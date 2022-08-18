Twelve startups selected in first batch of Savannah Logistics Innovation Center and Plug and Play's accelerator program

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center (SLIC) and Plug and Play , a Silicon-Valley based venture capital firm and corporate innovation platform that recently opened an office in Savannah, announced today the first cohort of selected startup companies chosen for their accelerator program. Plug and Play's accelerator programs support early- to late-stage, growth-driven companies through education, mentorship, and financing.

This program is offered in partnership with Foram , the Georgia Department of Transportation , Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power , Georgia Southern University , Maersk , the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Savannah State University and Savannah Technical College.

The startups selected include:

Awake.ai , a software platform company building an ecosystem for smart ports and shipping and accommodating seamless collaboration within the entire maritime logistics chain by sharing situational awareness and providing AI-supported predictions for future planning.

Casi , relays workforce shift changes and announcements between a management dashboard and the existing tools that employees have in place like text messaging and email.

Datch , the only voice AI technology engineered specifically for the industrial workforce to interface with enterprise databases.

Dray Alliance , a company providing a container drayage trucking service powered by technology to drive reliability, transparency and connectivity for containerized freight.

Einride , unmanned transportation vehicles that are safe, cost-efficient and emission-free, enabling clients to reduce transportation costs along with creating a cleaner environment.

Qualle , software that helps with container triangulation to match import containers with exporters' demand.

Really Virtual , a unique workforce development platform that manufactures a scalable, cost-efficient and immersive forklift training simulator called the Real-Forklift Premium.

Repowr , an open marketplace and community of private networks that allows logistics companies to lease and share assets in a single, integrated platform.

Ride-n-Dock , Seamless mobility tools and tracking services that enhance warehouse worker productivity and retention.

Slip Robotics , a solution that provides a frictionless robotic implementation while solving the biggest challenges faced in the trailer loading and unloading process.

Splice , a low-code automation platform connecting logistics and supply chain applications across customers and partners, automating workflows through a cloud-based environment. Read Splice press release regarding the partnership.

Tive , a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments location and condition.

"The last few years have brought a lot of attention to ports and the importance they play in our global supply chains and economy at large," said Plug and Play CEO and Founder Saeed Amidi. "Our collaboration with the SLIC is an incredible opportunity to drive forward technology and innovation that can benefit all of us. We're excited to work with the first batch of startups and our engaged partners to make Plug and Play Savannah one of the premier hubs of supply chain innovation in the world."

"We could not have asked for a more innovative and sophisticated cohort of startups to participate in our inaugural batch for this new program," said SLIC Executive Director Bart Gobeil. "The quality of these startups demonstrates how the Savannah region and Georgia in particular continues to lead and be at the forefront of our global logistics supply chain."

As one of two cohorts that will be chosen each year, selected startups will have the opportunity for business development, mentorship, partnership and funding.

"Modern ports like Savannah are very efficient at the mechanics and information systems involved in moving cargo on-and off-terminal," said Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch. "We are thrilled to see where the accelerator program takes this inaugural group of startups and the ways in which our systems and processes improve because of the solutions they discover and provide."

Focus areas of the program include freight, warehouse operations, labor and supply chain optimization.

"Georgia Southern University is proud to partner with Plug and Play and the Savannah Logistics Innovation Center as we announce the first group of startup companies that will benefit from this accelerator program," said Georgia Southern University President Dr. Kyle Marrero. "The education entities in our region play a crucial role in furthering public-impact research and filling talent development needs across all sectors of the logistics and supply chain industry."

Interested companies can contact SLIC Executive Director Bart Gobeil at bart@platformstrategiesgroup.com

About the Savannah Logistics Innovation Center

The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center (SLIC) is a public-private partnership led by Georgia Southern University and the Savannah Economic Development Authority designed to establish Savannah as an innovation leader in the supply chain and logistics technology industries; create a supply chain and logistics accelerator program in the Savannah region to support and cater to the needs and demands of the local and regional logistics community; and drive business and growth opportunities for the local corporate ecosystem in supply chain and logistics startups. Additional partners include Georgia Ports Authority, Savannah State University, Georgia Power, Savannah Technical College, Foram and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 40+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

