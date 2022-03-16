U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,334.65
    +72.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,950.71
    +406.37 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,314.21
    +365.59 (+2.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.82
    +39.85 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.66
    +0.22 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.40
    -16.30 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.40 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1720
    +0.0120 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3110
    +0.0071 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4800
    +0.1800 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,752.62
    +1,659.11 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.75
    +32.19 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.28
    +124.58 (+1.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Twelve Labs makes searching inside videos simple and powerful, propelled by $5M seed round

Devin Coldewey
·7 min read

With video making up more and more of the media we interact with and create daily, there's also a growing need to track and index that content. What meeting or seminar was it where I asked that question? Which lecture had the part about tax policies? Twelve Labs has a machine learning solution for summarizing and searching video that could make quicker and easier for both consumers and creators.

The capability the startup provides is being able to put in a complex yet vague query like "the office party where Courtney sang the national anthem" and instantly get not just the video but the moment in the video where it happens. "Ctrl-F for video" is how they put it. (That's command-F for our friends on Macs.)

You might think "but wait, I can search for videos right now!" And yes, on YouTube or in a university archive you can often find the video you want. But what happens then? You scrub through the video looking for the part you were looking for, or scroll through the transcript trying to think of the exact way they phrased something.

This is because when you search video, you're really searching for tags, descriptions, and other basic elements that can be easily added at scale. There's some algorithmic magic to surfacing the video you want, but the system doesn't really understand the video itself.

"The industry has over-simplified the problem, thinking tags can solve search," said Twelve Labs founder and CEO Jae Lee. And many solutions now do rely on, for example, recognizing that some frames of the video contain cats, so it adds the tag #cats. "But video isn't just a series of images — it's complex data. We knew we needed to build a new neural network that can take in both visuals and audio and formulate context around that; it's called multimodal understanding."

That's a hot phrase in AI right now, because we seem to be reaching limits in how well an AI system can understand the world when it's narrowly focused on one "sense," like audio or a still image. For example, Facebook recently found that it needed an AI that paid attention to both the imagery and text in a post simultaneously to detect misinformation and hate speech.

With video, your understanding will be limited if you're looking at individual frames and trying to draw associations with a timestamped transcript. When people watch a video, they naturally fuse the video and audio information into personas, actions, intentions, cause and effect, interactions, and other more sophisticated concepts.

Twelve Labs claims to have built something along these lines with its video understanding system. Lee explained that the AI was trained to approach video from a multimodal perspective, associating audio and video from the start and creating what they say is a much richer understanding of it.

Animation showing a sample query of a video database.

"We include more complex information, like relationships between items in the frame, connecting the past and present, and this makes it possible to do complex queries," he said. "Just for example, if there's a YouTuber, and they search 'Mr Beast challenges Joey Chestnut to eat a burger,' it will understand the concept of challenging someone, and of talking about a challenge."

Sure, Mr Beast — a professional — may have put that particular datum in the title or tags, but what if it's just part of a regular vlog or a series of challenges? What if Mr Beast was tired that day and didn't fill in all the metadata correctly? What if there are a dozen burger challenges, or a thousand, and the video search can't tell the difference between Joey Chestnut and Josie Acorn? As long as you're leaning on a superficial understanding of the content, there are plenty of ways that it can fail you. If you're a corporation looking to make ten thousand videos searchable, you want something better — and way less labor intensive — than what's out there.

Twelve Labs built its tool into a simple API that can be called to index a video (or a thousand) and generate a rich summary and connect it to a chosen graph. So if you record all hands meetings or skill share seminars or weekly brainstorming session, those become searchable not just by time or attendees, but by who talks, when, about what, and including other actions like drawing a diagram or showing slides.

"We've seen companies with lots of organizational data interested in finding out when the CEO is talking about or presenting a certain concept," Lee said. "We've been working very deliberately with folks to gather data points and interesting use cases — we're seeing lots of them."

A side effect of processing a video for search and, as a consequence, understanding what happens in it, is the ability to generate summaries and captions. This is another area where things could be improved. Auto-generated captions vary widely in quality, of course, and the ability to search them, attach them to people and situations in the video, and other more complex capabilities. And summary is a field that's taking off everywhere — not just because no one has enough time to watch everything, but because a high-level summary is valuable for everything from accessibility to archival purposes.

Importantly, the API can be fine tuned to better work with the corpus it's being unleashed on. For instance if there's a lot of jargon or a few unfamiliar situations, it can be trained up to work just as well with those as it would with more commonplace situations like board rooms and standard business talk (whatever that is). And that's before you start getting into things like college lectures, security footage, cooking...

Mockup of API for fine tuning the model to work better with salad-related content.

On that note, the company is very much a proponent of the "big network" style of machine learning. Making an AI model that can understand such complex data and produce such a variety of results means it's a large and computationally intense one to train and deploy. But that's what's needed for this problem, Lee said.

"We're a big believer in large neural networks, but we don't just increase parameter size," he said. "It still has multi-billion parameters, but we've done a lot of technical kung fu to make it efficient. We do things like not look at every frame — a light algorithm identifies important frames, things like that. There's still a lot of science yet to happen in language understanding and the multimodal space. But the purpose of a large network is to learn the statistical representation of the data that's been feed into it, and that concept we're a huge believer in."

Though Twelve Labs hopes to help index much of the video out there, you as a user probably won't be aware of it; aside from a developer playground, there's no Twelve Labs web platform that lets you search stuff. the API is meant to be integrated into existing tech stacks so that wherever you normally would search through videos, you still will — but the results will be way better. (They've shown this in benchmarks where the API smokes other models.)

Although it's fairly certain that companies like Google, Netflix, and Amazon are working on exactly this sort of video understanding model, Lee didn't seem bothered. "If history is any indicator, at large companies like YouTube and TikTok the search is very specific to their platform and very core to their business," he said. "We're not worried about them ripping out their core tech and serving it to potential customers. Most of our beta partners have tried these big companies' so-called solutions and then came to us."

The company has raised a $5M seed round to take it from beta to market; Index Ventures led the round, with Radical Ventures, Expa and Techstars Seattle participating, plus angels including Stanford's AI leader Fei-Fei Li, Scale AI CEO Alex Wang, Patreon CEO Jack Conte, and Oren Etzioni of AI2.

The plan from here is to build out the features that have proven most useful to beta partners, then debut as an open service in the near future.

Recommended Stories

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • ‘When my mom dies, I want complete control of her estate’: I have not spoken to my mother in 20 years, but she owes me for the hell she put me through

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My mother is close to passing. We have not spoken in over 20 years because we don’t get along. We both live in Florida. Since my brother and dad have both passed, I am the only direct remaining family member.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Pentagon to request fewer Lockheed F-35 warplanes in next budget - report

    "The Department (of Defense) cannot confirm specific budget details until after the FY23 President's Budget is released," a Pentagon spokesperson said. Reuters reported last month that U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to ask Congress for a defense budget exceeding $770 billion for the next fiscal year, compared with $778 billion in 2022. The budget is expected to benefit the biggest U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Corp and General Dynamics Corp.

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Popped Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) all jumped in early trading Tuesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 4% and Carnival Corporation 4.1%, while Norwegian Cruise is leading the sector higher with a 5% gain.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    With growth stocks getting clobbered lately, Cathie Wood's hyper-growth-focused Ark Innovation ETF has been under pressure. The multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that growth stocks could continue to see bumpy trading in the near term, but long-term investors may be able to score massive wins by following Wood's lead on some recent moves. Here's a look at three stocks recently purchased in the Ark Innovation ETF that stand out as worthwhile buys right now.

  • Lockheed Martin Stock Dips After Report U.S. Is Buying Fewer F-35 Jets. That Isn’t The Only Issue.

    The size of the cut in purchases for 2023 looks small, but investors in the aerospace company still seem to care.

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • Micron Is Riding on These 3 Massive Trends

    The computer memory and data storage specialist is set to grow in the next few years thanks to several tailwinds.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Business Update and Initiatives to Establish a Path towards Profitability

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced that the Company is temporarily lowering production throughput and headcount to manage inventory levels, and implementing initiatives such as pausing non-critical capital expenditures and lowering SG&A spending, to manage both short and long-term liquidity and to establish a path towards profitability.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$4.10 Dividend

    Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • Xi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline for China Market

    (Bloomberg) -- After a brutal 12 months for Chinese equities, Wednesday’s session was looking like a tepid bounce off multi-year lows until the headlines started rolling from Beijing. Then greed quickly replaced the panicked selling of the past few days.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russ

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.