U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.50
    -20.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,830.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,302.00
    -152.75 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.82
    -0.54 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.10
    +10.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    29.99
    -1.61 (-5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7620
    -0.0750 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,710.49
    +279.28 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.69
    +7.84 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

TuSimple Announces Board Changes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TSP

SAN DIEGO , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, announced changes to the composition of the Board of Directors. On April 23, 2022, the TuSimple Board of Directors appointed Reed Werner to fill a vacancy on the Board, and announced that Mo Chen, co-founder and Board of Directors member, has decided not to stand for re-election. Chen will fulfill his tenure on the Board through the annual meeting. Additionally, TuSimple announced that current Director Brad Buss has been appointed Lead Independent Director of the Board.

(PRNewsfoto/TuSimple)
(PRNewsfoto/TuSimple)

Concurrently with Werner's appointment, the TuSimple Board established a Government Security Committee, in accordance with the agreement between TuSimple and The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States National Security Agreement ("NSA") which commenced in February 2022. Presently, Werner serves as the Security Director under the NSA and has been appointed Chair of the TuSimple Government Security Committee. Furthermore, Werner has been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee. The Board has determined that Mr. Werner meets the requirements for independence under the applicable listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

TuSimple values Mo Chen's significant contributions to the company, and thanks him for his dutiful service on the Board of Directors since the company's inception in 2015. The Company intends to pursue adding additional independent members to the Board as part of its overall corporate governance focus. Chen remains a significant shareholder and an enthusiastic supporter of the company, Co-Founder and CEO, Xiaodi Hou, the Board of Directors and management team.

"The changes announced today reflect a thoughtful, and strategic process by the TuSimple Board," said Xiaodi Hou, Co-Founder and CEO, TuSimple. "I thank Mo Chen for his successful tenure on the Board as he was instrumental in setting the roadmap for TuSimple's ongoing success, and we welcome Reed Werner who brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and Governmental oversight that will be important as the company focuses on continuing to grow its business. Elevating Brad to Lead Independent Director is part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing corporate governance and I look forward to partnering with him."

About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking, including statements as to future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, launch dates of products or services, expected safety benefits of our autonomous semi-trucks, objectives of management for future operations of TuSimple Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company", "we", "our" and "us"), market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends and corporate governance changes, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast", "future", "intend," "may," "might", "opportunity", "plan," "possible", "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy", "strive", "target," "will," or "would", the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to, those related to autonomous driving being an emerging technology, the development of the Company's technologies and products, the Company's limited operating history in a new market, the regulations governing autonomous vehicles, the Company's dependence on its senior management team, reliance on third-party suppliers, potential product liability or warranty claims and the protection of the Company's intellectual property. Moreover, the Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 24, 2022, and TuSimple's other filings with the SEC. These SEC filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-announces-board-changes-301535945.html

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Amazon reports surprise earnings loss in Q1

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Amazon's Q1 earnings report and its forecasts for Q2 2022.

  • Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. shares after announcing a blockbuster $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsTesla’s chief executive officer off

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, lower active users

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down quarterly earnings for Robinhood.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Why Comcast Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) declined by 6.2% on Thursday after the cable giant said its broadband subscriber growth was slowing. Comcast's revenue jumped 14% year over year to $31 billion in the first quarter. Comcast also saw growth in its broadband internet business decelerate, with its net customer additions falling to 262,000 compared to 461,000 in the year-ago period.

  • China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s tightly managed currency depreciates dramatically against the dollar, it can be hard to stop.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsMore than six years after China’s shock 2015 devaluatio

  • Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed Early Today and Could Fall Further

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock crashed last week, I believed it had further to fall. Today, Rivian announced a partnership with Clearloop under which the EV maker will buy its first megawatt of solar energy to provide electricity for its charging network planned for Tennessee state parks. The move is part of Rivian's carbon neutrality goals.

  • Intel stock declines as chip maker doubles down on outlook despite headwinds

    Intel Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker held onto its full-year outlook amid expected weakness this quarter, forecasting a surge in sales from its major businesses in the second half of the year.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

    Ending yesterday on an inauspicious note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing their downward spiral today. News of the deal with MOL Group that the company announced yesterday continues to have investors scratching their heads. Unsurprisingly, the initial enthusiasm Plug Power investors expressed yesterday regarding the deal with MOL Group quickly faded.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Apple stock swings to a loss after executives warn of billions in added costs

    Amid a supply crunch and geopolitical unrest, Apple Inc. topped earnings expectations and set a new record for March-quarter revenue, but its shares dipped in late trading Thursday after the company said it expected to see steeper pressure from supply constraints in the current period.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures sink as Amazon, Apple shares decline after quarterly reports

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.

  • ARK Crushed By Concentrated Bet In Teladoc

    Shares of the telemedicine provider were cut in half on Thursday, pressuring ARKK and other ETFs.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • Amazon Earnings Disappoint. The Bigger Issue Is the Outlook.

    Amazon shares were falling in late trading Thursday after the company reported first-quarter results. The issue is what the company had to say about the second quarter.