TV AZTECA ANNOUNCES SALES OF Ps.3,392 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.932 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2022.

"Consistent with the great challenges of the Mexican broadcast advertising market, our net sales decreased in the quarter, however, the company's firm determination to deepen cost control and to boost operating efficiency, allowed it to obtain stable EBITDA compared to the previous year", commented Rafael Rodríguez, CEO of TV Azteca. " In this way, TV Azteca reaffirms its commitment to implement orderly and responsible business strategies that allow it to compete in the market and ensure its long-term viability."

Third quarter results

Net sales for the period totaled Ps.3,392 million, 2% below the Ps.3,471 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Total costs and expenses decreased 3% to Ps.2,461 million, from Ps.2,542 million in the previous year.

As a result, the company reported EBITDA of Ps.932 million, practically unchanged compared to Ps.929 million a year ago. TV Azteca generated operating income of Ps.715 million, from Ps.764 million the previous year.

The company recorded net income of Ps.4 million, compared to Ps.102 million in the same period of 2021.











3Q 2021 3Q 2022 Change





Ps. %









Net sales $3,471 $3,392 $(78) -2 %









EBITDA Operating result $929 $764 $932 $715 $2 $(49) 0% -6%









Net result $102 $4 $(98) -96 %









Net result per CPO $0.03 $0 $(0.03) -96 %











Figures in millions of pesos.

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

The number of CPOs outstanding as of September 30, 2022 was 2,986 million, unchanged from the previous year.

Net sales

The company's advertising sales in Mexico decreased 3%, to Ps.3,304 million, from Ps.3,409 million in the prior year.

The sum of revenue from TV Azteca Guatemala and TV Azteca Honduras, as well as the company's content sales outside of Mexico, was Ps.88 million, compared to Ps.62 million the previous year.

Costs and SG&A Expenses

Total costs and expenses decreased 3% in the quarter as a result of a 1% growth in production, programming and transmission costs — to Ps.2,320 million, from Ps.2,287 million a year ago — together with a reduction in 45% in selling and administrative expenses, to Ps.141 million, compared to Ps.254 million in the previous year.

Cost performance reflects competitive content generation efforts for both broadcast television and digital media during the period.

The reduction in selling and administrative expenses reflects fees expenditures related to financial advisory services a year ago, as well as lower expenses for services this period, in line with strategies to preserve the operational viability of the company.

EBITDA and net results

The company's EBITDA was Ps.932 million, compared to Ps.929 million in the same period of the previous year. TV Azteca reported operating income of Ps.715 million, from Ps.764 million a year ago.

The main variation below EBITDA was a decrease of Ps.108 million in foreign exchange loss as a result of net liability monetary position in dollars, together with a lower depreciation in the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this quarter, compared to the previous year.

The company recorded net income of Ps.4 million, from Ps.102 million in the same period of 2021.

Balance sheet

As of September 30, 2022, TV Azteca's debt with cost was Ps.9,839 million, compared to Ps.12,642 million from the previous year.

In accordance with the company's commitment to reorganize its debt, during the quarter, TV Azteca finished amortizing its Cebures with principal of Ps.4,000 million due in 2022.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was Ps.1,660 million, compared to Ps.3,322 million a year ago. The company's net debt as of September 30, 2022 was Ps.8,179 million, from Ps.9,320 million the previous year.

The restricted cash balance — which reflects the amount to cover payments for content exhibition rights and other short-term obligations of the company — was Ps.1,143 million, compared to Ps.324 million a year ago.

Nine months results

Net sales for the first nine months totaled Ps.9,896 million, compared to Ps.8,909 million in the same period of 2021. Total costs and expenses were Ps.7,615 million, from Ps.6,742 million in the same period of the previous year.

As a consequence, TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.2,281 million, compared to Ps.2,167 million from the previous year. Operating income was Ps.1,675 million, from Ps.1,652 million a year ago. The company recorded net income of Ps.451 million, compared to Ps.103 million in the same period of 2021.











9M 2021 9M 2022 Change





Ps. %









Net sales $8,909 $9,896 $987 11 %









EBITDA Operating result $2,167 $1,652 $2,281 $1,675 $114 $22 5% 1%









Net result $103 $451 $348 ----









Net result per CPO $0.03 $0.15 $0.12 ----











Figures in millions of pesos.

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

The number of CPOs outstanding as of September 30, 2022 was 2,986 million, unchanged from the previous year.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a más +, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11502

jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx

Rolando Villarreal

TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11508

rvillarreal@tvazteca.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx





















TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022 )









































Third Quarter of :









2021

2022

















Change



















Net revenue Ps 3,471 100 % Ps 3,392 100 % Ps (78) -2 %



















Programming, production and transmission costs

2,287 66 %

2,320 68 %

33 1 % Selling and administrative expenses

254 7 %

141 4 %

(114) -45 % Other expense -Net

-



-



-

Total costs and expenses

2,542 73 %

2,461 73 %

(81) -3 %



















EBITDA

929 27 %

932 27 %

2 0 %



















Depreciation and amortization

145



201



56

Other expense -Net

20



15



(5)

Impairment of assets

-



-



-

Operating profit

764 22 %

715 21 %

(49) -6 %



















Equity in income from affiliates

22



(8)



(30)





















Comprehensive financing result:

















Interest expense

(265)



(247)



18

Other financing expense

(5)



(23)



(18)

Interest income

29



31



2

Exchange loss -Net

(317)



(209)



108





(558)



(448)



110





















Income before the following provision

227 7 %

259 8 %

32





















Provision for income tax

(167)



(256)



(89)





















(Loss) Profit from continuing operations

60



3



(57)





















Profit (loss) from discontinued operations

42



1



(41)





















Net income Ps 102

Ps 4

Ps (98) -96 %



















Non-controlling share in net profit Ps (1)

Ps -

Ps 1





















Controlling share in net profit Ps 103 3 % Ps 4 0 % Ps (99) -96 %









































TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022 )









































Period ended September 30,







2021

2022



















Change



















Net revenue Ps 8,909 100 % Ps 9,896 100 % Ps 987 11 %



















Programming, production and transmission costs

6,094 68 %

7,101 72 %

1,006 17 % Selling and administrative expenses

648 7 %

514 5 %

(133) -21 % Other expense -Net

- 0 %

-



-

Total costs and expenses

6,742 76 %

7,615 77 %

873 13 %



















EBITDA

2,167 24 %

2,281 23 %

114 5 %



















Depreciation and amortization

453



543



90

Other expense -Net

62



63



1

Impairment of assets

-



-



-

Operating profit

1,652 19 %

1,675 17 %

22 1 %



















Equity in income from affiliates

51



194



142





















Comprehensive financing result:

















Interest expense

(798)



(786)



11

Other financing expense

(280)



(166)



114

Interest income

63



85



23

Exchange Gain -Net

(304)



(33)



271





(1,319)



(899)



419





















Income before the following provision

385 4 %

969 10 %

584





















Provision for income tax

(352)



(425)



(73)





















(Loss) Profit from continuing operations

33



543



511





















Profit (loss) from discontinued operations

71



(92)



(163)





















Net income Ps 103

Ps 451

Ps 348





















Non-controlling share in net profit Ps (0)

Ps -

Ps 0





















Controlling share in net profit Ps 104 1 % Ps 451 5 % Ps 348























TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022)

































At September 30









2021

2022





















Change Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents Ps 3,322

Ps 1,660

Ps (1,662)

Restricted Cash

324



1,143



819

Accounts receivable

3,583



3,857



274

Other current assets

2,225



3,571



1,346





















Total current assets

9,454



10,231



777 8 %



















Accounts receivable

233



219



(14)

Exhibition rights

1,989



2,174



185

Property, plant and equipment-Net

2,974



2,712



(262)

Television concessions-Net

9,452



9,301



(151)

Other assets

738



829



91

Deferred income tax asset

1,970



1,642



(328)

Total long term assets

17,356



16,877



(479) -3 %



















Total assets Ps 26,810

Ps 27,108

Ps 298 1 %







































Current liabilities:

















Short-term debt Ps 2,799

Ps 8,145

Ps 5,346

Other current liabilities

7,142



9,518



2,376

Total current liabilities

9,941



17,663



7,722 78 %



















Long-term debt:

















Long-term debt

9,843



1,694



(8,149)

Total long-term debt

9,843



1,694



(8,149) -83 % Other long term liabilities:

















Advertising advances

4,416



4,796



380

Deferred income tax

567



252



(315)

Other long term liabilities

620



536



(84)

Total other long-term liabilities

5,603



5,584



(19) 0 %



















Total liabilities

25,387



24,941



(446) -2 %



















Total stockholders' equity

1,423



2,167



744 52 %



















Total liabilities and equity Ps 26,810

Ps 27,108

Ps 298 1 %





















TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022 )



























Period ended September 30,



2021



2022 Operating activities:









Income before taxes on earnings Ps 385

Ps 969











Charges to income not affecting resource

2,097



1,453 Cash flow generated before taxes to income

2,482



2,422











Accounts receivable and related parties

(739)



682 Inventories and performance rights

88



(622) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and taxes on earnings

366



(961) Net cash flow from operating activities

2,197



1,521











Investing activities:









Acquisitions of property and equipment, intangibles and others

(520)



(191) Net cash flows from investing activities

(520)



(191)











Financing activities:









Repayment of borrowings, net

(1,215)



(2,760) Interest paid

(303)



(319) Others

(79)



(60) Net cash flows from financing activities

(1,597)



(3,139)











Increase in cash and cash equivalents

80



(1,809) Cash and cash equivalents at begining of year

3,566



4,612 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year Ps 3,646

Ps 2,803

























