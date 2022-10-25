U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.11
    +61.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.74
    +337.12 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.16
    +47.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.89
    -0.43 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.70
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0087 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1454
    +0.0172 (+1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1000
    -0.9200 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,073.95
    +712.54 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.07
    +23.67 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

TV AZTECA ANNOUNCES SALES OF Ps.3,392 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.932 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

·11 min read

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2022.

"Consistent with the great challenges of the Mexican broadcast advertising market, our net sales decreased in the quarter, however, the company's firm determination to deepen cost control and to boost operating efficiency, allowed it to obtain stable EBITDA compared to the previous year", commented Rafael Rodríguez, CEO of TV Azteca. " In this way, TV Azteca reaffirms its commitment to implement orderly and responsible business strategies that allow it to compete in the market and ensure its long-term viability."

Third quarter results

Net sales for the period totaled Ps.3,392 million, 2% below the Ps.3,471 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Total costs and expenses decreased 3% to Ps.2,461 million, from Ps.2,542 million in the previous year.

As a result, the company reported EBITDA of Ps.932 million, practically unchanged compared to Ps.929 million a year ago. TV Azteca generated operating income of Ps.715 million, from Ps.764 million the previous year.

The company recorded net income of Ps.4 million, compared to Ps.102 million in the same period of 2021.






3Q 2021

3Q 2022

Change




Ps.

%






Net sales

$3,471

$3,392

$(78)

-2 %






EBITDA

Operating result 

 $929

  $764

$932

$715

$2

$(49)

0%

-6%






Net result

$102

$4

$(98)

-96 %






Net result per CPO

$0.03

$0

$(0.03)

-96 %






Figures in millions of pesos.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.          
The number of CPOs outstanding as of September 30, 2022 was 2,986 million, unchanged from the previous year.

Net sales

The company's advertising sales in Mexico decreased 3%, to Ps.3,304 million, from Ps.3,409 million in the prior year.

The sum of revenue from TV Azteca Guatemala and TV Azteca Honduras, as well as the company's content sales outside of Mexico, was Ps.88 million, compared to Ps.62 million the previous year.

Costs and SG&A Expenses

Total costs and expenses decreased 3% in the quarter as a result of a 1% growth in production, programming and transmission costs — to Ps.2,320 million, from Ps.2,287 million a year ago — together with a reduction in 45% in selling and administrative expenses, to Ps.141 million, compared to Ps.254 million in the previous year.

Cost performance reflects competitive content generation efforts for both broadcast television and digital media during the period.

The reduction in selling and administrative expenses reflects fees expenditures  related to financial advisory services a year ago, as well as lower expenses for services this period, in line with strategies to preserve the operational viability of the company.

EBITDA and net results

The company's EBITDA was Ps.932 million, compared to Ps.929 million in the same period of the previous year. TV Azteca reported operating income of Ps.715 million, from Ps.764 million a year ago.

The main variation below EBITDA was a decrease of Ps.108 million in foreign exchange loss as a result of net liability monetary position in dollars, together with a lower depreciation in the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this quarter, compared to the previous year.

The company recorded net income of Ps.4 million, from Ps.102 million in the same period of 2021.

Balance sheet

As of September 30, 2022, TV Azteca's debt with cost was Ps.9,839 million, compared to Ps.12,642 million from the previous year.

In accordance with the company's commitment to reorganize its debt, during the quarter, TV Azteca finished amortizing its Cebures with principal of Ps.4,000 million due in 2022.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was Ps.1,660 million, compared to Ps.3,322 million a year ago. The company's net debt as of September 30, 2022 was Ps.8,179 million, from Ps.9,320 million the previous year.

The restricted cash balance — which reflects the amount to cover payments for content exhibition rights and other short-term obligations of the company — was Ps.1,143 million, compared to Ps.324 million a year ago.

Nine months results

Net sales for the first nine months totaled Ps.9,896 million, compared to Ps.8,909 million in the same period of 2021. Total costs and expenses were Ps.7,615 million, from Ps.6,742 million in the same period of the previous year.

As a consequence, TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.2,281 million, compared to Ps.2,167 million from the previous year. Operating income was Ps.1,675 million, from Ps.1,652 million a year ago. The company recorded net income of Ps.451 million, compared to Ps.103 million in the same period of 2021.






9M 2021

9M 2022

Change




Ps.

%






Net sales

$8,909

$9,896

$987

11 %






EBITDA

Operating result    

$2,167

  $1,652

$2,281

$1,675

$114

$22

5%

1%






Net result

$103

$451

$348

----






Net result per CPO

$0.03

$0.15

$0.12

----






Figures in millions of pesos.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.          
The number of CPOs outstanding as of September 30, 2022 was 2,986 million, unchanged from the previous year.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico:  Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a más +, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11502
jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx

Rolando Villarreal
TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11508
rvillarreal@tvazteca.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx











TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V.  AND  SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022 )






















Third Quarter  of :






2021


2022










Change











Net revenue

Ps

3,471

100 %

Ps

3,392

100 %

Ps

(78)

-2 %











Programming, production and transmission costs


2,287

66 %


2,320

68 %


33

1 %

Selling and administrative expenses


254

7 %


141

4 %


(114)

-45 %

Other expense -Net


-



-



-


Total costs and expenses


2,542

73 %


2,461

73 %


(81)

-3 %











EBITDA


929

27 %


932

27 %


2

0 %











Depreciation and amortization


145



201



56


Other expense -Net


20



15



(5)


Impairment of assets


-



-



-


Operating profit


764

22 %


715

21 %


(49)

-6 %











Equity in income from affiliates


22



(8)



(30)












Comprehensive financing result:










Interest expense


(265)



(247)



18


Other financing expense


(5)



(23)



(18)


Interest income


29



31



2


Exchange loss  -Net


(317)



(209)



108




(558)



(448)



110












Income before the following provision


227

7 %


259

8 %


32












Provision for income tax


(167)



(256)



(89)












(Loss) Profit from continuing operations


60



3



(57)












Profit (loss) from discontinued operations


42



1



(41)












Net income

Ps

102


Ps

4


Ps

(98)

-96 %











Non-controlling share in net profit

Ps

(1)


Ps

-


Ps

1












Controlling share in net profit  

Ps

103

3 %

Ps

4

0 %

Ps

(99)

-96 %











 











TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V.  AND  SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022 )






















Period ended September 30,





2021


2022











Change











Net revenue

Ps

8,909

100 %

Ps

9,896

100 %

Ps

987

11 %











Programming, production and transmission costs


6,094

68 %


7,101

72 %


1,006

17 %

Selling and administrative expenses


648

7 %


514

5 %


(133)

-21 %

Other expense -Net


-

0 %


-



-


Total costs and expenses


6,742

76 %


7,615

77 %


873

13 %











EBITDA


2,167

24 %


2,281

23 %


114

5 %











Depreciation and amortization


453



543



90


Other expense -Net


62



63



1


Impairment of assets


-



-



-


Operating profit


1,652

19 %


1,675

17 %


22

1 %











Equity in income from affiliates


51



194



142












Comprehensive financing result:










Interest expense


(798)



(786)



11


Other financing expense


(280)



(166)



114


Interest income


63



85



23


Exchange Gain  -Net


(304)



(33)



271




(1,319)



(899)



419












Income before the following provision


385

4 %


969

10 %


584












Provision for income tax


(352)



(425)



(73)












(Loss) Profit from continuing operations


33



543



511












Profit (loss) from discontinued operations


71



(92)



(163)












Net income

Ps

103


Ps

451


Ps

348












Non-controlling share in net profit  

Ps

(0)


Ps

-


Ps

0












Controlling share in net profit  

Ps

104

1 %

Ps

451

5 %

Ps

348












 

TV AZTECA, S.A.B.  DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022)


















At September 30






2021


2022












Change

Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents

 Ps 

3,322


 Ps 

1,660


 Ps 

(1,662)


Restricted Cash


324



1,143



819


Accounts receivable


3,583



3,857



274


Other current assets


2,225



3,571



1,346












Total current assets


9,454



10,231



777

8 %











Accounts receivable


233



219



(14)


Exhibition rights


1,989



2,174



185


Property, plant and equipment-Net


2,974



2,712



(262)


Television concessions-Net


9,452



9,301



(151)


Other assets


738



829



91


Deferred income tax asset


1,970



1,642



(328)


Total long term assets


17,356



16,877



(479)

-3 %











Total assets

 Ps 

26,810


 Ps 

27,108


 Ps 

298

1 %





















Current liabilities:










Short-term debt

 Ps 

2,799


 Ps 

8,145


 Ps 

5,346


Other current liabilities


7,142



9,518



2,376


Total current liabilities


9,941



17,663



7,722

78 %











Long-term debt:










Long-term debt


9,843



1,694



(8,149)


Total long-term debt


9,843



1,694



(8,149)

-83 %

Other long term liabilities:










Advertising advances


4,416



4,796



380


Deferred income tax


567



252



(315)


Other long term liabilities


620



536



(84)


Total other long-term liabilities


5,603



5,584



(19)

0 %











Total liabilities


25,387



24,941



(446)

-2 %











Total stockholders' equity


1,423



2,167



744

52 %











Total liabilities and equity

 Ps 

26,810


 Ps 

27,108


 Ps 

298

1 %











 

TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V.  AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022 )















Period ended September 30,



2021



2022

Operating activities:






Income before taxes on earnings

Ps

385


Ps

969







  Charges to income not affecting resource


2,097



1,453

Cash flow generated before taxes to income


2,482



2,422







  Accounts receivable and related parties


(739)



682

  Inventories and performance rights


88



(622)

  Accounts payable, accrued expenses and taxes on earnings


366



(961)

Net cash flow from operating activities


2,197



1,521







Investing activities:






  Acquisitions of property and equipment, intangibles and others


(520)



(191)

Net cash flows from investing activities


(520)



(191)







Financing activities:






  Repayment of borrowings, net


(1,215)



(2,760)

  Interest paid


(303)



(319)

  Others


(79)



(60)

Net cash flows from financing activities


(1,597)



(3,139)







  Increase in cash and cash equivalents


80



(1,809)

  Cash and cash equivalents at begining of year


3,566



4,612

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

Ps

3,646


Ps

2,803













 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tv-azteca-announces-sales-of-ps3-392-million-and-ebitda-of-ps932-million-in-the-third-quarter-of-2022--301659229.html

SOURCE TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Why Marqeta, SoFi, and Affirm Were Rising Today

    Fintech stocks took off as interest rates moderated, and Marqeta announced an exciting new product launch.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) were jumping 6.6% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical stated in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has entered into an accelerated stock-buyback agreement with Citibank, a subsidiary of Citigroup. Investors usually like stock buybacks because the transactions underscore a company's confidence in its prospects.

  • Why GameStop Is Running Ahead of the Market Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 7% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET on Tuesday, on a day when the stock market as a whole is just inching higher. GameStop is, of course, still a heavily shorted stock, with some 20% of its shares outstanding sold short, giving it a short interest ratio of 7.6 (anything over 7 is considered a lot). It was an even heavier short interest that caused GameStop to become one of the market's hottest meme stocks last year as Reddit investors induced a massive short squeeze.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Rallied Early Tuesday

    This helped many stocks pull higher, following the updraft of the broader market indexes as they gained ground. Many technology stocks have been punished since reaching highs late last year and investors are increasingly convinced that while market volatility may remain prevalent for some time, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, suggesting the worst of the bear market may be in the rearview mirror. As a result, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 3.6%, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 4.8%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 7.3% as of 12:58 p.m. ET.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings Are Melting Up Today

    Positive corporate earnings and industry-specific news are providing a much-needed boost to these beaten-down pot stocks.

  • Visa beats on earnings, increases dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter, with the company's chief executive calling out strong spending trends despite "short-term uncertainty."

  • What's in Store for QuantumScape (QS) This Earnings Season?

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QuantumScape's (QS) Q3 loss is pegged at 23 cents a share, implying an improvement from a loss of 29 cents incurred in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

  • Why Rite Aid's Shares Jumped 15.3% on Tuesday

    Shares of drugstore company Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) jumped 16.3% on Tuesday. Despite Rite Aid's current woes, investors jumped in to buy its stock the same day that President Joe Biden got his COVID-19 booster shot and encouraged Americans to do the same. Rite Aid may be seen as a bargain with a potential to turn things around, though even the company has said it doesn't expect to be cash-flow positive until next year.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • Why Snap Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were rallying for the second day in a row as hopes for a "Fed pivot" swept the market and as investors seemed to view the social media stock as oversold after it plunged last week on a disappointing earnings report. The news should support a slowing of the pace of the Fed's interest rate hikes, which has come to be known as the Fed pivot. While Snap doesn't have any exposure to the real estate market, rising interest rates have been a headwind for unprofitable growth stocks like Snap, so it would be good news for the company if the Fed's hawkish stance on interest rates ended sooner rather than later.

  • Why Ford, Boeing, and Carnival Stocks Are Rocking

    As the trading day wears on, stock markets just keep powering higher, with the S&P 500 gaining a full percentage point through 12:35 p.m. ET. Blue chip stocks are turning out to be some of the biggest beneficiaries of today's stock market rally, with aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) flying 2.9% higher, automotive powerhouse Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) gaining 4.3%, and cruise stock bellwether Carnival (NYSE: CCL) doing best of all -- up 4.7%. Ford's stock price rise -- while not the biggest of the three -- may be both the easiest to explain and the one with the most logic behind it.

  • Key Factors to Impact Medical Properties' (MPW) Q3 Earnings

    Medical Properties' (MPW) Q3 performance is likely to have witnessed year-over-year growth in funds from operations per share and revenues.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) shareholders have endured a 28% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can...