TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, management will present in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time, management will virtually present in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, management will virtually participate in Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum.

Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all conferences above. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

