TV AZTECA REAFFIRMS ITS DETERMINATION TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE TO REORGANIZE LIABILITIES WITH THE 2024 NOTEHOLDERS

·3 min read

—The company informs about its defence regarding actions initiated by the trustee of the holders of the $400 million dollar notes due 2024—

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO; Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, announced that it has exercised its right of defence, regarding the notification issued by The Bank of New York Mellon —trustee of the holders of the notes— which informed about the intention of an early expiration of the $400 million dollar notes due 2024.

On August 8 TV Azteca communicated the above mentioned notification, and currently the company seeks to exercise the rights that correspond according to the applicable legislations.

The company reaffirms its commitment to maintain constructive dialogue with the holders of the notes due 2024, in order to reach an agreement that is favorable for all of the interested parties.

TV Azteca will continue implementing its strategy towards achieving financial and operating efficiencies that allow to ensure its long term viability, to continue providing audiences with the best broadcast television and digital media content.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico. TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas 2 (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel 
Grupo Salinas 
Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11502 
jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx

Rolando Villarreal 
TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. 
Tel. +52 (55) 2601-5400, ext. 11508 
rvillarreal@tvazteca.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe 
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553 
lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tv-azteca-reaffirms-its-determination-to-continue-dialogue-to-reorganize-liabilities-with-the-2024-noteholders-301638288.html

SOURCE TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V.

