Turvo Launches Partner Program to Accelerate Supply Chain Transformation

·3 min read

Turvo actively seeks partnerships with leading technology partners, referral partners, integration partners, consulting partners, and complementary solutions to build on the dozens already formed.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, today announces the launch of its new partner program to connect the growing ecosystem of companies driving supply chain improvements and accelerating transformation. Dozens of strategic partnerships have already been established with even more in progress.

Building An Ecosystem Of Innovators

"Collaboration is at the heart of the supply chain," said Scott Lang, Chairman & CEO of Turvo. "The disruptions from the pandemic have especially shown how important it is to work together effectively both inside and outside your organization. We're excited to launch our partner program to work with other best-in-class solutions, accelerate our mutual growth, and deliver even more value to our shared customers."

Turvo is actively forming partnerships with organizations that understand the power of a connected network and want to revolutionize the supply chain. Turvo's partner program includes the following associates:

  • Complementary Solutions

  • Consulting Partners

  • Integration Partners

  • Referral Partners

  • Technology Partners

Why Leading Logistics Teams Choose Turvo

By unifying the people, systems, and data in supply chains, Turvo's award-winning collaborative logistics software platform, the Turvo Collaboration Cloud, allows organizations to collaborate more effectively and future-proof their businesses. With visibility across orders, inventory, and shipments, logistics teams are able to plan, execute, and settle quickly and efficiently.

For participants across the supply chain, Turvo delivers dramatic improvements, such as:

  • Freight brokers using Turvo commonly see 3X improvements in productivity and revenue per broker, allowing them to focus on more strategic initiatives, deliver more value to customers, and stand above the competition.

  • Third-party logistics providers (3PLs), including the nation's largest and most innovative cold chain logistics provider, gain all the benefits as freight brokers, plus full visibility into orders and inventory, even with hundreds of warehouses and many different warehouse management systems (WMS).

  • Carriers get paid faster by uploading proof-of-delivery (POD) documents directly into the Turvo Driver app, all without annoying and dangerous check calls.

  • Shippers gain both inbound and outbound shipment visibility into shipments, orders, and inventory to stay ahead of disruptions, control costs, and better serve customers.

As a result, Turvo empowers every supply chain participant to deliver better customer experiences to their partners, deliver better employee experiences for their internal teams, and gain an advantage over the competition.

Uniquely, Turvo's cloud-native solution goes beyond traditional transportation management systems (TMS), control towers, customer portals, real-time visibility solutions, and marketplaces to deliver critical supply chain capabilities in one system through point-and-click integrations and strategic technology partnerships.

Become A Partner Today

Accelerate your growth with Turvo and our Partner Ecosystem. Visit https://turvo.com/partners or contact Jayson Peterson, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Turvo (jpeterson@turvo.com) for more information.

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

Contact: Cameron Galbraith, 949-214-8245, 318836@email4pr.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turvo-launches-partner-program-to-accelerate-supply-chain-transformation-301376638.html

SOURCE Turvo

