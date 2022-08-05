U.S. markets closed

TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increase to Eligible Cash Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited
·9 min read
In this article:
  • CLKXF

KING CITY, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

Net earnings

3,594  

4,472

2,501  

4,927

Basic and diluted earnings per share

0.15  

0.18

0.10  

0.20

Operating Data

 

Three months ended

Six months ended

 

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2021

Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members

 

 

15,583  

15,097

Championship rounds – Canada

444,000  

362,000

444,000  

362,000

18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada

 

 

37.5  

39.5

18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada

 

 

2.0  

2.0

Championship rounds – U.S.

55,000  

63,000

167,000  

156,000

18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.

 

 

8.0  

8.0


The following is an analysis of net earnings:

 

For the three months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Operating revenue

$

52,736

 

$

34,059

 

Direct operating expenses (1)

 

39,569

 

 

25,023

 

Net operating income (1)

 

13,167

 

 

9,036

 

Amortization of membership fees

 

1,081

 

 

1,037

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

(4,458

)

 

(4,788

)

Interest, net and investment income

 

422

 

 

(384

)

Other items

 

(3,582

)

 

(303

)

Income taxes

 

(3,036

)

 

(126

)

Net earnings

$

3,594

 

$

4,472

 


 

For the six months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Operating revenue

$

90,668

 

$

48,168

 

Direct operating expenses (1)

 

72,523

 

 

41,389

 

Net operating income (1)

 

18,145

 

 

6,779

 

Amortization of membership fees

 

2,020

 

 

1,995

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

(8,882

)

 

(9,543

)

Interest, net and investment income

 

698

 

 

(820

)

Other items

 

(6,152

)

 

5,337

 

Income taxes

 

(3,328

)

 

1,179

 

Net earnings

$

2,501

 

$

4,927

 


The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

 

For the three months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Net operating income (loss) by segment

 

 

Canadian golf club operations

$

12,675

 

$

9,065

 

US golf club operations (2022 - US $421,000; 2021 - US $585,000)

 

529

 

 

723

 

Corporate and other

 

(37

)

 

(752

)

Net operating income (1)

$

13,167

 

$

9,036

 


 

For the six months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Net operating income (loss) by segment

 

 

Canadian golf club operations

$

16,583

 

$

6,178

 

US golf club operations (2022 - US $2,857,000; 2021 - US $1,716,000)

 

3,613

 

 

2,156

 

Corporate and other

 

(2,051

)

 

(1,555

)

Net operating income (1)

$

18,145

 

$

6,779

 


Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

 

For the three months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

 

Annual dues

$

17,286

 

$

13,992

 

Golf

 

13,842

 

 

12,299

 

Corporate events

 

2,573

 

 

426

 

Food and beverage

 

10,382

 

 

3,577

 

Merchandise

 

4,301

 

 

2,945

 

Real estate

 

3,037

 

 

-

 

Rooms and other

 

1,315

 

 

820

 

Operating Revenue

$

52,736

 

$

34,059

 


 

For the six months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

Annual dues

$

34,088

 

$

21,934

 

Golf

 

19,680

 

 

16,489

 

Corporate events

 

2,597

 

 

497

 

Food and beverage

 

11,325

 

 

4,150

 

Merchandise

 

5,521

 

 

4,008

 

Real estate

 

15,811

 

 

-

 

Rooms and other

 

1,646

 

 

1,090

 

Operating revenue

$

90,668

 

$

48,168

 


Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

 

For the three months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars) 

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Operating cost of sales

$

5,974

 

$

3,350

 

Real estate cost of sales

 

2,370

 

 

-

 

Labour and employee benefits

 

18,822

 

 

11,568

 

Utilities

 

1,966

 

 

1,716

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

1,460

 

 

1,312

 

Property taxes

 

695

 

 

724

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

1,556

 

 

1,253

 

Insurance

 

903

 

 

802

 

Turf operating expenses

 

2,108

 

 

1,883

 

Fuel and oil

 

621

 

 

335

 

Other operating expenses

 

3,094

 

 

2,080

 

Direct Operating Expenses (1)

$

39,569

 

$

25,023

 


 

For the six months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Operating cost of sales

$

7,302

 

$

4,303

 

Real estate cost of sales

 

16,394

 

 

-

 

Labour and employee benefits

 

27,498

 

 

19,392

 

Utilities

 

3,640

 

 

3,171

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

2,884

 

 

2,402

 

Property taxes

 

2,335

 

 

2,652

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

1,781

 

 

1,602

 

Insurance

 

2,626

 

 

1,974

 

Turf operating expenses

 

2,358

 

 

1,980

 

Fuel and oil

 

735

 

 

418

 

Other operating expenses

 

4,970

 

 

3,495

 

Direct Operating Expenses (1)

$

72,523

 

$

41,389

 

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Operating Highlights

As required by IFRS, ClubLink recognizes its annual dues revenue on a straight-line basis throughout the year based on when its properties are allowed to open and services are provided. As a result of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2021, annual dues revenue was not recognized during certain periods. There were 56 days in the second quarter of 2021 that ClubLink was allowed to operate in Ontario. There have been no COVID-19 lockdowns to date in 2022. Canadian annual dues revenue increased 24.7% to $15,649,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from $12,547,000 in 2021 due to this policy and the increase in members. This deferral in 2021 was recognized into revenue throughout the remainder of the year on a straight-line basis.

Operating revenue increased 54.8% to $52,736,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from $34,059,000 in 2021 due to closures in 2021 as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns and less COVID-19 operating restrictions in 2022, allowing the Company to operate on a more normal pace.

Direct operating expenses increased 58.1% to $39,569,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from $25,023,000 in 2021 due to the fact that certain activities were reduced in 2021 due to lockdowns and restrictions. High inflation is also impacting most expense categories.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $12,675,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from $9,065,000 in 2021 due to the change in annual dues revenue described above.

Net operating income for the US golf club operations decreased to US$421,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from US$585,000 in 2021 due to decreased rounds.

Interest, net and investment income increased to income of $422,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from an expense of $384,000 in 2021 due to a decrease in borrowings and an increase in distributions from the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

 

For the three months ended

 

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)

$

481

 

$

(432

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in marketable securities

 

(8,366

)

 

6,808

 

Gain on real estate fund investments

 

4,370

 

 

-

 

Insurance proceeds

 

-

 

 

2,603

 

Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures

 

(62

)

 

404

 

Glen Abbey redevelopment charge

 

-

 

 

(9,500

)

Other

 

(5

)

 

(186

)

Other items

$

(3,582

)

$

(303

)


The exchange rate used for translating US denominated assets has changed from 1.2496 at March 31, 2022 to 1.2886 at June 30, 2022. This has resulted in a foreign exchange gain of $481,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 on the translation of the Company’s US denominated financial instruments.

Net earnings decreased to $3,594,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 from $4,472,000 in 2021 due to an unrealized loss on the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to 15 cents per share in 2022, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of 18 cents in 2021.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 5 cents per common share to be paid on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as at August 31, 2022. This is an increase from 2 cents per common share.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 36 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca


