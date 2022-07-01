Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2022

Apranga

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 26.7 million in June 2022 and has increased by 8.4% comparing to June 2021. In June 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 6.8% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 6.0% and in Estonia increased by 18.7%.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 75.1 million in 2nd quarter 2022 and was 34.8% higher than in 2021. In 2nd quarter 2022, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 23.0%, in Latvia increased by 67.5% and in Estonia increased by 45.6% year-to-year.

Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed. Stores with a separate entrance from the outside and sales area not exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 February 2021. Stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 March 2021. All Group’s stores have been reopened in Lithuania from 19 April 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group’s stores had been open in Lithuania as of 29 May 2021. In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. Group‘s stores that operate in shopping malls and have separate entrance from outside had been reopened in Latvia as of 22 May 2021. Eventually, all Group’s stores had been open in Latvia as of 3 June 2021. In Estonia, all Group’s stores were temporarily closed from 11 March 2021 until 3 May 2021. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-June 2021.

In January through June 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 127.7 million and was by 57.2% higher than in 2021 and by 17.5% higher than in 2019.

In January-June 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 78.1 million and increased by 47.7% year-on-year.

In January-June 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia amounted to EUR 30.6 million and increased by 110.7% year-on-year.

In January-June 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Estonia was EUR 19.0 million and increased by 37.2% year-on-year.

In 6 months of 2022, Apranga Group opened 2 new stores, enlarged and renovated 2 stores, while 4 stores were closed.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 167 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 23 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.5 thousand sq. m., or by 2.2% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



