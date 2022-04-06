U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.58
    -49.54 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,430.54
    -210.64 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,891.67
    -312.50 (-2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.84
    -32.20 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.94
    -3.02 (-2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.50
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5860
    +0.0300 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3081
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7270
    +0.1370 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,207.85
    -1,585.64 (-3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.42
    -26.93 (-2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

TV Shopping Network TJC Launches Poko On TJC Beauty

·6 min read

TJC's Live 24/7 Shopping Channel And E-Commerce Site Reaches

More Than 30 million UK and Republic of Ireland Households

TJC Has Also Launched Channels In Germany and the USA

LONDON, ENGLAND and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / (CSE:POKO) - Poko Innovations, Inc., an award-winning UK-based collection of CBD-focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem, is pleased to announce TV Shopping Network TJC, one of the leading home shopping channels and e-commerce sites in the UK, will be launching Poko this April on TJC Beauty. TJC's live 24/7 shopping channel and e-commerce site reaches more than 30 million homes in the UK and the Republic of Ireland 24 hours per day, every day; the company has recently launched channels and e-commerce sites in Germany and in the USA.

TJC Beauty will feature five Poko products:

"We are excited to be launching Poko this April on TJC Beauty, as we believe this brand will resonate with our customers and is an exciting addition to the TJC beauty portfolio. We are looking forward to our partnership and growing the brand through TJC & TJC Beauty. We believe Poko is a fantastic fit with our audience and we hope to do many shows this year with Poko on the TJC Beauty channel."

  • TJC, Julie Smith - Head of Health & Beauty

TJC Shopping Channel

"We're thrilled to join the TJC family of quality brands," said David Hughes, CEO of Poko Group," and to see our CBD products potentially reach more than 30 million homes in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Poko has been distributed exclusively via stockists and e-commerce sites - this is the first inclusion of our skincare products on a home shopping TV channel, and we feel honored to have been selected by TJC to be included on its menu of stellar brands."

"TJC gives us a reach beyond retail and the internet," said Justine O'Hanlon, COO of Poko Group, "a first for our brand. Our strategy is to build out our channel with each new distribution agreement, and our partnership with TJC is our next significant milestone following our distribution agreement with JM Wholesaler, which we announced on March 22. We've had a great start to 2022, and we will continue to gain ground and bring our outstanding products to a burgeoning global marketplace."

This latest addition to the sales funnel follows on from previous distribution agreements, to grow revenues in 2022, including both JM Wholesale and Blaze Wholesale, both large UK distributors.

The Poko team continues negotiations with other key distribution networks in Europe and the UK. Poko is taking steps to be a flagship brand in the European and UK markets. Both of these regions are in the process of regulating the CBD market through regulations, like the Novel Foods approved list. Poko believes the EU and UK markets have potential to generate large volumes of sales through their distribution strategy in 2022.

The Poko Story
Since the closing of its private placement, Poko Innovations, Inc. has planned and implemented its marketing strategies and has expanded its distribution channels to scale its business assets in 2022. Poko is an award-winning international UK-based integrated company with a robust portfolio of CBD brands, a financial services platform, LumiPay, a range of consumer brands and a roster of marketing and media sites. Poko Group comprises four independent units that work together to leverage their individual strengths:

About TJC

Headquartered in London, UK, Shop TJC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated E-retailer with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop TJC, through its E-retailing in UK is specialised in jewellery, home, beauty, fashion, gemstones, and other lifestyle accessories. Launched on 4th April 2006, the JTC TV Shopping Network now broadcasts to over 30 million homes across the UK and the Republic of Ireland 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. For more information visit http://www.tjc.co.uk and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or television.

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem. An award-winning company, Poko has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko is exporting its signature products to the EU and plans to expand the sale of its products to the USA and worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President
Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.
T: (973) 865-9357
E: mike@plrinvest.com
LinkedIn
@PlRinvest

SOURCE: Poko Innovations Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696370/TV-Shopping-Network-TJC-Launches-Poko-On-TJC-Beauty

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray stock jumps on earnings, upbeat guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Tilray.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Chip Stocks are Leveling Off and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Highly Exposed

    While NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made a significant 87% return in the past year, current sector movements indicate that the market is losing interest. Markets and even some insiders might be a bit shaken by the high valuation and some large investors may decide to take profits and move on.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Why Snowflake, HubSpot, and Datadog Plunged Today

    Shares of top technology growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) plunged today, with shares down 5.4%, 6.2%, and 7%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. While high-growth software stocks actually may have benefited from recessionary fears over an inverted yield curve last week, it was long-term rates that spiked on Tuesday, which actually reversed the inversion. Higher long-term interest rates are a headwind to high-growth stocks, leading to the big moves we saw today.

  • Rivian reports Q1 electric vehicle production, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • I Wouldn't Go 'All In' on Tilray, But Here's How I'd Trade It

    Tuesday morning, after the stock spiked in late March and then suffered five consecutive "down" days, Tilray Brands released the firm's fiscal third quarter financial results. Tilray posted GAAP EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $151.87M. A year ago, Tilray posted a GAAP EPS loss of $1.03 per share.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now

    2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Trump's Thunder

    Futures signaled further losses as a hawkish Fed sends Treasury yields soaring. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • This Energy Company Is Set to Thrive Amid the EV Boom

    Oil and gas companies are working on ways to grow even as one of their largest markets -- the transport segment -- is moving away from fossil fuels. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) seems to be particularly well placed to continue growing amid the electric vehicle (EV) boom. Enterprise Products Partners has a long history of financial discipline, which allowed the company to grow and expand its operations steadily.

  • Why UiPath Stock Plunged 38% Last Month

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) took a dive last month as the growth stock was hit by the sell-off in the first half of March and then plunged at the end of the month when it reported earnings. Like other growth stocks, UiPath fell in the first half of March on concerns about rising interest rates, inflation, and a slowing economy as investors expect those factors to slow down economic growth and possibly cause a recession, but the earnings report was the biggest reason for the sharp decline. UiPath, a software company that specializes in robotic-process automation, also known as bots, said that revenue increased 39% to $289.7 million, ahead of estimates at $283.6 million.