U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.12
    -8.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,185.22
    +94.09 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,964.50
    -51.17 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.87
    +11.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    -1.87 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1412
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    +0.0530 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5220
    +0.4420 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,224.68
    -105.14 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.67
    -32.19 (-3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.19
    -8.28 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Twelve Hightower Advisors Named to Forbes' America's Best Women Wealth Advisors 'Best-in-State' List

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve Hightower advisors have been named to Forbes' "America's Best Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State" list, which ranks the top female advisors in the nation who collectively manage more than $1.9 trillion in assets.

(PRNewsfoto/HighTower)
(PRNewsfoto/HighTower)

The Hightower advisors honored by Forbes this year are:

  • Pamela Abraham of Hightower Fort Myers in Fort Myers, Fla.

  • Barbara Archer of High Tower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis in St. Louis, Mo.

  • Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management in New York City. N.Y.

  • Melissa Duffy of White Pine Wealth Management in Falmouth, ME

  • Deborah Feldman of Leonetti & Associates in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

  • Leah Jones of Hightower Bethesda in Bethesda, MD

  • Michelle Kuzma Kempf of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna, Va.

  • Alev Lewis of Acacia Wealth Advisors in Beverly Hills, Calif.

  • Andrea Lustig of Fischer Stralem Advisors in New York, N.Y.

  • Vanessa Martinez of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

  • Lauren Pearson of Somerset Advisory in Birmingham, Ala.

  • Gibson Wilkes of White Pine Wealth Management in Falmouth, ME

"I want to congratulate each and every one of these extraordinary women for this well-deserved honor," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "We've always made inclusivity a cornerstone of our firm, and we're thrilled to see so many experienced and successful female advisors being recognized for their contributions to the wealth management industry."

The Forbes ranking of "Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State" list was developed by SHOOK Research, based on an algorithm of qualitative data, provided through surveys and interviews. With a minimum of seven years of experience, advisors are evaluated according to best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records, as well as quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management.

View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-women-advisors/#6f5b2bdd6b20.

In 2021, Hightower had eight female advisors named to Forbes' "America's Best Women Wealth Advisors" list.

About Hightower
Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:
Patty Buchanan
JConnelly
(973) 567-9415
pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twelve-hightower-advisors-named-to-forbes-americas-best-women-wealth-advisors-best-in-state-list-301477746.html

SOURCE Hightower

Recommended Stories

  • ‘If you’re playing the audit lottery as a taxpayer, you’re asking for trouble.’ There’s a price for what you claim as ‘business’ expenses.

    This can put financial advisers and paid tax preparers in an uncomfortable position. “If it’s transparently unethical, I will fire the client,” said Don Grant, a certified financial planner in Wichita, Kan. “I will not go against IRS rules.” While Grant does not provide tax preparation services for clients, he might work with their accountant to address certain tax issues.

  • Publicly traded entertainment company quickly surpasses Denver hiring goals

    The company's office in Cherry Creek is now home to 140 of its engineering and tech specialists, with more hires on the way.

  • Amazon Breaks Out Advertising Revenue for the First Time

    You might be surprised to find out that e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is also a significant player in the advertising market. The business is becoming so large for Amazon that it broke out ad revenue as a separate segment when it reported fourth-quarter results. It's no surprise that marketers are willing to pay for the opportunity to persuade shoppers on Amazon.

  • Big changes to small businesses: Some pandemic trends that are sticking around

    Many small-business owners have embraced pandemic-era trends for the long haul to diversify and grow revenue. These are some trends that are here to stay.

  • Bedard Law Group and Provana Create New Compliance Paradigm

    Joint offerings enable CFPB-regulated entities with 360-degree compliance

  • Applications accepted for MEDC downtown business grants

    Applications are due by Feb 28 for MEDC downtown business grants of up to $25,000

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tesla's bitcoin holding valued at nearly $2 billion at end of 2021

    Tesla Inc. disclosed that the fair market value of the bitcoin it held was $1.99 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. The electric vehicle maker said in its 10-K annual report filed late Friday that in 2021, that after it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in the first quarter, as previously disclosed, it recorded 101 million of impairment losses from changes to the carrying value of it bitcoin, but also recorded gains of $128 million on certain sales of bitcoin in March 2021. In total, net cash outfl

  • First Look: Inside Kellogg’s Inaugural MBAi Class

    Northwestern Kellogg Professor Eric Anderson. Photo by Eddie Quinones It’s cliché but true: Change is the only constant. Recognizing that success in today’s ever-changing business landscape has many faces, Northwestern University created a new joint ... The post First Look: Inside Kellogg’s Inaugural MBAi Class appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Harley-Davidson boosts dividend by 5%, lifts implied yield to nearly 1.8%

    Harley-Davidson Inc. declared Monday a new quarterly dividend of 15.75 cents a share, up 5% from the previous dividend of 15 cents a share. The motorcycle maker's new dividend will be payable March 18 to shareholder of record on Feb. 28. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $35.75, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.76%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.40%. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading Monday, has dropped 6.2% over

  • News Corp. planning $500 million offering of 10-year bonds to fund acquisitions of Base Chemicals and OPIS

    News Corp. said Tuesday it is planning to offer $500 million of 10-year bonds in a private offering with the proceeds earmarked to fund the acquisition of the Base Chemicals and Oil Price Information Service businesses from S&P Global Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. News Corp., the owner of Dow Jones and MarketWatch, the publisher of this report, announced the acquisition of Base Chemicals in December for $295 million. Base Chemicals is known for its pricing data, insights, analysis and forecasting cap

  • India Defers Rate Meet as Subcontinent Mourns Loved Singer

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank postponed its interest-rate review by a day as the nation and its neighbors mourn the death of celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Higher: Markets WrapThe Reserve B

  • Stifel Financial Is IBD Stock Of The Day: 'Blue Dot' SF Stock Just Below Buy Point

    Financial services firm Stifel Financial is IBD Stock of the Day. SF stock is just below a buy point amid a shaky market.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced

  • Roth IRA Fees Add Up. Find Out How to Minimize Them.

    Roth IRA fees can cut into your profits if you're not careful. Find out which types of fees you're paying, and what you can do to lower them.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy After Missing Earnings Amid 'Frenzied' Competition?

    Penn missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates but topped revenue projections amid tough competition. Is PENN stock a buy?

  • Battered Indian Bonds Get Some Relief on Auction Cancelation

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian bonds gained after the central bank scrapped a weekly debt sale amid rising yields with a central bank rate decision due on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe yield on the benchmark 10

  • Coinbase, Gemini, Binance.US: How 3 of the top crypto brokers compare

    Cryptocurrencies have fallen in value from record highs late last year, but the crypto market is still worth more than Facebook. While you can buy crypto from online brokers like Robinhood, several of the biggest online brokers for stock trading — think: Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Vanguard — don’t currently allow investors to directly buy or sell any cryptocurrencies (though they may allow for investing in bitcoin futures, for example). Expect that to slowly change, says Matt Schwartz, senior advisor and a certified financial planner with Great Waters Financial.“We’re starting to see more and more institutions that are establishing the ability to buy or sell cryptocurrencies on their platform,” Schwartz says.

  • Bond Yields Rise, Stocks Waver Amid Earnings

    Stock indexes wobbled and Treasury yields gained as investors digested another docket of earnings and awaited data on the trade deficit.

  • Medicare Extra Help Basics

    Medicare is designed to help with healthcare expenses for people aged 65 and older, certain younger people with disabilities and people with end-stage renal disease. The Medicare Extra Help program offers additional assistance with paying for prescription drugs for people … Continue reading → The post Medicare Extra Help Basics appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.