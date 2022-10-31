Tutors International in Media Spotlight Due to Increasing Interest in Residential Private Tuition

Tutors International, recognised as the world's leading experts in residential private tuition, has recently been featured in three leading publications.

OXFORD, England, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Caller, CEO and Founder of Tutors International, a private tutoring company which has been described as the 'Dom Perignon of tutoring companies', today announced that his organisation has recently been the focus of three newspaper articles in leading newspapers, The Times, The Guardian and, as seen above, in its sister publication, The Observer.

Raising the Profile of Private Tuition

Mr Caller is an educational consultant with over thirty years of experience in the industry. He expressed his pleasure with the increased opportunities to raise the profile of the private tutoring industry, both nationally and internationally, and embraced the chance to address the many questions both prospective Clients and Tutors may have about full-time residential private tutoring at home:

"As awareness of private tutoring increases, so does the number of media outlets wishing to report on the profession. Last week Ofsted published its independent review of tutoring in schools where inspectors found 'the quality of tuition varied greatly', and worse, was often 'haphazard and poorly planned'. There is widespread concern throughout the education sector about the quality of the tutoring that pupils are receiving in the state system. It is not surprising then, that we are experiencing an increasing number of enquiries from parents interested in employing a residential private tutor for their children".

Mr Caller continued: "More and more people are recognising that the traditional education system cannot cater to the needs of a growing number of children and families. The personalised services Tutors International offers, enable our Clients to custom-build their child's education to meet the needs of each child and the family as a whole. Our placement process is designed to deliver the ideal tutor who ticks every box for each individual Client and we are delighted by the number of children who are now thriving thanks to the focused one-to-one attention that our tutors provide".

Mr Caller added: "I am thrilled that Tutors International is recognised by the media as an expert in the private tutoring industry. This is because we are exceptionally experienced and successful within our given marketplace and, as a result, we are able to provide our prospective Clients with the answers that they seek. The increasing media interest is testament to the commitment parents are making to enhancing their children's education."

Benefits of Media Coverage in Demystifying Private Tuition

Additionally, media coverage helps to increase transparency on what a private tutor is – and isn't. Mr. Caller added:

"The role of private tutors is often greatly misunderstood, particularly that of elite, full-time private tutors working in the homes of their employers, so I always welcome any opportunity to help demystify and expand upon the reality of the private tutoring industry."

"I'm focused on helping parents realise that individuals advertising themselves as tutors, 'super' or otherwise, are not required to conform to any regulations, hold any academic credentials, or have confirmed their DBS status. A successful private tutor will work with their environment and their student to create engaging, individualised learning activities which the student will enjoy and retain."

"The use of private tuition is not simply an indicator of wealth; it is a sign of aspiration which deserves to be applauded. Whether families scrimp and save to raise funds, or choose to spend a portion of their accumulated wealth on private tuition, it is an indicator that these parents want to provide the best education they can for their children".

Residential Private Tuition to Suit Your Lifestyle

Mr Caller is keen to point out that while residential private tuition offers an alternative to mainstream education, Tutors can be employed as full-time educators to work alongside mainstream education, or as home-school Tutors able to incorporate extra-curricular expertise. Whatever, the Client requires, Tutors International aims to find the perfect Tutor for the student(s) and their family:

"Using a private tutor, whether pay-per-hour or a full-time tutor, does not necessarily suggest a disparaging view of state education. Families are searching for a flexible and personalised approach to their children's education, and private tuition can address their individual requirements far more effectively than a traditional classroom setting. From addressing special educational needs through one-to-one support and an individualised curriculum, to accommodating other family, work, and travel commitments, even including schooling at sea, private tuition can be tailored to each family's bespoke requirements".

