Tuscan-inspired mansion in Morris County hits market for $4.25 million

Tucked away in the upscale suburbs of Montville, you can find for sale a $4.25 million home fit with a dual staircase, a custom pizza oven, a wet bar, a cathedral ceiling with a stained glass dome skylight and its very own elevator.

The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate at 6 Stoney Pond Way was recently listed in the Pond section of Montville with more than 10,000-square-feet of living space on nearly 4 acres of land.

The home was built in 2007 and designed by Warren Township architects Beer & Coleman. It features a private entrance, accessible through the home's porte-cochère.

The home's grand foyer, featuring a double staircase.

Through the entrance of this Tuscan-style home, you're met with a large foyer leading straight into the home's main level. Large windows, arched entryways, cathedral ceilings and an abundance of wood beams and accents can also be seen throughout the home. The stained glass dome was designed by artist Mark Bogenrief.

The property's main level comes with a large great room fit with its own full-service wet bar and access to areas like the billiards room and a temperature-controlled wine room. With it's open concept design, this space flows into the home's oversized kitchen, completed with a double island, granite countertops and a custom-built pizza oven.

The kitchen has a double island and granite countertops.

The top floor features the master suite, accompanied by a master bathroom and a walk-in closet, as well as the property's other five rooms. Each floor of the home is accessible by the custom elevator.

"6 Stoney Pond Way elegantly and effortless blends its entertaining spaces with the family spaces, something most home's of this stature struggle with," said Jason Failla, broker and owner of Century 21 The Crossing who is managing the listing. "They can easily come across as cold and uninviting, yet this custom estate is warm and cozy with no sacrifice on the size."

The home's outdoor kitchen.

The home also has its own 1,600-square-foot executive center on the lower level, with two office suites, a conference room, a kitchenette and a bathroom. Outside on the grounds of the property, you can find a two-hole golf course, a stone-terrace with fireplace and a covered kitchen. There are several access points to the home's many patio spaces, offering easy access to the outdoors of the property.

"Entertaining guests in this home is an absolutely dream with the utmost attention to detail," Failla said.

