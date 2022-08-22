U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,149.65
    -78.83 (-1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,158.78
    -547.96 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,422.11
    -283.10 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.28
    -33.06 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.40
    -0.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.40
    -14.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.15 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9931
    -0.0113 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0460 (+1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0057 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4880
    +0.5580 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,315.77
    -131.80 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.21
    -2.74 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

TVCoins Successfully Completes $10M Seed Funding Capital Raise

·2 min read

Video distribution and monetization start-up secures funding led by Roumell Asset Management and The Hoerner Planning Group, LLC

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TVCoins, a white-label Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platform, today announced the successful completion of a $10 million seed round capital raise. The startup's disruptive approach to launching video streaming apps and built-in viewer incentive program garnered significant interest from its investment partners.

TVCoins logo (PRNewsfoto/TVCoins)
TVCoins logo (PRNewsfoto/TVCoins)

"We look forward to bringing the TVCoins solution to new markets in the coming months."

TVCoins completed its seed round capital raise that was facilitated by Roumell Asset Management, LLC, an asset management firm headquartered in Chevy Chase, MD. The Hoerner Planning Group, LLC, a national financial advisory firm headquartered in Middleburg, VA., was a significant investor in the round.

"This capital has enabled us to launch a platform capable of eliminating barriers that have historically prevented content owners from entering the video streaming market," said Yossi Aloni, Chief Executive Officer at TVCoins. "Support from Roumell and The Hoerner Planning Group, LLC, along with other seed investors has allowed us to build the TVCoins platform and launch new customers quickly. We look forward to bringing the TVCoins solution to new markets in the coming months."

"We are proud and excited to have played the role we did in funding TVCoins. The company is in front of a large secular trend and is led by highly capable people whom we trust," said James Roumell, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Roumell Asset Management.

What differentiates TVCoins is its ability to launch streaming platforms at no cost to the customer, regardless of audience size. Target markets include media companies, publishers, and any entity that owns the licensing rights to content. The company has also introduced a first of its kind viewer incentive program designed to drive user engagement. These key features are supported by an ad-powered, revenue share business model backed by a network of supply and demand advertising partnerships.

About TVCoins

TVCoins is a free, white-label video streaming platform that delivers live content and video on-demand through an app for Connected TV and mobile platforms. The ad-powered platform-as-a-service (PaaS) is fully managed and features a viewer incentive program that rewards viewers for the time they spend watching video. Learn more at https://www.tvcoins.com/business

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tvcoins-successfully-completes-10m-seed-funding-capital-raise-301610051.html

SOURCE TVCoins

Recommended Stories

  • AMC stock tumbles premarket ahead of $APE debut

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss AMC stock performance ahead of its $APE listing debut.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • Is Trending Stock Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Sinking Stocks

    In this article we look at why Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Sinking Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see why Hedge Funds Were Right About These 5 Sinking Stocks. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are among the worst performing stocks of 2022. They’re also […]

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • General Motors (GM) to Reinstate Dividend Payout, Hike Buyback

    General Motors (GM) to restore dividend payment after 2 years of suspension. It also boosts share buyback program to $5 million.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Bought 3 New Supercharged Growth Stocks

    You won't find all of the Oracle of Omaha's holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyStocks Keep Getting Hit as 10-Year Yield Tops 3%: Markets WrapPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarSaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnecte

  • Dow tumbles over 500 points, S&P 500 sheds 1.7% as investors question Fed pivot thesis

    U.S. stocks are on course for sharp declines Monday, as investors express wariness over a series of monetary, technical and seasonal factors.

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best artificial intelligence stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the introduction and detailed analysis of the artificial intelligence market, go to 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now. Artificial intelligence is defined as the intelligence displayed by machines, while natural intelligence is the term coined […]

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Invest $100

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best penny stocks to invest $100. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Invest $100. The iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) has lost 19% of its value so far this year. The Fund aims to replicate the […]

  • Johnson & Johnson Is On a Roll, and This Trade Has My Attention

    Also, I really like the idea of owning the shares - you have time - prior to the split into two firms.

  • Oil Pares Losses as Saudi Minister Warns OPEC+ May Take Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared losses after Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the disconnect between the futures market and supply fundamentals may force OPEC and its allies to act. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyStocks Keep Getting Hit as 10-Year Yield Tops 3%: Markets WrapPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Cheyne Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Cheyne Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the fund’s investment philosophy and performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Cheyne Capital. In 2000, Jonathan Lourie and Stuart Fiertz, who had previously worked together at Morgan Stanley, founded Cheyne […]