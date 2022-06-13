Tutors International CEO, Adam Caller, Announced as Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum Speaker for the Second Consecutive Year

Founder of elite private tutoring company, Adam Caller, receives a second invitation to be guest speaker at the 2022 Prestel and Partner's Family Office Forum

OXFORD, England, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and CEO of Tutors International , Adam Caller , has once again been announced as an esteemed guest speaker at the 2022 Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum . The Forum will take place on the 21st and 22nd of June at The Corinthia, London.

CEO and Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller

Prestel and Partner are the global leaders in Family Office Forum conferences. They offer a space to meet peers, share experiences, and learn about governance and investment best-practice. The London 2022 Edition of the Family Office Forum Collection will yet again gather 100+ Family Offices and UHNWIs based in the UK and beyond.

Family Office Forum 2022

Prestel and Partner's Family Office Forum sets itself apart from other UHNW-focussed conferences. Many conferences and trade fairs for the ultra-wealthy are showcases for aspirational HNWIs, but Prestel and Partner's Family Office Forum have established a programme of experts and industry leaders for a select and prestigious cohort of attendees. Family Office Forums are exclusively designed for family principals, family office c-suite executives, wealth owners, private investors and a select few partners, to share best practice in Governance and Investments.

Adam Caller

Adam Caller founded elite private tutoring company, Tutors International , in 1999. The private home tuition company has established a well-earned reputation as the leading private tuition company specialising in tailored residential tutoring worldwide. As well as founding Tutors International, Mr. Caller is a tuition expert and an industry-leading education consultant. An experienced entrepreneur with a UHNW client base, he has extensive experience tutoring prestigious families around Europe.

Mr. Caller maintains that a perfect tutor should provide and nurture academic brilliance, align with the family's values, and complement their lifestyle. Tutors International is even able to offer travelling tutors and yacht-based residencies .

Story continues

On his invitation to contribute to the Family Office Forum conference again this year, Mr. Caller had this to say:

"I'm absolutely delighted to be invited to speak at the 2022 Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum. Last year I was honoured to be a panellist on the 'Wealth Wisdom' panel alongside Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, Francesca Agostinelli , Psychologist and Coach, Dr Ronit Meshi-Mai Lami and Cerescum Founder, Jo Sawicki. Positioning what we do within the context of world issues and the conversations happening between influential figures from the global elite was an enlightening, affirming and motivating experience."

Last year's contribution to the 'Wealth Wisdom' panel saw Mr. Caller sharing anonymised, yet engaging, anecdotes about his extensive experience educating the world's Ultra-High Net-Worth ( UHNW ) families and illustrated how the perfect home tutor can both reform and transform troubled children. The audience's keen interest in hearing about full-time private tuition for the ultra-wealthy has meant that this year, Tutors International has been allocated a dedicated thirty-minute session during which Mr. Caller will conduct an armchair discussion with one of his colleagues, account manager, Joanna Dunckley Phillips.

Says Mr. Caller: "I am looking forward to meeting this year's esteemed guests and excited to be reconnecting with former acquaintances. Tutors International's dedicated question and answer session will be a wonderful opportunity for us to discuss the importance of education, share some insights into the private tutoring world and describe how Tutors International can make a difference to the lives of UHNWIs."

Attending the Family Office Forum

Prestel and Partner's London 2022 Family Office Forum will take place on the 21st and 22nd of September at The Corinthia. If you wish to secure a place and hear Adam Caller and Joanna Dunckley Phillips speak alongside many other industry experts and leaders in UHNW sectors, you can do so by following the instructions on page 11 of the 2022 conference agenda .

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

