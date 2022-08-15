U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.25
    -17.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,605.00
    -113.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,521.50
    -56.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.60
    -10.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.32
    -1.77 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    -13.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0226
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.80
    +0.60 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2092
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4630
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,057.03
    -757.96 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.82
    +0.54 (+0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.33
    +12.44 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

TV Program Lively World To Empower the Blockchain Industry by Spreading The Knowledge and Promote and Raise Fund For Startups Via Decentralized VC

Lively Verse
·3 min read

Lively Verse is pleased to launch its TV program Lively World in partnership with UCL to be the first blockchain platform with a tv show to promote and raise funds for startups through Decentralized VC.

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Lively Verse, a blockchain platform, is set to launch a TV show to spread the knowledge of blockchain and other techs and also raise funds for startups & companies. Apart from projecting the audiovisual content of these startups, it will collect funding through its Decentralized Venture method.

Upon its launch, Co-Founder, CTO & CSO Parsa Abbasi said "Blockchain projects find it hard to showcase their product to mass media, and that's one of the reasons they can't raise enough funds. On the other hand, Blockchain is a complex technology and hence people are unaware of its benefits. We aim to bring these two together for their mutual benefit. Our vision is to empower the future of Blockchain by spreading the knowledge through societies and helping entrepreneurs and actives of this industry to expand it and we do it with our media power along with investment power."

Lively Verse, Saturday, August 13, 2022, Press release picture
Lively Verse, Saturday, August 13, 2022, Press release picture

Under this project, entrepreneurs will feature their project through exposure and raise funds through the InnoVerse investment DAO and its token, INNO, and also get massive marketing features by LVL token in the LivelyVerse ecosystem. Enterprises can use or exchange these tokens to start operations for their business and get many services they need in this ecosystem.

Under its viewership rewards program, whoever views and interacts with the content earns LVL, the utility token of this ecosystem. They can use it to be a part of crowdfunding or staking plans for the blockchain ecosystem of Lively Verse.

InnoVerse is the investors' validator's arm of Lively Verse. Here, VCs, Angel Investors, incubators and accelerators, and also experienced autonomous investors can invest in businesses through the validator's rewards. These investors here in this ecosystem, don't need to put the whole money for a startup to fundraise and they are co-investing with lively on many startups and they'll get rewards which is a part of Innoverse portfolio. They give us their experience and Innoverse provides the funds for the startups they chose in that investment DAO. Also, they will receive Innoverse and LVL tokens from Lively Verse depending upon the voting rights and fair valuations.

Under this investment model, the investors and viewers will have access to invest or be a part of many startups with one token offered by Lively Verse on one platform. Upon regular contributions and active involvement, they will be featured as guests in the TV show.

While explaining the business model, Co-Founder, CTO & CSO Parsa Abbasi added "Our product aims to build and foster a community of investors, influencers, partners, and consumers of blockchain. It will bring forth innovation and growth in this new-age technology."

The entire ecosystem of the Lively Verse is set up on a decentralized and open source infrastructure to bring innovation and creativity to the continuous development of the software. Its standard utility token(LVL) is going to be listed soon on exchanges.

About Lively Verse

With a motto to empower the future of blockchain technology, Lively Verse has built an entire ecosystem for investors, startups, and content consumers of blockchain technology.

The founding team has a combined experience of 25+ years in finance, AI, blockchain, marketing and advertising. Lively Verse is backed by experienced personnel in business development, technical expertise, and market specialization from North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Media Contact:

Name: Parsa Abbasi
Website: https://livelyverse.io/
Email Address: support@livelyverse.io
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lively-verse/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lively_verse
Telegram: https://t.me/livelyplanet6
Address: Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kristiine linnaosa, Seebi tn 1-1501, 11316

SOURCE: Lively Verse



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712003/TV-Program-Lively-World-To-Empower-the-Blockchain-Industry-by-Spreading-The-Knowledge-and-Promote-and-Raise-Fund-For-Startups-Via-Decentralized-VC

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms in the days around Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Prince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingdom Holding Co., acquired depositary receipts issued by Gazprom PSJC, Lukoil PJSC and Rosneft PJSC in February, according to a stock exchange filing. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.No specific dates for the investments were given, and the Saudi firm didn’t respond to questions about whether it still o

  • How can I generate some steady income in this volatile market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.5% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • Now Musk Is Telling China’s Censors About His Vision for the Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk has contributed a column for the official publication of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the powerful agency that oversees data security for companies from Alibaba to Tencent and works with other government organs to censor online content.The billionaire laid out a familiar vision for using technology to ensure humanity’s future for the July edition of the CAC’s official magazine, joining local industry luminaries including Ant Group Co. Chairman

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • Crypto Evangelist Mark Cuban Is in Trouble

    The billionaire and crypto investor was in business with Voyager Digital which went bankrupt early July.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59

    (Bloomberg) -- Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald’s president who was known for his time leading Deutsche Bank traders into the lender’s investment banking heights, died five years after being diagnosed with duodenal cancer. He was 59. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan

  • How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold Trader

    (Bloomberg) -- In December 2018, a man in his early 30s was intercepted on arrival at Fort Lauderdale airport and taken to a room where two FBI agents sat waiting.The target was scared and already on high alert — one of his associates had recently admitted to crimes he knew he'd also committed. Christian Trunz wasn’t a terrorist or a drug trafficker, but a mid-level trader of precious metals returning from his honeymoon. Crucially: he was also a longstanding employee of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Good news for retirees and retirement savers — inflation may be working in your favor

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • The ‘crying CEO’ says, ‘I’m just a small business owner — it’s not like I’ve got a fourth mansion.’

    The “crying CEO” said he never intended to become a viral phenomenon. Braden Wallake’s emotional LinkedIn post about having to lay off employees at his Ohio-based marketing-services company became the talk of social media this past week. “I think I have 22,000 connections on LinkedIn and for most of my posts I get 20 engagements and a couple of comments,” he said in an interview on Friday afternoon.

  • Pharmacist, nurse, tow-truck driver and other jobs that pay $100K or more. This list might surprise you.

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Runs Up To Key Test; Tesla Rival On Tap

    The stock market rally has run up to a test of its 200-day line. Apple, Microsoft are near buy points. Tesla rival Li Auto reports Monday.

  • Gloomy China Economic Outlook Cools Stocks Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures slipped, stocks posted tepid gains and commodities from oil to iron ore fell as disappointing data from China further clouded the outlook for the global economy.Contracts on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were lower, suggesting a four-week stocks rally may stall. Europe’s equity benchmark advanced about 0.3%, as corporate news buoyed healthcare stocks while miners and carmakers declined. An Asian share index added 0.1%.Treasury yields ticked higher and t