turnover of Apranga Group in August 2022

Apranga

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 27.0 million in August 2022 and decreased by 3.3% compared to August 2021.



Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed. Stores with a separate entrance from the outside and sales area not exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 February 2021. Stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 March 2021. All Group’s stores have been reopened in Lithuania from 19 April 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group’s stores had been open in Lithuania as of 29 May 2021. In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. Group‘s stores that operate in shopping malls and have separate entrance from outside had been reopened in Latvia as of 22 May 2021. Eventually, all Group’s stores had been open in Latvia as of 3 June 2021. In Estonia, all Group’s stores were temporarily closed from 11 March 2021 until 3 May 2021. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-May 2021.

In January through August 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 179.8 million and was by 36.7% higher than in 2021 and by 18.7% higher than in 2019.

In January-August 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 29.9% year-to-year, in Latvia surged by 62.1% and in Estonia grew by 31.1%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 167 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 23 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.5 thousand sq. m., or by 1.7% less than a year ago.

Gabrielius Morkūnas

Apranga Group CFO

+370 5 2390843



