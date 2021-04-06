U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Turvo Announces New Appointment Scheduling Application to Drive Yard Efficiency and Contribute to Supply Chain Sustainability

4 min read

Turvo Appointment Scheduling, part of the Turvo Collaboration Cloud's suite of applications, empowers shippers to improve carrier, driver, warehouse employees and overall yard experience, spend 90% less time on manual scheduling, and cut transportation costs and detention fees using a single, collaborative application.

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces new appointment scheduling application for shippers as part of its recently launched Turvo Collaboration Cloud.

Turvo Appointment Scheduling
Turvo Appointment Scheduling

Across industries – from consumer packaged goods to food & beverage, retail & grocery, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare & life sciences– Turvo Appointment Scheduling empowers shippers to build resilient, sustainable supply chains by eliminating waste while delivering a frictionless experience to their carrier partners and to their drivers.

With growing awareness from consumers and governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Turvo Appointment Scheduling and the Turvo Collaboration Cloud are automating the supply chain, bringing together shippers, 3PLs, carriers, and end consumers to build a more sustainable future.

Wasteful Waiting Increases Costs

Every day, idling trucks at manufacturing sites, warehouses, distribution centers and port yards wait in long lines to pick up or deliver loads. Drivers, dock workers, and executives alike get frustrated by the loss of productivity, underutilization of assets and poor experience created by lack of automation and communication in yards.

In addition to detention fees, dwell time burns millions of gallons of wasted fuel, costing millions of dollars, and emit millions of tons of greenhouse gases. With the transportation sector emitting 8.2 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, and a single idling diesel truck emitting over 4,400g of CO2 per hour, logistics managers and corporate boards alike are reimagining the role of the supply chain in their sustainability efforts. Indeed, the World Economic Forum and Boston Consulting Group argue that "supply chains can be a climate game-changer."

Inefficient warehouse scheduling exacerbates these problems. Managers today use spreadsheets, phone calls, and emails for scheduling, all of which are time-consuming, creating a poor experience, and error-prone. Without visibility into truck ETAs or self-service booking capabilities for carriers, schedules can quickly become chaotic.

Bringing Order to Chaos

Turvo Appointment Scheduling solves these problems by automating the scheduling processes between carrier, driver, guard house and the dock door. Turvo Appointment Scheduling provides drivers a Fast-Pass lane using the Turvo Driver Application to digitize scheduling operations and balances labor workloads, without traditional error-prone, labor intensive scheduling. It provides self-service scheduling capabilities allowing drivers and carriers to schedule appointments directly into warehouse calendars.

"Sustainability, profitability, and customer experience are mutually reinforcing instead of mutually exclusive," said Ketan Karkhanis, Chief Product Officer at Turvo. "By fixing appointment scheduling, shippers not only gain deeper insights into their warehouse operations but along the entire supply chain. Combined with Turvo's extensive experience helping 3PLs, brokers, and carriers, those insights help shippers build more resilient, sustainable supply chains that meet growing global challenges."

A Proven Solution

Fortune 500 shippers and global 3PLs today use Turvo Appointment Scheduling to build more sustainable supply chain operations. Results include:

  • $62 million in savings from reduced overtime wages at a large warehousing LSP after implementing Turvo Appointment Scheduling at over 60 facilities

  • 80%+ adoption by drivers benefiting by self-service nature of the application and appointment confirmations in real time

  • 90% reduction in emails required to book, confirm, and reschedule pickup and delivery activities

  • 70% less outbound scheduling work required by warehouse staff

  • Visual yard maps, messenger and Fast Pass convenience features available in IOS and Android devices driving very high driver adoption rates

To build a sustainable supply chain, eliminate waste, and make customers happier, register for a live webinar this Thursday, April 8 at 2 PM EDT, "Reimagining the Supply Chain to Deliver Amazing Customer Experiences" featuring Ryder System's CTO and VP of New Products Kendra Phillips and Turvo's Chief Product Officer Ketan Karkhanis.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

For media inquiries, please contact Cameron Galbraith, 949-214-8245, 306841@email4pr.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turvo-announces-new-appointment-scheduling-application-to-drive-yard-efficiency-and-contribute-to-supply-chain-sustainability-301263106.html

SOURCE Turvo

