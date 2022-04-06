TV Shopping Network TJC Launches Poko On TJC Beauty

TJC's Live 24/7 Shopping Channel And E-Commerce Site Reaches

More Than 30 million UK and Republic of Ireland Households

TJC Has Also Launched Channels In Germany and the USA

LONDON, ENGLAND and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / (CSE:POKO) - Poko Innovations, Inc., an award-winning UK-based collection of CBD-focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem, is pleased to announce TV Shopping Network TJC, one of the leading home shopping channels and e-commerce sites in the UK, will be launching Poko this April on TJC Beauty . TJC's live 24/7 shopping channel and e-commerce site reaches more than 30 million homes in the UK and the Republic of Ireland 24 hours per day, every day; the company has recently launched channels and e-commerce sites in Germany and in the USA.

TJC Beauty will feature five Poko products:

"We are excited to be launching Poko this April on TJC Beauty, as we believe this brand will resonate with our customers and is an exciting addition to the TJC beauty portfolio. We are looking forward to our partnership and growing the brand through TJC & TJC Beauty. We believe Poko is a fantastic fit with our audience and we hope to do many shows this year with Poko on the TJC Beauty channel."

TJC, Julie Smith - Head of Health & Beauty

TJC Shopping Channel

"We're thrilled to join the TJC family of quality brands," said David Hughes, CEO of Poko Group," and to see our CBD products potentially reach more than 30 million homes in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Poko has been distributed exclusively via stockists and e-commerce sites - this is the first inclusion of our skincare products on a home shopping TV channel, and we feel honored to have been selected by TJC to be included on its menu of stellar brands."

"TJC gives us a reach beyond retail and the internet," said Justine O'Hanlon, COO of Poko Group, "a first for our brand. Our strategy is to build out our channel with each new distribution agreement, and our partnership with TJC is our next significant milestone following our distribution agreement with JM Wholesaler, which we announced on March 22 . We've had a great start to 2022, and we will continue to gain ground and bring our outstanding products to a burgeoning global marketplace."

This latest addition to the sales funnel follows on from previous distribution agreements, to grow revenues in 2022, including both JM Wholesale and Blaze Wholesale, both large UK distributors.

The Poko team continues negotiations with other key distribution networks in Europe and the UK. Poko is taking steps to be a flagship brand in the European and UK markets. Both of these regions are in the process of regulating the CBD market through regulations, like the Novel Foods approved list. Poko believes the EU and UK markets have potential to generate large volumes of sales through their distribution strategy in 2022.

The Poko Story

Since the closing of its private placement , Poko Innovations, Inc. has planned and implemented its marketing strategies and has expanded its distribution channels to scale its business assets in 2022. Poko is an award-winning international UK-based integrated company with a robust portfolio of CBD brands, a financial services platform, LumiPay, a range of consumer brands and a roster of marketing and media sites. Poko Group comprises four independent units that work together to leverage their individual strengths:

Consumer Brands

Poko is the group's flagship award winning skincare brand, www.pokobeauty.com

Canndid brings fun, affordable and easy to use CBD products to the markets www.canndid.co.uk

Fintech Platform

Lumipay is an easily integrated payment platform gateway service www.lumi-pay.com

News and Media Sites:

The Extract is a B2B news and media sites www.theextract.co.uk

Candid Magazine, a B2C culture magazine www.candidmagazine.com

White Labelling Service

Cannmed Products brings together several vetted, compliant CBD manufacturing companies www.cannmedproducts.com

About TJC

Headquartered in London, UK, Shop TJC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated E-retailer with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop TJC, through its E-retailing in UK is specialised in jewellery, home, beauty, fashion, gemstones, and other lifestyle accessories. Launched on 4th April 2006, the JTC TV Shopping Network now broadcasts to over 30 million homes across the UK and the Republic of Ireland 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information visit http://www.tjc.co.uk and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or television.

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem. An award-winning company, Poko has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko is exporting its signature products to the EU and plans to expand the sale of its products to the USA and worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

T: (973) 865-9357

E: mike@plrinvest.com

