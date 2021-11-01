U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.84
    -0.21 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9900
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,932.38
    -473.12 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.36 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Eligible Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TWC Enterprises Limited
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KING CITY, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX: TWC) -

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share
amounts)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Net earnings (loss)

22,757

22,427

27,684

(7,388

)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.93

0.87

1.12

(0.28

)

Operating Data

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members

15,714

14,671

Championship rounds – Canada

631,000

689,000

993,000

991,000

18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada

39.5

39.5

18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada

2.0

1.0

Championship rounds – U.S.

37,000

43,000

193,000

191,000

18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.

8.0

8.0

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

For the three months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Net operating income (loss) by segment

Canadian golf club operations

$

28,016

$

32,193

US golf club operations (2021 - US loss $294,000; 2020 - US loss $336,000)

(370

)

(445

)

Corporate operations

(693

)

(758

)

Net operating income (1)

$

26,953

$

30,990


For the nine months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Net operating income (loss) by segment

Canadian golf club operations

$

34,194

$

35,140

US golf club operations (2021 - US $1,422,000; 2020 - US $207,000)

1,786

263

Corporate operations

(2,248

)

(2,260

)

Net operating income (1)

$

33,732

$

33,143

The following is an analysis of net earnings (loss):

For the three months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Operating revenue

$

63,245

$

55,293

Direct operating expenses (1)

36,292

24,303

Net operating income (1)

26,953

30,990

Amortization of membership fees

1,324

1,307

Depreciation and amortization

(4,712

)

(4,718

)

Interest, net and investment income

(263

)

(1,046

)

Other items

5,109

3,119

Income taxes

(5,654

)

(7,225

)

Net earnings

$

22,757

$

22,427


For the nine months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Operating revenue

$

111,413

$

97,059

Direct operating expenses (1)

77,681

63,916

Net operating income (1)

33,732

33,143

Amortization of membership fees

3,319

3,552

Depreciation and amortization

(14,255

)

(14,561

)

Interest, net and investment income

(1,083

)

(2,848

)

Other items

10,446

(24,744

)

Income taxes

(4,475

)

(1,930

)

Net earnings (loss)

$

27,684

$

(7,388

)

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Third Quarter 2021 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Revenue consists of the following:

For the three months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Annual dues

$

19,598

$

15,821

Golf

21,161

20,874

Corporate events

2,347

1,689

Food and beverage

12,134

10,089

Merchandise

4,799

4,194

Rooms and other

3,206

2,626

$

63,245

$

55,293

As required by IFRS, ClubLink recognizes its annual dues revenue on a straight-line basis throughout the year based on when its properties are allowed to open and services are provided. As a result of COVID-19 lockdowns in both 2020 and 2021, annual dues revenue was not recognized during certain periods early in both years. Canadian annual dues revenue increased 27.2% to $18,133,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 from $14,254,000 in 2020 due to this policy and an increase in members. Any displaced revenue from the closure period will be recognized into revenue throughout the remainder of the year on a straight-line basis.

Operating revenue increased 14.4% for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 due to higher annual dues revenue along with the ability to operate in 2021 with less restrictions as compared to 2020.

Direct operating expenses increased 49.3% to $36,292,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 from $24,303,000 in 2020 due to higher revenue levels in 2021 in addition to lower Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy amounts received in 2021.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased to $28,016,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 from income of $32,193,000 in 2020.

Interest, net and investment income decreased 74.9% to an expense of $263,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 from $1,046,000 in 2020 due to a decrease in operational borrowings and an increase in investment income from the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

For the three months ended

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Impairment reversal (Heron Bay)

$

2,628

$

-

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

708

(1,556

)

Gain on property, plant and equipment

238

891

Unrealized gain on investment in marketable securities

2,067

3,909

Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures

(340

)

43

Glen Abbey development charge

(189

)

-

Other

(3

)

(168

)

Other items

$

5,109

$

3,119

On October 8, 2021, the Company sold Heron Bay Golf Club for proceeds of US$32,000,000. At September 30, 2021, Heron Bay Golf Club has been classified as held for sale. Immediately prior to the classification of asset held for sale, the carrying amount of Heron Bay was re-measured to its recoverable amount. As a result, the Company recorded an impairment reversal pertaining to the 2018 impairment charge of US$2,510,000. As of September 30, 2021, the impairment reversal was recorded at a value of $2,628,000 (US$2,074,000) representing the impairment reversal net of what would have otherwise subsequently been depreciated from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2021.

The exchange rate used for translating US denominated assets has changed from 1.2394 at June 30, 2021 to 1.2741 at September 30, 2021. This has resulted in a foreign exchange gain of $708,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 on the translation of the Company’s US denominated financial instruments.

Net earnings remained relatively flat at $22,757,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $22,427,000 in 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to 93 cents per share in 2021, compared to 87 cents in 2020 due to the decline in weighted average shares outstanding in 2021.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 2 cents per common share to be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as at November 30, 2021.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator, and manager of golf clubs with 49.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 37 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • 11 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Covid vaccine and pill stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In. In late 2020, as the results from trials of COVID-19 vaccines poured in, it […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Roku, Inc. (ROKU)?

    Is Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Chegg stock plummets as CEO says ‘the education industry is experiencing a slowdown’

    Online education specialist Chegg Inc. highlighted a sudden slowdown in the education industry Monday afternoon, sending its own shares plunging more than 20% and damaging other online-education stocks.

  • Why Franklin Resources Shares Are Soaring Today

    An encouraging glimpse at last quarter's growth and plans for a brilliant acquisition have stoked investors, though perhaps a bit too much.

  • What's Going On With Ocugen's Stock?

    Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading higher amid heightened interest in the stock from retail traders on social media. According to SwaggyStocks, Ocugen was the fifth most mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets. Traders also circulated a recent release from the Australian Government mentioning recognition of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. NOTE: Ocugen is a partner on COVAXIN. Ocugen's average session volume is 21.45 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Lucid Stock Almost as Valuable as Ford? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Sell’

    It’s not unusual for stocks to exhibit an apparent disconnect between share price and real-world performance, especially since 2021’s rise of the meme stock. While this appears a relatively new trend, you could argue Tesla - for all its increasing real-world success - is the original meme stock. King meme or not, Tesla’s status as the world’s most successful EV company is currently not up for discussion. However, Tesla needs to watch out. Lucid Group (LCID) is currently staking a claim to give i

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Monday. It’s a relatively quiet day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones up 0.14%, the S&P 500 up […]

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Arista Stock Is Soaring Because Strong Earnings Came With a Stock Split, Buyback

    Arista Networks stock is higher in late trading Monday after the networking-hardware company posted strong third-quarter results, declared a four-for-one stock split, and unveiled a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.