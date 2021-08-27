U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.00
    +10.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,234.00
    +74.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,315.00
    +40.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.20
    +6.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.95
    +1.53 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3440
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    17.89
    +1.10 (+6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1130
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,371.15
    +93.36 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.53
    -8.77 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.41
    -9.57 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conferences. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at sponsoring bank respectively.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/TuSimple Holdings Inc.)
TuSimple Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/TuSimple Holdings Inc.)

  • On Wednesday, September 8th at 1:20 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainability Mobility Conference

  • On Friday, September 10th at 10:00 AM ET, management will host a fireside chat at 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference.

  • On Monday, September 13th at 1:00 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference.

  • On Tuesday, September 14th at 3:00 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference.

  • On September 13th-14th, management will participate in Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference.

  • On Tuesday, September 21st at 12:30 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum: New Paradigms in Mobility, Electrification, & Compute.

The webcast of the presentation can be found by accessing the events page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com.

About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com.


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-to-participate-in-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301364114.html

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Fiserv's (NASDAQ:FISV) investors will be pleased with their stellar 126% return over the last five years

    When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can...

  • Will These Hot Stocks Near Record Highs Score Even Bigger Gains Next Month?

    The House's announcement it will vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill by Sept. 27 has boosted hot stocks in the infrastructure sector.

  • Despite Recent Underperformance, Institutions are Liking Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

    While Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is still over 30% below the peak, the company is showing potential signs of bottoming after making a higher low in August. In this article, we will examine the latest developments of this potentially undervalued stock, as well as the current ownership situation.

  • Seeking Bullish Stock Charts? Cup Without Handle Amazingly Easy To Spot

    The cup without handle is one of the simplest bullish patterns to identify, and it's harbored countless winning stocks over the years.

  • How This Top Thrivent Fund Seeks Future Amazons

    Thrivent fund manager Lauri Brunner seeks stocks with the potential of Amazon before it was famous. That's made hers one of the best mutual funds.

  • It's Time For 9 Stalled Stock Winners To Rally (Tesla Isn't One)

    Remember when Tesla was a hot S&P 500 stock everyone wanted to own? How things have changed. And analysts think it will stay that way.

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near Record Highs That Are Still Worth Buying

    Buying stocks that have recently set all-time highs can actually be a better strategy. Here are three growth stocks near record highs that are still worth buying. Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares have soared nearly 30% so far this year.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • Got $2,500? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Consider that a $2,500 investment made in Netflix stock a decade ago would now be worth roughly $15,500. With seasons heading for a change, investors are weighing their next purchases and portfolio allocation moves. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading gig-economy labor platform and could be on track to deliver big returns for shareholders if it maintains a top position in the space.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.