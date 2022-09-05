U.S. markets closed

TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

·1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

(PRNewsfoto/TuSimple)

  • On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, management will virtually present in a fireside chat at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

  • On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, management will present in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

  • On September 15, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time, management will present in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all conferences above. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks.  Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN).  Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301616891.html

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.

