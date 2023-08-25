TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.05

The board of TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of September, with investors receiving CA$0.05 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.1%, which is below the average for the industry.

TWC Enterprises' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, TWC Enterprises' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 52.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.30 total annually to CA$0.20. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.0% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that TWC Enterprises has been growing its earnings per share at 52% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On TWC Enterprises' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While TWC Enterprises is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for TWC Enterprises that you should be aware of before investing. Is TWC Enterprises not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

