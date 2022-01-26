U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,351.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,178.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,183.00
    +42.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.00
    -4.30 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    -0.46 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    -1.7350 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.16
    -29.90 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3506
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8880
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,693.93
    +1,761.27 (+4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.69
    +36.10 (+4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,051.32
    -80.02 (-0.29%)
     

TutorABC has been acquired by a group of international investors and announces plans for further expansion in Taiwan and to other international markets

·5 min read

Former Morgan Stanley investment banker joins as the new Chairman

Targeting the USD 115 billion global market for Chinese and English language learning.

<<The Message Digest>>

  1. Samuel Yang, CFA, a former Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch investment banker, led a group of international investors that has acquired TutorABC.

  2. TutorABC announces plans to expand in Taiwan and to other international markets.

  3. TutorABC will continue to focus on its TutorMing, TutorABC, and tutorJr brands.

  4. TutorABC plans to launch TutorMeetCloud, an advanced new learning management platform for companies and schools to securely deliver all their training programs and classes online.

TAIPEI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorABC, the world's leading online educational and language learning platform, officially announces today that it has been acquired by an international group of American and British investors with extensive experience in the education, international e-commerce, and finance industries.

Former Morgan Stanley investment banker Samuel Yang, CFA, invests in &amp; joins TutorABC as the new Chairman
Former Morgan Stanley investment banker Samuel Yang, CFA, invests in & joins TutorABC as the new Chairman

New Ownership and Chairman of TutorABC

The investor group is led by Samuel Yang, CFA, a former Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch investment banker, who will serve as the Company's new Chairman. Previously he managed over USD 3 billion and specialized in venture capital, pre-IPO, and IPO investments. He also has a strong background in education. He has represented Kaplan in Taiwan for over 20 years, is a CFA instructor (for CFA Levels 1, 2, and 3), is the primary trainer for Credit Suisse's internal private banking training programs in Asia, and through his family's non-profit organizations (The Yang Foundation and Kingdom Education Foundation), provides a comprehensive range of educational programs to over 160 schools in over 30 countries around the world.

Expanding in Taiwan and to other International Markets

The new investor group aims to transform TutorABC into a global organization that will fully dominate both its home market in Taiwan and other international markets.

The Company will expand its TutorMing Chinese learning courses targeting the USA, UK, Canadian, and Australian markets.

The Company will also expand both its English (TutorABC and tutorJr) and Chinese (TutorMing) language courses throughout Asia. It will specifically target Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

The Company also sees exciting new opportunities to further develop the European, Indian, and the Middle Eastern markets.

"We are tremendously impressed with the strength of the Company's brands, its patented AI / big data technologies, and the vast experience and professionalism of the management team. We will continue to strengthen TutorABC's position as the leading standard in the global education technology industry," says Chairman Yang.

Launching TutorMeet+ (a new B2B Online Education Platform for Companies and Schools)

TutorABC plans to launch TutorMeetCloud in Taiwan, an advanced new learning management platform for companies and schools to securely deliver all their training programs and classes online. The TutorMeetCloud platform has already been used internally for its online programs for over 10 years, with more than 50 million classes held. In addition, it has recently been tested with several elementary and high schools online, reaching over 40,000 students.

Company Background and Expansion Plans

  • TutorABC is the world's leading online educational and language learning platforms.

  • Since 2004, TutorABC has been providing highly personalized online educational programs through its award-winning brands, which includes TutorABC, tutorJr, TutorMing, PopCoding, GoGoldTalk, and TutorMeetCloud.

  • Over 16 million students have successfully attended TutorABC's live and interactive courses, including English, Chinese, Math, and Computer Coding classes.

  • The Company plans to aggressively double its size in 2022 by launching new products, expanding its B2B training business with schools and companies, and by launching into other international markets.

  • TutorABC is well-positioned to take advantage of the exciting new growth opportunities in the online education and language-learning markets.

  • Distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic is helping to drive staggering growth in online learning. According to market research firms Global Market Insights and HolonIQ:

  • TutorABC provides its students with lessons that are engaging, outcome-driven, and focused on delivering a premium quality learning experience. Previously the Company invested over USD 300 million to develop its core technology platform and teaching materials, which includes partnerships with other global brands, such as Oxford University Press and Disney English.

  • The Company's core technology is protected by 10 patents (that fully utilize AI and big data analytics) and caters to each student's background, experience, and educational goals. The Company's patented Dynamic Course Generating System (DCGS) systematically analyzes and matches the student's unique needs with (a) the most relevant course materials and lesson plans, (b) the most suitable teachers, and (c) the best-matched classmates.

  • Built into the Company's technology platform is a rigorous feedback mechanism that allows it to constantly improve its educational programs based on feedback from its students, teachers, and customer protection representatives. This continuous feedback helps to guarantee the best results and highest efficacy rates for all students and teachers.

  • Over the past 10 years, the Company has received outstanding reviews from its students, with an average rating of 9.8 out of 10 for its TutorABC and tutorJr English language programs, and 9.9 out of 10 for its Chinese TutorMing classes.

  • The Company's CEO, Jackie Huang, says, "This is an exciting new beginning for TutorABC! Our new investors will provide us with the capital, experience, and connections that we need to further dominate the Taiwan market and to go global."

  • After the acquisition, the Company plans to expand its product offerings to include K-12 afterschool study programs, specialized preparation for exams, study abroad advisory services, and professional training courses.

  • "Our goal is to be a long-term partner with our students as they keep returning to us for all their educational needs throughout their lives," added Huang.

  • "The Company is redesigning education using technology. Over the next few months, we look forward to making further announcements with the launching of new products and new global partnerships," noted the new Chairman, Samuel Yang.

TutorABC - the world's leading online educational and language learning platform.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tutorabc-has-been-acquired-by-a-group-of-international-investors-and-announces-plans-for-further-expansion-in-taiwan-and-to-other-international-markets-301468304.html

SOURCE TutorABC

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft beats Q2 estimates, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Microsoft's after-hours trading. Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, and John Kicklighter, DailyFX Chief Strategist, provide additional commentary on Microsoft's earnings during a volatile market.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • DataTrek: Big Tech unlikely to see selling relief despite Q4 earnings

    DataTrek Research thinks a couple of factors are sending technology deeper into a downward spiral.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower again on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to sell down volatile growth stocks while awaiting results of the Federal Reserve Bank Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.1% from Monday's closing price. Nio's recent share-price decline doesn't seem to be about the business itself.

  • Microsoft stock turns green after strong sales forecast, reversing a post-earnings decline

    Microsoft Corp. sales topped $50 billion for the first time in the holiday quarter of 2021 and easily topped earnings expectations, but shares still fell in late trading Tuesday.

  • Dalio Says U.S. in Decline as China Rises, Warns of Election Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said there’s a “reasonable chance” neither major U.S. political party will accept the results of the 2024 election.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem S

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With Great Buyback Programs

    It’s no secret that we’re seeing a market correction right now, and no real surprise, either. From war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than late -- all are likely to weigh on investors' sentiment. The recent downturn in the market is giving investors an incentive to move toward two of the value segment’s popular choices, stock in companies offering dividends or corporate buybacks. Both bring value to the

  • Microsoft Beats Quarterly Estimates, Gives Upbeat Guidance

    Software kingpin Microsoft beat Wall Street's targets for the December quarter. Shares initially fell but turned up after the company guided higher.

  • The Fed aims to ‘avoid volatility at all costs,’ strategist says

    Brigg Macadam Founding Partner Greg Swenson and DailyFX Chief Strategist John Kicklighter join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from the Fed this week and how to invest accordingly.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a bearish trend for shares this year. The growth stock is likely down due to a combination of a tough day in the overall market and another price-target cut on Shopify shares from an analyst. KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target for the stock on Tuesday, dropping it from $1,750 to $1,250.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.