Turtle Beach Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results And Raises Full-Year Outlook

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming accessory brand offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets.

First Quarter Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter:

Net revenue was $93.1 million, an increase of 166% compared to $35.0 million;

Net income of $8.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(3.6) million, or $(0.25) per diluted share;

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.3 million, an increase of $18.0 million compared to $(2.7) million; and

Cash flow from operations was $21.1 million, an increase of 20% compared to $17.5 million.

Management Commentary

"We turned in another stellar performance in the first quarter, with sales, gross margin, net income and adjusted EBITDA all reaching record high levels for the first quarter," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "Consumer demand for console headsets and PC gaming accessories remained at elevated levels, our category expansions are going well, and our operational excellence again allowed us to gain market share, leverage operating costs, and deliver better than expected results.

"The strong secular trends that make gaming such a great category continue. According to NPD, U.S. retail sales of console headsets in the first quarter continued at record levels. During the quarter, the overall console market in the US rose 60% in dollars while our retail sales exceeded that growth. US sales of PC headsets, keyboards, and mice rose more than 90% and we more than doubled that reflecting the impact of our expanding line of PC accessories1.

"We believe these results continue to underscore the strength of our brand, the innovation of our products and the superiority of our execution. Although a number of factors will drive a different phasing of our revenue this year, we believe the combination of our strong market share in console headsets, greatly expanded offering of PC gaming accessories and new product launches in several new categories will allow us to increase our annual sales and top a record 2020. In fact, we are raising our full year revenue and profit outlook to reflect the degree to which our first quarter results exceeded our prior outlook.

Story continues

"As previously announced, we have multiple new product initiatives planned for 2021, including the continued significant expansion of our PC gaming accessories line, the launch of several new Neat Microphone products, and the entry into other new product categories. We are making the necessary investments to fuel these product launches, and believe they will contribute meaningfully to our growth this year and well beyond.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was $93.1 million, a record for the first quarter, compared to $35.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The 166% increase was the result of continued strong demand for console headsets, fueled in part by the fourth quarter 2020 launches of new PlayStation and Xbox consoles and strong growth in the Company's PC accessories.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 37.5% of net sales, a record for the first quarter, compared to 30.8% in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin was driven by lower than normal promotional spending and fixed cost leverage on higher revenues.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were $22.6 million compared to $15.8 million in the 2020 period, with the increase reflecting the larger size of our business, R&D investments in new categories, and higher general and administrative costs resulting from the Neat acquisition in January of this year.

Net income in the first quarter of 2021 was $8.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share (both of which are records for the March quarter), compared to a net loss of $(3.6) million, or $(0.25) per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Excluding a number of adjustments to net income in both periods (as summarized below in Table 4), adjusted net income (as defined below in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") in the first quarter of 2021 was $9.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $3.4 million or $(0.23) per diluted share. The weighted average diluted share count for the first quarter of 2021 was 18.1 million compared to 14.5 million in 2020, with the increase primarily due to the the fact that in periods where there is a net loss, certain dilutive securities are not included.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") in the first quarter of 2021 was $15.3 million compared to negative $2.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

At March 31, 2021, the Company had $63.0 million of cash and cash equivalents with no outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility. This compares to $8.7 million of cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020, and $46.7 million of cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020, with no outstanding revolving debt in either prior period. The Company generated $21.1 million of cash flow from operations in the first quarter 2021, compared to $17.5 million in the first quarter 2020.

Revised 2021 Outlook

For the full year 2021, the Company now expects revenue to be approximately $385 million, up seven percent from $360 million in 2020 and a $15 million increase to the prior guidance of approximately $370 million. This anticipated growth even above the record level of revenues in 2020 is driven by continued strong sell through of our core products, expansion of our PC accessories business, and additional revenues from new categories. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be approximately $50 million, compared to the prior guidance of approximately $45 million, reflecting a strong 13% EBITDA margin while accomodating continued investments to drive current and future growth. Adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $1.50, compared to the prior guidance of $1.35, reflecting the aforementioned revenue and EBITDA forecasts. Per share figures for the full year 2021 assume approximately 18 million diluted shares outstanding.

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects revenue to be approximately $70 million, somewhat lower than the second quarter of 2020, when sales rose 93% as a result of sudden and significant increases in consumer demand caused in part by the stay-at-home orders. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $2 million, reflecting alignment of staff and infrastructure with the significantly higher run-rate of the business, an expected return to more normal levels of promotional spending, and investments to supportINAL significant new product launches during second quarter. Adjusted loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately $(0.07), reflecting the aforementioned revenue and EBITDA forecasts. Per share figures for the second quarter of 2021 assume approximately 15.5 million diluted shares outstanding.

1Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/Video Games/Console & PC_Tech/US/Dollar share/Jan-March 2021

With respect to the Company's adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second quarter and full year 2021, a reconciliation to its net income (loss) outlook for the same periods has not been provided because of the variability, complexity, and lack of visibility with respect to certain reconciling items between adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss), including other income (expense), provision for income taxes and stock-based compensation. These items cannot be reasonably and accurately predicted without the investment of undue time, cost and other resources and, accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's adjusted EBITDA outlook to its net income (loss) outlook for such periods is not provided. These reconciling items could be material to the Company's actual results for such periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, the Company has included in this earnings release certain financial results, including adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as "non-GAAP financial measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results. "Adjusted Net Income" is defined as net income excluding (i) integration and transaction costs related to acquisitions, (ii) the effect of the mark-to-market requirement of the financial instrument obligation, (iii) any change in fair value of contingent consideration and (iv) the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation (non-cash), and certain non-recurring items that we believe are not representative of core operations (e.g., the integration and transaction costs related to acquisitions, the mark-to-market adjustment for the financial instrument obligation and the change in fair value of contingent consideration). These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company's core operating performance because such items are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. See a reconciliation of GAAP results to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA included below for each of the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (https://corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Turtle Beach Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share data)

(unaudited)

Table 1.







Three Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2021



2020

Net revenue

$ 93,053



$ 35,007

Cost of revenue



58,198





24,222

Gross profit



34,855





10,785

Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing



11,545





7,648

Research and development



3,993





2,427

General and administrative



7,037





5,723

Total operating expenses



22,575





15,798

Operating income (loss)



12,280





(5,013)

Interest expense



97





169

Other non-operating expense, net



579





197

Income (loss) before income tax



11,604





(5,379)

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,766





(1,824)

Net income (loss)

$ 8,838



$ (3,555)



















Net income (loss) per share















Basic

$ 0.57



$ (0.25)

Diluted

$ 0.49



$ (0.25)

Weighted average number of shares:















Basic



15,551





14,495

Diluted



18,076





14,495



Turtle Beach Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

Table 2.







March 31,



December 31,





2021



2020





(unaudited)









ASSETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 62,965



$ 46,681

Accounts receivable, net



32,370





43,867

Inventories



59,136





71,301

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



14,685





8,127

Total Current Assets



169,156





169,976

Property and equipment, net



7,089





6,575

Deferred income taxes



7,334





6,946

Goodwill



10,686





8,178

Intangible assets, net



6,760





5,138

Other assets



6,380





6,640

Total Assets

$ 207,405



$ 203,453

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Revolving credit facility

$ —



$ —

Accounts payable



27,761





42,529

Other current liabilities



44,011





36,122

Total Current Liabilities



71,772





78,651

Income tax payable



3,432





3,146

Other liabilities



5,079





5,257

Total Liabilities



80,283





87,054

Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' Equity















Common stock, $0.001 par value - 25,000,000 shares authorized; 15,653,644 and 15,475,504 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



16





15

Additional paid-in capital



193,163





190,568

Accumulated deficit



(65,935)





(74,773)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(122)





589

Total Stockholders' Equity



127,122





116,399

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 207,405



$ 203,453



Turtle Beach Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Table 3.





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020



















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 21,087



$ 17,526



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(4,780)





(890)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Borrowings on revolving credit facilities



97,032





48,426

Repayment of revolving credit facilities



(97,032)





(63,780)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants



911





18

Repurchase of common stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations



(215)





(48)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



696





(15,384)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(719)





(768)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



16,284





484

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period



46,681





8,249

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 62,965



$ 8,733



Turtle Beach Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per-share data)

(unaudited)

Table 4.





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

Net Income (Loss)















GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$ 8,838



$ (3,555)



















Adjustments, net of tax:















Non-recurring business costs



465





—

Acquisition integration costs



118





182

Non-GAAP Earnings

$ 9,421



$ (3,373)



















Diluted Earnings Per Share















GAAP- Diluted

$ 0.49



$ (0.25)



















Non-recurring business costs



0.03





—

Acquisition integration costs



0.01





0.02

Non-GAAP- Diluted

$ 0.52



$ (0.23)



Turtle Beach Corporation

GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Table 5.





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2021























Adj

















As

Adj

Adj

Stock







Adj





Reported

Depreciation

Amortization

Compensation

Other (1)

EBITDA

Net revenue

$ 93,053

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 93,053

Cost of revenue



58,198



(237)



-



(397)



-



57,564

Gross Profit



34,855



237



-



397



-



35,489









































Operating expenses



22,575



(502)



(303)



(1,389)



(801)



19,580









































Operating income



12,280



739



303



1,786



801



15,909









































Interest expense



97































Other non-operating expense

(income), net



579





















-



579









































Income before income tax



11,604































Income tax expense



2,766































Net income

$ 8,838













Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,330













































(1) Other includes certain non-recurring business costs.

Turtle Beach Corporation

GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Table 5. (continued)





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2020























Adj

















As

Adj

Adj

Stock







Adj





Reported

Depreciation

Amortization

Compensation

Other (2)

EBITDA

Net revenue

$ 35,007

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 35,007

Cost of revenue



24,222



(590)



-



(58)



-



23,574

Gross Profit



10,784



590



-



58



-



11,433









































Operating expenses



15,798



(443)



(222)



(941)



(281)



13,911









































Operating income (loss)



(5,013)



1,033



222



999



281



(2,478)









































Interest expense



169































Other non-operating expense

(income), net



197





















(21)



176









































Income (loss) before income tax



(5,377)































Income tax benefit



(1,824)































Net loss

$ (3,554)













Adjusted EBITDA

$ (2,654)



















































































(2) Other includes certain business acquisition costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration.

