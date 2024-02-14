Twenty-three lawyers leave Orrick for global firm Hogan Lovells

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP in Washington, D.C.

MILAN (Reuters) - A team of more than 30 people, including 23 Finance and M&A lawyers, led by Patrizio Messina, has joined Hogan Lovells after leaving U.S. firm Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, the global law firm said on Wednesday.

The new team will focus on structured finance, debt capital markets and M&A and will be based in the Hogan Lovells' Milan and Rome offices, the firm said in a statement.

Messina will replace Luca Picone as managing partner for Italy and will work alongside partner Vittorio Moresco, who will assume the role of deputy managing partner.

Hogan Lovells will have more than 160 lawyers in Italy, including 26 partners.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Cristina Carlevaro)