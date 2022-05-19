U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Twenty-six UBS advisors in Greater Florida market named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list

·3 min read

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that 26 Financial Advisors in the firm's Greater Florida market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022.

"We are honored to see so many of our advisors who serve affluent individuals, families and institutions throughout Florida recognized in this prestigious list again this year," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "This distinction is a tribute to the outstanding achievements and dedication of these advisors to creating and executing long-term wealth management strategies to meet their clients' financial goals."

The UBS Financial Advisors in Greater Florida named to the list are as follows:

Bonita Springs

William Clegg IV, CFP®, CIMA®

 

Clearwater

Richard Marcatos, CFP®

John Petika, Sr.

John Petika, Jr.

 

Fort Myers

Nicholas Maurillo, CIMA®

David McQuade, CFP®, CIMA®, ChFC®, CMFC®

Michael Julian Rhodes

 

Gainesville

Michael Carr, Jr.

Kirk A. Ruth

 

Melbourne

Todd Starkey, CFP®, CRPC®, CIMA®

 

Naples

Terry Dean

Douglas DiGiorno, CRPS®, CRPC®

Pamela Mitchell, CFP®

Jason E. Stephens, CFP®

Richard Weistberg, CRPS®

 

Ponte Vedra Beach

Christopher C. Aitken

 

St. Petersburg

Mary Angela Lauritano, CFA®

Dane Urie

 

Sarasota

Scott D. Zelniker, CRPCA®, CRPSA®

 

Tampa

Paul Dolcimascolo, CFP®

Brian K. Gray

Frank Brawley, CFP®, CRPC®

 

Winter Haven

Conley Thornhill, CFP®, CIMA®

 

Winter Park

Jason Johnson, CIMA®, AIF®

Ashley H. Laubach, CFP®, CRPS®

Manish Mehta, CFA®, CFP®

 

This year's Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is composed of more than 6,500 advisors managing a collective $10 trillion in client assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria, including telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews; revenue produced; assets under management; quality of practice; regulatory record; and industry experience.

For the full list and further information, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management
As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending, and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact: 
Peter Pupello
peter@schifinolee.com 
813-841-0631

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twenty-six-ubs-advisors-in-greater-florida-market-named-to-forbesshook-best-in-state-wealth-advisors-list-301550771.html

SOURCE UBS

