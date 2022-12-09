U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Turntide Technologies Launches Global Channel Partner Program With Partners Across Three Continents

Turntide Technologies
·3 min read
Turntide Technologies
Turntide Technologies

Program offers VARs and ESCOs new profit potential with the next big energy conservation technology

Turntide Rooftop Installer

Turntide supports partners to ensure seamless installation of HVAC motor retrofits.
Turntide supports partners to ensure seamless installation of HVAC motor retrofits.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (“Turntide”), developer of breakthrough electrification and sustainable operations technologies, today announced the launch of its new global channel partner program. The program enables value-added HVAC resellers (VARs) and energy services companies (ESCOs) to become important sustainability partners to their commercial real estate customers by providing technologies that reduce operational CO2 emissions and drive down energy costs.

“As sustainability and energy savings shoot up the corporate priority list, they are increasingly about creating and preserving value for buildings while avoiding the risks associated with doing nothing,” said Carl Burrow, chief revenue officer, Turntide. “We are excited to further our mission to make every watt of energy worthwhile for humanity by extending our reach to partners and end customers around the globe. To get to net zero, every building owner and operator needs to act now to improve operational efficiencies, reduce energy consumption, and lower carbon emissions. Turntide can help them do that.”

Turntide’s partner program provides the next big energy conservation measure (ECM) to VARs and ESCOs, thus helping them increase their revenue growth as sustainability leaders for their customers. By upgrading legacy “dumb” HVAC systems with intelligent, connected motors, Turntide’s Smart Motor SystemTM reduces energy consumption by an average of 64%.

Additionally, Turntide’s award-winning and patented Smart Motor System does not rely on permanent magnets made from rare earth minerals. This reduces the risk of supply chain shortages and avoids environmentally damaging mining practices associated with rare earths.

The partner program is rolling out across the Americas, UK, Spain and Italy. Current partners include Burton Energy, Carmichael, Coolsys, COPEC/Terpel, Energy Source, Future Motors LLC, Internet of Team, Motus Power, Pacific Light & Energy, Pack-A-Drum, PEC, Rexel and Service Logic, among others.

Partners can easily access a robust library of resources via Turntide’s Partner Portal, which includes training and support tools, self-paced online or hands-on sales training, case studies, marketing collateral, and solution architectures with reference guides and blueprints. All training and support programs are free for program members.

Spearheading the program is Kevin Blakeborough, vice president of channel strategy.

“Channel partners are central to our effort to decarbonize the built environment at scale,” said Kevin Blakeborough. “This partner program will help accelerate efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and we offer the tools, training and support our partners need to help save the planet. We are thrilled to work with inventive world-class partners who are also committed to bringing our breakthrough sustainability technologies to the world.”

Visit www.turntide.com/partners to learn more about the program and how to join the mission to decarbonize the built environment.

About Turntide Technologies 
Turntide Technologies (Turntide) invents and scales breakthrough technologies to accelerate electrification and sustainable operations for energy-intensive industries. Turntide’s full stack, integrated, open systems support commercial and industrial electric vehicles, building operations, and agriculture to optimize how the world uses energy. Turntide enables companies to lead their industries by attacking energy waste at every level and operating smarter for accelerated growth. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact: press@turntide.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/451bb2c7-163a-4675-8fcd-c04c823526eb


    A heavy snow band moved across Alaska on Wednesday, December 7, accumulating up to two feet in areas near Anchorage, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.The NWS reported the highest snow totals “across the Anchorage Hillside” by 4 pm on Wednesday.Nancy Stewart, who filmed this video, said she measured 20 inches of snow over the previous 24 hours. Anchorage schools were closed on Thursday due to the snow. Credit: Nancy Stewart via Storyful