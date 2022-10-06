U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,744.52
    -38.76 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,926.94
    -346.93 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.31
    -75.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +0.41 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1161
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0700
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,953.37
    -201.46 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.01 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Tushar Kaushik is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tushar Kaushik is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Architectural and Solutions Consultant in the Solution Architecture and Product Delivery fields, acknowledging his exemplary work with 13778355 Canada Inc.

Mr. Kaushik is an architectural and solutions consultant with expertise in product delivery. He has been in his career for over 20 years. This year, he launched his own business in Toronto, an architectural and solutions consultancy firm named 13778355 Canada Inc.

With over two decades of experience, Mr. Kaushik is a solution technologist who has successfully mastered defining, managing, and delivering large-scale customer-centric solutions, product implementations, and architecture across multiple platforms and systems. Additionally, Mr. Kaushik is an exemplary leader possessing over 15 years of experience creating, stabilizing, coaching, and mentoring teams for design, delivery, implementation, and production support.

In pursuit of higher education, Mr. Kaushik earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Mumbai, India, in 1997. Among his licenses and certifications, he is certified in Microsoft Azure Fundamentals. Over the years, he has received several awards for his work, including the Neural Leadership Institute Award for Workplace Coaching, the Chairman's Excellence Award for Delivery (2020, 2019, 2015, and 2013), the Tesla Award (2018), Going the Extra Mile Award in Running a Business (2017), and the Special Award in Business Management from Polaris (2012), to name a few.

Among his keys to success, Mr. Kaushik maintains a strong desire to learn more and grow professionally. He has an open mind towards achieving goals, believing that it takes about 1 percent ideas, 1 percent luck, and 98 percent hard work to make it. He also has an attitude of continual progress to learn from mistakes while minimizing and eliminating failures. "I always feel that I need to learn more," Mr. Kaushik states. "Failures are good for progress, as long as the failures are converted to learning and are not repeated."

Looking to the future, Mr. Kaushik's five-year goal consists of establishing a full-time coaching career.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tushar-kaushik-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301643275.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Twitter Trial Against Musk Is Halted to Allow Deal to Close

    (Bloomberg) -- A Delaware judge halted a court case against Elon Musk over his $44 billion purchase of Twitter Inc., giving the parties more time to complete the deal.Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueStocks Slide With Anxiety Running High Bef

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • In Wall Street’s Biggest Gender Suit, Goldman Fought to Keep Two Prominent Names Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- Sexual assaults, lurid propositions and a sex tape pack the latest filings in a class-action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. But it’s a boss’s comment about his assistant’s engagement ring two decades ago and a woman who complained an executive checked her out that have set off an especially bitter dispute in the case.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Russia may build alumina plant to cut costly dependence on China

    Russia is considering building a plant to make alumina, used in aluminium production, to reduce its reliance on imports from China, which has risen since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a document seen by Reuters showed. One of the world's largest aluminium producers, Russia secures 65% of its need for the intermediate product alumina through imports, mostly from China, a draft of the plan for development of Russia's metals industry until 2030 said. Russia's increased dependence on China's alumina has driven up the production costs of aluminium and follows disruption of supplies from Ukraine and Australia since Feb. 24, when Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Walmart to lay off about 1,500 workers at Atlanta fulfillment center

    Walmart Inc is planning to cut more than 1,000 jobs at an Atlanta facility that fulfills orders placed on Walmart.com. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed on Wednesday, the nation's largest retailer said it would lay off 1,458 workers at the e-commerce fulfillment center located in Fulton Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia. Walmart confirmed to Reuters that it was cutting its workforce at the facility and that workers were notified about the move in late August.

  • Powerful Goldman Sachs Figures Named in Lawsuit

    Sexual assaults, lurid propositions and a sex tape pack the latest filings in a class-action lawsuit against&nbsp;Goldman Sachs.&nbsp;But it's a boss's comment about his assistant's engagement ring two decades ago and a woman who complained an executive checked her out that have set off an especially bitter dispute in the case. The reason: The men involved are two of the firm's most prominent figures. Sridhar Natarajan has more on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • EU wants to know if Microsoft will block rivals after Activision deal

    EU antitrust regulators are asking games developers whether Microsoft will be incentivised to block rivals' access to "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard's best-selling games, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. EU antitrust regulators are due to make a preliminary decision by Nov. 8 on whether to clear Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision. The EU competition enforcer also asked if Activision's trove of user data would give the U.S. software giant a competitive advantage in the development, publishing and distribution of computer and console games, the EU document shows.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • 10 energy stocks that are analysts’ favorites as OPEC makes oil-production cuts

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries has agreed on a drastic cut to the global supply. The speculation has helped oil reverse its recent declines. William Watts explained why the actual production cuts by the OPEC+ group might not turn out as expected.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Surges On Update For Strong Q3

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock surged Wednesday after it signaled natural gas prices would support already strong third-quarter expectations. Despite steep growth estimates, the energy giant projects it will not match its record profits from Q2 as oil prices have retreated along with refining and chemical segment profits. Exxon reported its operating profit could come in at around $11 billion in...