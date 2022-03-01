U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

Turnover of Apranga Group in February 2022

Apranga
·1 min read
Apranga
Apranga

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 15.9 million in February 2022 and increased by 91.5% compared to February 2021.

In January through February 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 33.7 million and increased by 125.5% year-to-year.

Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed (stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area not exceeding 300 square meters were reopened since 15 February 2021). In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-February 2021.

In January-February 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 146.0% year-to-year, in Latvia surged by 336.3% and in Estonia grew by 1.7%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (102 in Lithuania, 46 in Latvia and 21 in Estonia) covering an area of 90.6 thousand sq. m. Stores area decreased by 1.5% during the year.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


