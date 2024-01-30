Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shareholders have endured a 61% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) share price has gained some 42% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 61% in the last three years. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Turtle Beach isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Turtle Beach's revenue dropped 18% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 17% (annualized) in the same time period. Bagholders or 'baggies' are people who buy more of a stock as the price collapses. They are then left 'holding the bag' if the shares turn out to be worthless. After losing money on a declining business with falling stock price, we always consider whether eager bagholders are still offering us a reasonable exit price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Turtle Beach in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Turtle Beach shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Turtle Beach better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Turtle Beach .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

