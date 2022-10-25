TV AZTECA ANNOUNCES SALES OF Ps.3,392 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.932 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2022.
"Consistent with the great challenges of the Mexican broadcast advertising market, our net sales decreased in the quarter, however, the company's firm determination to deepen cost control and to boost operating efficiency, allowed it to obtain stable EBITDA compared to the previous year", commented Rafael Rodríguez, CEO of TV Azteca. " In this way, TV Azteca reaffirms its commitment to implement orderly and responsible business strategies that allow it to compete in the market and ensure its long-term viability."
Third quarter results
Net sales for the period totaled Ps.3,392 million, 2% below the Ps.3,471 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Total costs and expenses decreased 3% to Ps.2,461 million, from Ps.2,542 million in the previous year.
As a result, the company reported EBITDA of Ps.932 million, practically unchanged compared to Ps.929 million a year ago. TV Azteca generated operating income of Ps.715 million, from Ps.764 million the previous year.
The company recorded net income of Ps.4 million, compared to Ps.102 million in the same period of 2021.
3Q 2021
3Q 2022
Change
Ps.
%
Net sales
$3,471
$3,392
$(78)
-2 %
EBITDA
Operating result
$929
$764
$932
$715
$2
$(49)
0%
-6%
Net result
$102
$4
$(98)
-96 %
Net result per CPO
$0.03
$0
$(0.03)
-96 %
Figures in millions of pesos.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
The number of CPOs outstanding as of September 30, 2022 was 2,986 million, unchanged from the previous year.
Net sales
The company's advertising sales in Mexico decreased 3%, to Ps.3,304 million, from Ps.3,409 million in the prior year.
The sum of revenue from TV Azteca Guatemala and TV Azteca Honduras, as well as the company's content sales outside of Mexico, was Ps.88 million, compared to Ps.62 million the previous year.
Costs and SG&A Expenses
Total costs and expenses decreased 3% in the quarter as a result of a 1% growth in production, programming and transmission costs — to Ps.2,320 million, from Ps.2,287 million a year ago — together with a reduction in 45% in selling and administrative expenses, to Ps.141 million, compared to Ps.254 million in the previous year.
Cost performance reflects competitive content generation efforts for both broadcast television and digital media during the period.
The reduction in selling and administrative expenses reflects fees expenditures related to financial advisory services a year ago, as well as lower expenses for services this period, in line with strategies to preserve the operational viability of the company.
EBITDA and net results
The company's EBITDA was Ps.932 million, compared to Ps.929 million in the same period of the previous year. TV Azteca reported operating income of Ps.715 million, from Ps.764 million a year ago.
The main variation below EBITDA was a decrease of Ps.108 million in foreign exchange loss as a result of net liability monetary position in dollars, together with a lower depreciation in the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this quarter, compared to the previous year.
The company recorded net income of Ps.4 million, from Ps.102 million in the same period of 2021.
Balance sheet
As of September 30, 2022, TV Azteca's debt with cost was Ps.9,839 million, compared to Ps.12,642 million from the previous year.
In accordance with the company's commitment to reorganize its debt, during the quarter, TV Azteca finished amortizing its Cebures with principal of Ps.4,000 million due in 2022.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was Ps.1,660 million, compared to Ps.3,322 million a year ago. The company's net debt as of September 30, 2022 was Ps.8,179 million, from Ps.9,320 million the previous year.
The restricted cash balance — which reflects the amount to cover payments for content exhibition rights and other short-term obligations of the company — was Ps.1,143 million, compared to Ps.324 million a year ago.
Nine months results
Net sales for the first nine months totaled Ps.9,896 million, compared to Ps.8,909 million in the same period of 2021. Total costs and expenses were Ps.7,615 million, from Ps.6,742 million in the same period of the previous year.
As a consequence, TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.2,281 million, compared to Ps.2,167 million from the previous year. Operating income was Ps.1,675 million, from Ps.1,652 million a year ago. The company recorded net income of Ps.451 million, compared to Ps.103 million in the same period of 2021.
9M 2021
9M 2022
Change
Ps.
%
Net sales
$8,909
$9,896
$987
11 %
EBITDA
Operating result
$2,167
$1,652
$2,281
$1,675
$114
$22
5%
1%
Net result
$103
$451
$348
----
Net result per CPO
$0.03
$0.15
$0.12
----
Figures in millions of pesos.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
The number of CPOs outstanding as of September 30, 2022 was 2,986 million, unchanged from the previous year.
About TV Azteca
TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a más +, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico.
TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11502
jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx
Rolando Villarreal
TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11508
rvillarreal@tvazteca.com.mx
Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022 )
Third Quarter of :
2021
2022
Change
Net revenue
Ps
3,471
100 %
Ps
3,392
100 %
Ps
(78)
-2 %
Programming, production and transmission costs
2,287
66 %
2,320
68 %
33
1 %
Selling and administrative expenses
254
7 %
141
4 %
(114)
-45 %
Other expense -Net
-
-
-
Total costs and expenses
2,542
73 %
2,461
73 %
(81)
-3 %
EBITDA
929
27 %
932
27 %
2
0 %
Depreciation and amortization
145
201
56
Other expense -Net
20
15
(5)
Impairment of assets
-
-
-
Operating profit
764
22 %
715
21 %
(49)
-6 %
Equity in income from affiliates
22
(8)
(30)
Comprehensive financing result:
Interest expense
(265)
(247)
18
Other financing expense
(5)
(23)
(18)
Interest income
29
31
2
Exchange loss -Net
(317)
(209)
108
(558)
(448)
110
Income before the following provision
227
7 %
259
8 %
32
Provision for income tax
(167)
(256)
(89)
(Loss) Profit from continuing operations
60
3
(57)
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
42
1
(41)
Net income
Ps
102
Ps
4
Ps
(98)
-96 %
Non-controlling share in net profit
Ps
(1)
Ps
-
Ps
1
Controlling share in net profit
Ps
103
3 %
Ps
4
0 %
Ps
(99)
-96 %
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022 )
Period ended September 30,
2021
2022
Change
Net revenue
Ps
8,909
100 %
Ps
9,896
100 %
Ps
987
11 %
Programming, production and transmission costs
6,094
68 %
7,101
72 %
1,006
17 %
Selling and administrative expenses
648
7 %
514
5 %
(133)
-21 %
Other expense -Net
-
0 %
-
-
Total costs and expenses
6,742
76 %
7,615
77 %
873
13 %
EBITDA
2,167
24 %
2,281
23 %
114
5 %
Depreciation and amortization
453
543
90
Other expense -Net
62
63
1
Impairment of assets
-
-
-
Operating profit
1,652
19 %
1,675
17 %
22
1 %
Equity in income from affiliates
51
194
142
Comprehensive financing result:
Interest expense
(798)
(786)
11
Other financing expense
(280)
(166)
114
Interest income
63
85
23
Exchange Gain -Net
(304)
(33)
271
(1,319)
(899)
419
Income before the following provision
385
4 %
969
10 %
584
Provision for income tax
(352)
(425)
(73)
(Loss) Profit from continuing operations
33
543
511
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
71
(92)
(163)
Net income
Ps
103
Ps
451
Ps
348
Non-controlling share in net profit
Ps
(0)
Ps
-
Ps
0
Controlling share in net profit
Ps
104
1 %
Ps
451
5 %
Ps
348
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022)
At September 30
2021
2022
Change
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Ps
3,322
Ps
1,660
Ps
(1,662)
Restricted Cash
324
1,143
819
Accounts receivable
3,583
3,857
274
Other current assets
2,225
3,571
1,346
Total current assets
9,454
10,231
777
8 %
Accounts receivable
233
219
(14)
Exhibition rights
1,989
2,174
185
Property, plant and equipment-Net
2,974
2,712
(262)
Television concessions-Net
9,452
9,301
(151)
Other assets
738
829
91
Deferred income tax asset
1,970
1,642
(328)
Total long term assets
17,356
16,877
(479)
-3 %
Total assets
Ps
26,810
Ps
27,108
Ps
298
1 %
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
Ps
2,799
Ps
8,145
Ps
5,346
Other current liabilities
7,142
9,518
2,376
Total current liabilities
9,941
17,663
7,722
78 %
Long-term debt:
Long-term debt
9,843
1,694
(8,149)
Total long-term debt
9,843
1,694
(8,149)
-83 %
Other long term liabilities:
Advertising advances
4,416
4,796
380
Deferred income tax
567
252
(315)
Other long term liabilities
620
536
(84)
Total other long-term liabilities
5,603
5,584
(19)
0 %
Total liabilities
25,387
24,941
(446)
-2 %
Total stockholders' equity
1,423
2,167
744
52 %
Total liabilities and equity
Ps
26,810
Ps
27,108
Ps
298
1 %
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of September 30 of 2021 and 2022 )
Period ended September 30,
2021
2022
Operating activities:
Income before taxes on earnings
Ps
385
Ps
969
Charges to income not affecting resource
2,097
1,453
Cash flow generated before taxes to income
2,482
2,422
Accounts receivable and related parties
(739)
682
Inventories and performance rights
88
(622)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and taxes on earnings
366
(961)
Net cash flow from operating activities
2,197
1,521
Investing activities:
Acquisitions of property and equipment, intangibles and others
(520)
(191)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(520)
(191)
Financing activities:
Repayment of borrowings, net
(1,215)
(2,760)
Interest paid
(303)
(319)
Others
(79)
(60)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(1,597)
(3,139)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
80
(1,809)
Cash and cash equivalents at begining of year
3,566
4,612
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
Ps
3,646
Ps
2,803
