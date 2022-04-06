U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

Tusk Strategies Expands Nationally, Opening First West Coast Office Led by Jackie Zupsic

·3 min read

The leading Public Affairs firm opens shop in Los Angeles to tap into local issues, industries, and talent

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off a decade of guiding the world's fastest-growing start-ups through major regulatory and public affairs challenges, Tusk Strategies today announced its national expansion and opening of a new practice in Los Angeles, California. Jackie Zupsic, a Tusk veteran who's led winning, high stakes campaigns for clients across a wide swath of industries will spearhead the effort and serve as the Head of the Los Angeles office.

Tusk Strategies LA will build on the firm's success in New York, Chicago, Miami and around the country focusing on local, national and international issues. The West Coast office will create and execute strategies in every area of public affairs, including public policy and advocacy, public relations, digital media, thought leadership ideation and event creation, trade association management, restructuring and M&A support, crisis communications and more. In recent years, Tusk Strategies has advised numerous CA-based industry leaders such as Uber, Bird, Kodiak, Procore, and Latch among others. By formally establishing a presence in California, Tusk will double down on the industries, issues, and talent unique to the area.

The expansion is being led by Executive Vice President Jackie Zupsic, whose campaigns across all industries from crypto to conservation to emerging tech have seen national and international success. A California native, Jackie has served as Tusk Strategies' Head of Communications for the last two years and currently serves as the co-lead of the Crypto + FinTech Practice. Prior to joining Tusk, Jackie led crisis communications and strategic financial communications for a wide variety of start-ups and well-established corporations at both Hill+Knowlton Strategies New York and San Francisco-based public affairs firm Singer Associates.

"Tusk Strategies has established itself as the go-to firm for aggressive and successful campaigns, whether that be a legislative push, a reputation or brand overhaul, or internal initiative. We are who you turn to when the stakes are too high to lose. I am thrilled to build on Tusk Strategies success out west, and introduce more of California to our action-oriented, fast-paced and thoughtful customized approach."

Tusk Strategies was founded by venture capitalist, philanthropist and political strategist Bradley Tusk and is now led by co-CEOs Chris Coffey and Matt Yale.

"Establishing a formal presence in California, a state that has birthed some of our most innovative start-up campaigns including Uber and Bird, is a natural next step in our growth as a firm. We look forward to taking on and winning more fights out west and doubling down on all California has to offer, from talent to industry breadth." Added Co-CEO Matt Yale.

In recent years, Tusk has led successful interdisciplinary campaigns for dozens of the world's leading disruptors in tech, finance, mobility, healthcare, and countless other industries, helping them build their brands with thought leadership and earned media; gain market share with cutting edge commercial strategies, and solve complex regulatory challenges in markets across the globe.

The LA Office plans to comprise strategists with local and national expertise. The firm is dedicated to adding the best talent to this growing team.

To contact Jackie Zupsic, email jzupsic@tuskstrategies.com
To learn more about Tusk Strategies, visit Tuskstrategies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusk-strategies-expands-nationally-opening-first-west-coast-office-led-by-jackie-zupsic-301518241.html

SOURCE Tusk Strategies

