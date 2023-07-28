From turquoise to yellow: Why The Black Whale repainted its giant Adirondack chair

NEW BEDFORD — Since introduced in 2014, the Black Whale's giant blue Adirondack chair has become a staple on Pier 3, with multiple photos taken on it by guests.

Now, it's changing its colors to give guests another chance to climb on and snap a photo.

"People love it, it's funny to watch people get stuck in it. It's hard to get out of," Stephen Silverstein, owner of The Black Whale said.

The chair was part of the restaurant's opening, as a conversation piece by the previous owner Albert Santos. This July, it was repainted yellow as part of The Black Whale's branding - a much needed update to better match the restaurant instead of the generic turquoise color.

"We hope it will attract even more attention," Silverstein added.

Will Silverstein, general manager of the seafood restaurant, said that people are already embracing it and taking tons of photos. "They seem to like it. I've heard no complaints on it being yellow," he said.

Meanwhile, Stephen Silverstein and his company Servedwell Hospitality, are busy working on a new restaurant at the former National Club at 26 Union St. for Spring 2024.

