Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) institutional investors have had a good week as stock gains 34%

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Turnstone Biologics' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 7 shareholders own 53% of the company

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 38% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, institutional investors were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 34% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Turnstone Biologics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Turnstone Biologics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Turnstone Biologics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Turnstone Biologics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 6.0% of Turnstone Biologics shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Versant Venture Management, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. OrbiMed Advisors LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and FMR LLC holds about 6.1% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Turnstone Biologics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 28%, private equity firms could influence the Turnstone Biologics board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Turnstone Biologics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Turnstone Biologics (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

