TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TWC Enterprises:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = CA$35m ÷ (CA$754m - CA$131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, TWC Enterprises has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for TWC Enterprises' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating TWC Enterprises' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

TWC Enterprises has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 238% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On TWC Enterprises' ROCE

As discussed above, TWC Enterprises appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 47% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

