Turntable.fm competitor tt.fm launches beta app for iOS and Android

Brian Heater
·2 min read

You’d be forgiven for being confused. I’ve been following this story and am currently writing it and I'm still fairly confused. But Turntable (or tt.fm), not to be confused with Turntable.fm (the name of both the original and recently re-released social music app) today just announced that it has launched iOS, Android and desktop versions of its own service.

By way of brief explanation, the original Turntable.fm shut down in 2013 to focus on a live music platform. It was a sad day for those of us who wasted countless workday hours on the site. But stuff happens. People change, companies pivot.

Of course, that nostalgia returned something fierce when we were all stuck inside for the past year, searching for a social connection. Those of us of a certain age who maybe haven’t gone all in on Twitch started pining for the site. So founder Billy Chasen planned a return. In its current beta iteration, it’s a bit of a time capsule, albeit with a few key changes like relying on YouTube streaming to circumvent some royalty issues. It works well. I’ve been using it. It’s fun. Oh, and the company just raised $7.5 million to bring it into the new decade.

Seemingly around the same time, an early Turntable.fm employee decided to launch another take on the service. Focused on mobile usage and opting for the crowdfunding route, TT.fm rode that wave of nostalgia to $500,000 in funding, announced back in March.

Today that service is launching in beta. It’s in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as we speak. Or you can visit it in a browser. Like Turntable.fm, tt.fm (as we’re going to refer to it for simplicity’s sake) relies on third-party music services. At launch, music is pulled from a linked Spotify or Apple Music account, as well as Soundcloud. YouTube functionality is coming soon.

Call it a comeback: Turntable.fm raises $7.5M

As you can see from the above shot, the offering is based on the same format as Turntable.fm, with similar but different graphics. DJs play songs on the stage and the audience bops their heads in approval if they like it. One of the ways the new offering is looking to distinguish itself is through hosted DJ sets from artists.

"Original Turntable fans are eager to get back on the dancefloor and have been asking for a product that serves their needs,” Perla said in a release, "including live DJ sets, social networking with music fans, music sharing and an online music community.”

As a fan of Turntable.fm, suddenly going from zero to two services feels like an embarrassment of riches. But the question remains whether it can move beyond a niche and really thrive in the crowded media environment of 2021. There’s probably room for one Turntable.fm.

But two? This already strange story is likely only getting stranger.

  • ISEE brings autonomy to shipping hubs with self-driving yard trucks

    Robotaxis may still be a few years out, but there are other industries that can be transformed by autonomous vehicles as they are today. MIT spin-off ISEE has identified one in the common shipping yard, where containers are sorted and stored — today by a dwindling supply of human drivers, but tomorrow perhaps by the company's purpose-built robotic yard truck. Each of these situations will be handled by a professional driver, hooking the container up to a short-haul truck and driving it the hundred or thousand meters to its proper place, an empty slot with a power hookup, long term storage, ready access for inspection, etc. But like many jobs in logistics, this one is increasingly facing a labor shortage as fewer people sign up for it every year.

  • Trump says he would consider dropping Pence for DeSantis for 2024 election

    “I would certainly consider Ron,” Trump told Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney of Florida’s governor. Former President Donald Trump did an interview Monday in which he appeared to publicly snub former Vice President Mike Pence. The twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief was asked if he would consider choosing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a running mate if he runs for president again in 2024.

  • The Sudden, Lucrative Gold Rush for Old Music

    As the giants of classic rock contemplate retirement, music execs are dreaming up increasingly bold new ways to eke value out of their brands, images, and back catalogs

  • Alicia Silverstone Just Joined TikTok and Her First Video Is ‘Clueless’ Perfection

    Ugh! As if we haven't already watched this, like, a million times!

  • Maryland and Montana are restricting police access to DNA databases

    Maryland and Montana have become the first U.S. states to pass laws that make it tougher for law enforcement to access DNA databases. The new laws, which aim to safeguard the genetic privacy of millions of Americans, focus on consumer DNA databases, such as 23andMe, Ancestry, GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA, all of which let people upload their genetic information and use it to connect with distant relatives and trace their family tree.

  • Founders must show investors that sustainability is more than lip service

    Ending years of debates over environmental sustainability, the United States officially declared a climate crisis earlier this year, deeming climate considerations an “essential element” of foreign policy and national security. At the same time, consumers are increasingly looking to do business with brands that align with their growing environmental values, rather than ignoring the climate consequences of their consumption. Startups have already followed suit.

  • MicroStrategy increases bitcoin-linked junk bond sale to $500 million - Bloomberg News

    MicroStrategy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. This comes a day after the world's largest publicly-traded business intelligence company said it planned to raise $400 million through senior secured notes due 2028 in a private offering and use the net proceeds from the sale to buy more bitcoin.

  • Wall Street grapples with new SPAC equity contracts after regulator crackdown

    Wall Street accountants and lawyers are trying to figure out new equity agreements to lure investors back to the blank-check company market after the U.S. regulator cracked down on the use of warrants, six industry executives told Reuters. They are discussing jettisoning warrants issued by special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, in favor of rights agreements, or dramatically restructuring the warrants after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said many SPAC equity warrants should be considered liabilities. The SEC's surprise April announcement ground an already-slowing SPAC market to a halt as accountants and lawyers scrambled to figure out a fix with SEC staff, the people said.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Renewed US-Iran Negotiations Could Provide Short-Term Pressure

    The threat of more supply from Iran could initially drive prices lower, but should eventually be absorbed by new demand as the global economy reopens.

  • UAE Federal Bank Planning Second-Ever Sale of Dollar Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- A lender wholly owned by the federal government of the United Arab Emirates mandated banks for its second international bond sale.Emirates Development Bank hired Emirates NBD Capital, Standard Chartered Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to arrange investor calls from Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter.The bank, which started operations in 2015 and provides financing to UAE citizens and small- and medium-sized enterprises

  • Cathay Pacific given extension to draw down $1 billion government loan

    The bridge loan was part of a $5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government and Cathay's major shareholders Swire Pacific Ltd and Air China Ltd last year to help the airline weather the COVID-19 crisis. Cathay Chief Executive Augustus Tang said in a statement the airline had not yet drawn down on the loan as it adopted a suite of measures to save cash, but the extension would give it more flexibility to manage its liquidity position.

  • MSCI'S ACWI ends at record, oil hits 2-year high

    A gauge of global equity markets closed at a record high on Monday as technology shares took in stride a deal by the world's richest nations on a corporate tax aimed at U.S. tech heavyweights, and oil prices jumped to a two-year high. MSCI's all-country world equity index gained 0.1%, marking its sixth record close in seven days, as stocks advanced on expectations of an economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Treasury and euro zone government bond yields edged up in largely subdued trade ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, the same day highly-anticipated U.S. inflation data will be released.

  • Saudi Stocks Whipsawed as Global Website Outage Sparks Selling

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks plunged the most in weeks before recovering as a global outage in websites across the internet fueled volatility.The Tadawul All Share Index fell as much as 1.1% in Riyadh, the most intraday since April 29, before erasing the slump to close up 0.1%.“People are panic-selling because of the global outage we just witnessed -- there is a global concern,” Abdulmalik Alsalem, an analyst at Samba Capital in the Saudi capital, said as the benchmark index fell sharply.Several

  • Ontario Regulator Takes Action Against KuCoin Trading Platforms for Violating Securities Law

    The Ontario Securities Commission said the trading platform has failed to register.

  • Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

    The dollar edged lower on Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. That move continued on Monday, with Treasury yields remaining subdued after Friday's drop, reducing demand for the U.S. currency.

  • Student loan forgiveness would actually help low-income borrowers more than rich, study argues

    Cancelling $50,000 in federally-backed student loan debt for American borrowers would actually help lower-income debtors far more than rich ones, according to a new research brief.

  • Billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk avoided paying federal income taxes in some years, report says

    Billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and media titan Michael Bloomberg have avoided paying any federal income tax in some years, according to a report from ProPublica, which cited a trove of Internal Revenue Service data.

  • Wendy's just became the first fast-food meme stock — but there is a catch

    Beloved fast food chain Wendy's gets roped into the meme stock trade.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Snaps Up These 2 Dividend Stocks

    Steve Cohen knows a thing or two about making money. So when he speaks, investors listen. The legendary stock picker, who began his investing career at Gruntal & Co. where he managed proprietary capital for 14 years, founded S.A.C Capital Advisors in 1992. In 2014, his investment operations were converted to Point72 Asset Management, a 1,500-plus person registered investment advising firm. Throughout his career, Cohen has consistently delivered huge returns to clients, giving the Point72 Chairma

  • Newest meme stock darling Clover Health is popping. Is the SEC watching?

    Clover Health is poised for a monster open on Tuesday after soaring more than 32% on Monday, cementing its status as the latest meme stock birthed by the thoroughly modern market combination of social media popularity and a high level of interest from short sellers.