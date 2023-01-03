Turnover of Apranga Group in December 2022 and total year 2022

Apranga

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 28.2 million in December 2022 and has increased by 9.8% in comparison to December 2021.



Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed. Stores with a separate entrance from the outside and sales area not exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 February 2021. Stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 March 2021. All Group’s stores have been reopened in Lithuania from 19 April 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group’s stores had been open in Lithuania as of 29 May 2021. In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. Group‘s stores that operate in shopping malls and have separate entrance from outside had been reopened in Latvia as of 22 May 2021. All Group’s stores had been open in Latvia as of 3 June 2021 until 14 October 2021, when the operation of stores in shopping malls on weekends were banned in Latvia, and from 21 October 2021 all Group’s stores in Latvia again were temporarily closed. All Group’s stores were reopened in Latvia from 15 November 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group’s stores were allowed to work also on weekends as of 25 December 2021. In Estonia, all Group’s stores were temporarily closed from 11 March 2021 until 3 May 2021. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in 2021.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totaled EUR 84.5 million in 4th quarter 2022 or by 20.3% higher than in 2021. During the 4th quarter 2022 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 11.2% year-on-year, in Latvia surged by 56.8% and in Estonia grew by 16.2%.

The unaudited year 2022 retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 293.3 million and was by 28.4% higher than in 2021 and by 18.3% higher than in 2019.

In 2022 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania reached EUR 178.0 million and increased by 21.9% year-on-year. In 2022 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia was EUR 70.9 million and surged by 53.0% year-on-year, in Estonia was EUR 44.4 million and grew by 23.6% year-on-year.

During the year 2022 Apranga Group opened 5 stores, enlarged and reconstructed 2 stores, partially renovated 4 stores and closed 6 stores. Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 168 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.6 thousand sq. m., or by 0.1% less than a year ago.

