U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,081.13
    +73.12 (+1.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,616.40
    +392.98 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,953.79
    +291.00 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.26
    +53.84 (+3.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.38
    -1.82 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0113 (+1.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2485
    +0.0162 (+1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3840
    +0.3310 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,193.14
    +445.09 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.70
    +435.02 (+179.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Tusk Venture Partners just closed its third fund with $140M, double its predecessor fund

Connie Loizos
·4 min read

Tusk Venture Partners, the now six-year-old, New York-based early-stage venture firm co-founded by longtime political strategist Bradley Tusk and former Blackstone director Jordan Nof, has closed its third fund with $140 million in capital commitments. That's double the $70 million that the outfit raised for its second flagship fund, which closed in late 2019. (The firm subsequently closed its first opportunity-style fund to further invest in its breakout portfolio companies late last year with $60 million.)

The outfit says it has now invested in more than 50 startups altogether, leading 20% of those rounds and seeing 12 exits in the process.

A few of its greatest hits include the crypto exchange Coinbase, which went public via a direct listing last year; insurance platform Lemonade, which went public in the summer of 2020; and FanDuel, which was acquired in 2020 by the sports betting, gaming and entertainment company Flutter.

Tusk Venture Partners has been enjoying enough momentum that the firm recently doubled the size of its investment team. In addition to Tusk and Nof, Michaela Balderston, a communications pro who joined the firm at its outset, has been promoted to partner and has joined the firm's investment committee. Tusk Venture Partners also brought aboard Brad Welch, who recently joined as a partner from Morpheus Ventures in L.A., where he was a partner.

All four are now based in New York, though Tusk Venture Partners is very much a bicoastal firm. Nof says that 40% of the firms bets are on the West Coast, 40% are on the East Coast and 20% are elsewhere, with portfolio companies in Boulder, Colorado and Austin, Texas, among other spots.

Among those portfolio companies, Tusk Venture Partners -- like every other venture firm right now -- has stakes in buzzy startups whose valuations may be in flux as markets zig and zag. One of those bets is Circle Internet Financial. In February, the crypto company agreed to a new merger with a SPAC that valued the business at $9 billion, double its valuation under the terms of the previous deal agreement. But crypto valuations have been in free fall across the board in recent weeks, and that deal is still "in process," notes Nof.

The firm also has a stake in the telemedicine company Ro, which was valued by its backers at $7 billion in February but that has been having its ups and downs internally, as TechCrunch has reported previously here and here. With close rival Hims, which went public through a SPAC in January 2021, now boasting a market cap of $800 million (down from $1.6 billion at the time of the SPAC merger), it's conceivable that Ro will be impacted by both these internal and external factors.

Tusk Venture Partners -- which says it routinely uses its political expertise to help startups break regulatory barriers -- was an early investor, too, in the micromobility company Bird, which captured the country's attention with its rentable electric scooters in 2017 and was valued at $2.5 billion as of early 2020. The company, which went public late last year through a SPAC, has seen its market cap slump to $290 million, with shares that are trading at $1 as we type.

For his part, Nof says he's neither surprised nor overly concerned by the current downturn. "I think the market is having the moment that it has needed for a long time."

Tusk himself adds that market gyrations aside, the plan is continuing to invest in the firm's four favorite categories broadly, writing initial checks of up to $7 million from its new fund into "fintech, which can range from all the crypto, NFT, DeFi stuff to insurance; digital health; transportation; and gaming. We'll occasionally invest in something outside those four areas," he adds, "but if you went through all of our investments, almost all of them fit into these categories."

Among Tusk Venture Partners's most recent deals is Allocate, a San Francisco-based digital investment platform for investors to access venture funds and co-investments that announced $15.3 million in Series A funding earlier this month led by M13.

In March, the firm also led a deal in Radish Health, a New York-based healthcare platform for municipal governments and midsize businesses, that raised $4 million in seed funding.

TechCrunch also recently covered another Tusk Venture Partners investment: Landline, a four-year-old, Fort Collins, Colorado-based transportation startup that's aiming to distribute the airline check-in process by processing people in many smaller hubs closer to their homes well before they get to their departing gate. More on that company here.

Recommended Stories

  • A Look at Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

    In honor of the actress’ 36th birthday, WWD revisits some of her most fashion-forward moments.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Still the Best-Dressed Couple on the Red Carpet

    The rapper also debuted a $30,000 manicure to help raise money for Ukraine.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 13% higher at 9:40 a.m. ET today before giving up those gains and trading about 1% higher as of 10:26 a.m. The company reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 last night. Nu in the quarter also generated record revenue of $887 million, which smoked analyst estimates of only $624 million. Importantly, Nu continued to grow average monthly revenue per active user (ARPAC), which increased to $6.70 on average and to $19 for some of the bank's most mature cohorts.

  • Why Shopify-Backed Global-E Online Stock Plunged Before Gaining Ground on Tuesday

    The cross-border e-commerce specialist reported worse than expected losses, but there was more to the story.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Why Rivian Is Helping Drive Electric Vehicle Stocks Higher Today

    Shares of several U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) companies are moving higher today and investors can probably thank Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) for that. Shares of Rivian jumped as much as 11.2% in early trading today, and that helped the stocks of other EV names, including Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), to also move higher by 6% and 6.8%, respectively. After the entire EV sector has seen recent stock declines driven by manufacturing and cost headwinds, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe injected some new confidence with a filing yesterday showing he just bought more than $1 million in his company's stock.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Blasted Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) charged sharply higher Tuesday, gaining as much as 17.2%. The catalyst that sent the e-commerce and digital entertainment specialist higher was its quarterly financial report, which illustrated robust growth that was much better than expected. For the first quarter, Sea Limited generated revenue of $92 billion, up an impressive 64% year over year.

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Why Okta Stock Was Down 7% Today

    Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shareholders lost ground to the market on Monday, with the stock down by 8.3%, compared to a 0.4% decline in the S&P 500 and a 1.2% dip in the tech-focused Nasdaq index. The session's decline continued a trend for Okta and many of its peers in the cloud and software services niches. Okta's peer Palo Alto Networks will report its latest earnings results in just a few days, and there are concerns about weaker profits ahead for its business in an era of rising interest rates and a slowing economic expansion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as markets attempt comeback; Investors mull Powell remarks

    U.S. stocks were higher Tuesday as the indexes attempt to swing back from intense selling last week amid worries around persistent levels of inflation and the prospect of an economic slowdown.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy PayPal, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are currently down by more than 74% from their all-time high. The market is also concerned about a decline in e-commerce transactions as the world reverts to in-person shopping, the impact of eBay's transition to its own payments system, and the loss of transactions in Russia because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. PayPal management now forecasts net revenue growth for 2022 in the range of 11% to 13%, down from its previous guidance range of 15% to 17%.

  • Elliott dissolves stake in Duke Energy, discloses stake in Suncor

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York-based Elliott Investment Management, one of the world's most prominent activist investors, has dissolved its stake in Duke Energy Corp, the firm disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday. Elliott owned 1 million shares at the end of the fourth quarter, according to a filing made in February. The so-called 13F filings, made on Monday, show what investment managers owned at the end of the previous quarter and while they are backward looking, they are widely reviewed for signs of investment trends.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Yesterday, Sundial issued a press release announcing their financial results for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2022. Sundial has also posted a supplemental investor presentation found on the sndlgroup.com website. Presenting on this morning's call, we have Zach George, chief executive officer; Jim Keough, chief financial officer; and Andrew Stordeur, president and chief operating officer.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer at This Price

    Despite inflation and supply chain challenges, the stock is trading at an ideal level for long-term investors.