Time-loop thriller 'Twelve Minutes' arrives August 19th on Xbox and PC

Twelve Minutes (no, it's not 12 Minutes any more) finally has a release date after several years of work. Luis Antonio and Annapurna Interactive have announced that the time-loop thriller will be available on Xbox consoles, PCs and the cloud on August 19th, 2021. It will have star power attached, too — James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe all lend their voices to the game.

The time mechanic, of course, is the hook. As the name implies, you have stints of up to 12 minutes to progress in addressing the murder mystery that brought a cop to your door. The more loops you go through, the more you learn about crucial items and expand your dialog choices. Think of it as a more cerebral (not to mention less brutal) Returnal. It's just a matter of whether or not the gameplay lives up to the uncommon premise.